Edwardsville Township Relocating To 900 Hillsboro (Madison County Farm Bureau Building) During Township Hall Renovation
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving to the Madison County Farm Bureau building located at 900 Hillsboro Avenue Suite 4 in Edwardsville at the end of November. The Township Supervisor's office will be open for business the entire time, whereas the Township Assessor’s office will be closed from November 21st-23rd. The current office at 300 West Park Street will be open until the end of the day on November 23rd. Then after Thanksgiving, starting Monday, November 28th, operations will begin at 900 Hillsboro Avenue.
‘What I witnessed, it was horrible’ – Horrific living conditions reported at Ferguson apartment complex
Following reports of roach infestation and mold, Ferguson city leaders are concerned about the health of hundreds of residents who live in an apartment complex.
Mark Beatty
Mark Beatty of The Villages, Fla. (formerly from Greenville, Ill.) passed peacefully at age 73 surrounded by family on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Mark was born in E. St. Louis, Ill. in 1949. He grew up in Caseyville, Ill. and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) where he received a BS degree in biology and an MBA in finance. His major vocation was banking, where he last served as President of First Bank in Greenville, Ill.
Prosecutor: 3-month old Salem child had brain bleed, broken jaw and broken neck
Judge Mark Stedelin set bond at $250,000 for a 21-year-old Salem man formally charged in Marion County Court Wednesday with a Class X offense of aggravated battery to a child under 13. Michael Farrar of West Main Street was taken into custody on Monday by Salem Police after they were...
Salvation Army Bell Ringing To Begin Soon
The sound of Salvation Army bells will be heard in Greenville. The 2022 campaign officially begins this Monday, according to Bond County Bell Ringing Coordinator Mary Young. She said bell ringers are still needed. Time slots run from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM almost every day through December 22. Mary is looking for “captains” who will sign up to recruit bell ringers to fill a full day’s schedule. The kettles will be stationed at Dollar General, Capri IGA, and Buchheit in Greenville. There will also be small kettles on the counter at Kahuna’s, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and DQ in Greenville.
Alton couple to chair Tree of Lights effort
An Alton couple has stepped up to serve as leaders of the local Tree of Lights campaign for the Salvation Army Madison County Corps. Dr. John and Barb Hoelscher will help kick off the campaign on Friday night at the annual tree lighting at Lincoln Douglas Square where the Salvation Army will serve cookies and hot chocolate.
Construction prompts lane switchover on U.S. 67 in West Alton
The Highway 67 road project on the Missouri side of the Clark Bridge to make both lanes the same elevation is on track to be finished in late 2023. MoDOT is creating two additional lanes that will run alongside of the existing upper lanes. Doing so has created the need to shift traffic lanes occasionally on the south end of the Clark Bridge.
New program helps reduce energy costs for Ameren Illinois customers
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – If you’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills this winter, Ameren Illinois is beginning a new plan to help customers manage their costs. Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from them could be approximately 25% higher than they were last […]
Mother of teen critically injured in crash hopes concrete barriers on South Grand will make difference
ST. LOUIS — "I almost lost my oldest child," said Janise Moss. That's why tears streamed down Moss' face during an exclusive interview with 5 On Your Side Tuesday. Moss said on Nov. 3, her 19-year-old daughter, Branise Higgins, was riding in a black Jeep Cherokee with several of her friends on south Grand near St. Mary's High School.
Collinsville Police Lt. Keith Jackson Graduates From Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute
COLLINSVILLE - On Thursday, November 10, 2022, Collinsville Police Department Lieutenant Keith Jackson graduated from the 148th session of the Administrative Officers Course of the Southern Police Institute at the University of Louisville. Lieutenant Jackson has been a member of the Collinsville Police Department since 2009 and was promoted to...
Tourism Committee Meets Thursday
The Greenville Tourism Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, November 17 at 5:15 p.m. in the municipal building. The agenda includes a funding request for the 2023 I-70 Coaches Clinic.
17 Balcon Estates, Creve Coeur
Situated on more than 1.6 acres in Creve Coeur, 17 Balcon Estates is a striking property. But for the current homeowners, it is first and foremost a place where they made many happy memories with their family. “We take pride in our home’s curb appeal as it sits prominently at the highest point of the street, but the most enjoyable part of living here is the privacy of the backyard by the swimming pool and fire pit, where we gather with friends and family,” they note. “The grandkids splashing in the pool waterfalls or running around the spacious backyard are fond memories that we will always cherish.”
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
7 people burglarize stores Wednesday morning
A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. A business in Dellwood had the glass in its front door smashed by a large piece of concrete on Wednesday morning. Visitation scheduled Wedensday morning for late Dr. …
John Deere enthusiasts break ground after two cancellations
The Southern Illinois Green Iron Club (SIGIC) gathered in Troy this past Sunday to till land, educate and preserve farming culture. After breakfast, eight members of the SIGIC mounted their antique tractors at around 10:30 a.m. and cultivated about 40 acres of land at 7715 Bouse Road. There were a variety of tractors out there putting in work, ranging from one to four bottom plows. They finished plowing right at dusk.
Trooper shoots person in north St. Louis County
An investigation is underway after a trooper shot a suspect running away from the car of a traffic stop Wednesday in north St. Louis County.
Theft, burglary charges filed Monday in Madison County
EDWARDSVILLE – Multiple theft and burglary charges were filed Monday by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office. Robert D. Baker III, 25, of Wood River, was charged Nov. 14 with offenses relating to motor vehicles, a Class 2 felony, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class 4 felony.
Council Approves Policy For Brush Pickup
It was a long time coming, but on a split vote, the Greenville City Council has approved a written brush policy for brush pickup in the city. The policy was approved on a 3-2 vote with Bill Carpenter, Ivan Estavez and Mayor George Barber in favor. Voting “no” were Lisa Stephens and Kyle Littlefield.
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
Call prompts lockdown at Jerseyville High
A brief lockdown Monday at Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville ended about an hour after it began, once law enforcement and school officials determined the threat was not credible. Just before 1pm the school received an anonymous call stating there was a student who had a gun outside of the school’s cafeteria. That prompted the school to go into lockdown, per its Safety and Crisis Management protocol.
