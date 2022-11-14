Situated on more than 1.6 acres in Creve Coeur, 17 Balcon Estates is a striking property. But for the current homeowners, it is first and foremost a place where they made many happy memories with their family. “We take pride in our home’s curb appeal as it sits prominently at the highest point of the street, but the most enjoyable part of living here is the privacy of the backyard by the swimming pool and fire pit, where we gather with friends and family,” they note. “The grandkids splashing in the pool waterfalls or running around the spacious backyard are fond memories that we will always cherish.”

CREVE COEUR, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO