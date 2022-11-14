ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Thrillist

Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan

New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years

An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Bed-Stuy Just Got Two New Bookstores

Tompkins Avenue in Bed-Stuy just got two new bookstores, reports The Brownstoner. Full-service bookstore, The Word Is Change, opened its doors at 368 Tompkins Ave., just over a year ago. And, specialty used bookstore Dear Friend Books has set up shop at 343A Tompkins Ave., just a block away. Both...
BROOKLYN, NY
cititour.com

Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea

Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tasting Table

The 14 Best NYC Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving

Where do you go for Thanksgiving if you can't go see the folks? A lot of people will host Friendsgivings, but that's not always an option in tiny NYC apartments which may have limited dining space and even less for cooking. The joke of Manhattan efficiency, sadly, stopped being funny a long time ago. The bright news for you is you live in the greatest city in America, so the incredible restaurants you savor are staying open to feed you and your loved ones.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
stupiddope.com

The Struggle of NYC’s Weed Bus Pioneer

Last month, Cash Only linked up with the founder of Uncle Budd’s Bud Bus to learn what it’s like to run a mobile marijuana dispensary in NYC, and the story immediately became more complex than we anticipated. As we’ve noted before, weed is now legal in New York,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx

Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
BRONX, NY
Eater

New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week

The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside Athena Calderone’s Brooklyn Backyard Oasis

After tackling the renovation of their four-story Greek Revival town house in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, tastemaker and designer Athena Calderone and her husband, Victor, were understandably fatigued—and, not to mention, at the end of their budget. Though they had the rare advantage of a 25-foot-wide plot, the backyard was “a tangled mess of so many vines, weeds, and overgrown trees,” Athena says. “It [had] untapped potential and remained that way for a good couple of years.”
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings

NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. 32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings. NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. Delicious plant-based dishes, desserts for...
BROOKLYN, NY
bkreader.com

Berserker Bashes Brooklyn-Bound Straphanger with Bottle

A man was repeatedly hit in the head with a glass bottle after an argument on a Manhattan subway platform, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old victim and another man got into the clash on a Brooklyn-bound L train platform at the First Ave. Station in the East Village around 1:55 […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
MANHATTAN, NY
cityandstateny.com

Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year

Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
BROOKLYN, NY
longisland.com

The Salvation Army Provides Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals To New Yorkers in Need

Thanksgiving is looking grim for thousands of families and individuals this year, as the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be 13.5% more than last year, and the price of turkey alone is going up 73 percent. Rising inflation and economic strains make it hard for many to makes ends meet, let alone enjoy the holiday, which is why The Salvation Army Greater New York Division is continuing its longstanding tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

