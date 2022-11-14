Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
New York City households to get payments up to $1,050R.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Raided! Brooklyn’s Cannabis Shop Charged for Illegal Sales as NY’s Gray Market Cannabis Crackdown BeginsWilliam DavisBrooklyn, NY
Raid of Illegal Weed Shop in BrooklynBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn rents of $473, $563, even $0 per monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
travelnoire.com
Food Hall Galore: New Food Hall Opens In Williamsburg, Brooklyn And Includes A Soul Food Spot
Food halls have become increasingly popular over the years, and New York City just added another to its long list. The Williamsburg Market, in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn, opened to the public last week. The new food hall replaces the former North 3rd Street Market, which opened in 2018.
Thrillist
Brooklyn's Famed Uzbek Buffet Supermarket Tashkent Is Opening in Manhattan
New Yorkers, say hello to shawarma-filled lunch breaks and kebab-based dinners. Brighton Beach's very own Tashkentsupermarket is opening soon in the West Village. Featuring over 200 mouthwatering buffet trays, the famous Uzbek staple is officially coming to Manhattan, a spokesperson confirmed to Eater. Tashkent is set to open by the end of the year at 378 Sixth Avenue at Waverly Place, and it will bring a slew of Central Asian flavors to the city. Earlier last year, Eater reported that the chain was planning to open "at least four" new locations, but the chain's representative declined to comment.
Turkey giveaways ahead of Thanksgiving in New York City
Here are some turkey giveaways across the five boroughs for anyone who needs a little help this holiday season.
Eater
First Ramen Restaurant in the World to Garner a Michelin Star Will Open in Brooklyn
Tokyo’s Tsuta, the first ramen restaurant to receive a Michelin star, will open its first NYC location on Friday, November 18, at 22 Old Fulton Street, near Elizabeth Place. The restaurant is located next to %Arabica, another hit Japanese transplant that opened in the neighborhood two years earlier. The...
therealdeal.com
Oscar-winning film lab selling Midtown property after 100 years
An Academy Award-winning film processing company is shutting down for good and parting with the Midtown building it’s called home for 100 years. DuArt, a motion picture lab and post-production studio, is selling its 12-story, 70,000-square-foot commercial loft property at 245 West 55th Street, a few blocks south of Columbus Circle between 8th Avenue and Broadway, for $38 million or about $543 per square foot.
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Just Got Two New Bookstores
Tompkins Avenue in Bed-Stuy just got two new bookstores, reports The Brownstoner. Full-service bookstore, The Word Is Change, opened its doors at 368 Tompkins Ave., just over a year ago. And, specialty used bookstore Dear Friend Books has set up shop at 343A Tompkins Ave., just a block away. Both...
cititour.com
Marcus Samuelsson's new Restaurant Hav & Mar Opens in Chelsea
Celebrity Chef and Food Network Star Marcus Samuelsson and Chef Rose Noël have opened Hav & Mar, a new seafood centric restaurant in New York City's Chelsea neigborhood. The restaurant celebrates Samuelsson's Swedish and African roots with a festive menu and creative cocktail program. The meal starts with roti...
Tasting Table
The 14 Best NYC Restaurants To Celebrate Thanksgiving
Where do you go for Thanksgiving if you can't go see the folks? A lot of people will host Friendsgivings, but that's not always an option in tiny NYC apartments which may have limited dining space and even less for cooking. The joke of Manhattan efficiency, sadly, stopped being funny a long time ago. The bright news for you is you live in the greatest city in America, so the incredible restaurants you savor are staying open to feed you and your loved ones.
stupiddope.com
The Struggle of NYC’s Weed Bus Pioneer
Last month, Cash Only linked up with the founder of Uncle Budd’s Bud Bus to learn what it’s like to run a mobile marijuana dispensary in NYC, and the story immediately became more complex than we anticipated. As we’ve noted before, weed is now legal in New York,...
Complex
Nike Heads Uptown With New Stores in Harlem and The Bronx
Nike and New York go way back, especially Uptown. The brand has been a staple in Harlem and The Bronx for decades, with those enclaves helping put models like Jordans on the map. Now the sneaker company is making those relationships official, opening new Nike Unite concept stores in Harlem and the North Bronx, which means it now has a retail presence in all five boroughs.
Eater
New York’s Newest H Mart Is Opening Next Week
The new H Mart planned for Long Island City will open its doors at 10 a.m. on November 22, Patch reports. It’s a breakneck turnaround for the Asian grocery chain, which first announced its plans to open at 34-51 48th Street, near Northern Boulevard, one month ago. The address was home to a location of Stop & Shop until October 20.
These Are the Unexpected Benefits of Living in a 5th-Floor Walkup
Barbara Bellesi Zito is a freelance writer from Staten Island, covering all things real estate and home improvement. When she's not watching house flipping shows or dreaming about buying a vacation home, she writes fiction. Barbara's debut novel is due out later this year. published Yesterday. Living on the top...
Security firms are turning NYC's street trees into surveillance posts for guards
A Lower East Side tree with an electronic surveillance dot drilled into its trunk. The trees are watching. [ more › ]
fox5ny.com
5th Avenue to close to car traffic in December for first time ever
NEW YORK - For the first time ever, Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will be closed to all vehicular traffic for three Sundays in December as part of a program dubbed "Fifth Avenue for All." On December 4th, 11th, and 18th, between the hours of noon and 6 p.m., Fifth Avenue will...
architecturaldigest.com
Step Inside Athena Calderone’s Brooklyn Backyard Oasis
After tackling the renovation of their four-story Greek Revival town house in Brooklyn’s Cobble Hill neighborhood, tastemaker and designer Athena Calderone and her husband, Victor, were understandably fatigued—and, not to mention, at the end of their budget. Though they had the rare advantage of a 25-foot-wide plot, the backyard was “a tangled mess of so many vines, weeds, and overgrown trees,” Athena says. “It [had] untapped potential and remained that way for a good couple of years.”
New York City Football Club stadium to be built in Queens for $780M
New York City Football Club fans will no longer have to watch matches at Yankee Stadium because a brand new stadium is coming to Queens. The $780 million home for the club will have 25,000 seats.
pix11.com
32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings
NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. 32 charged in Brooklyn in connection with 19 shootings. NYPD officers swept into action early Tuesday and busted alleged gang members as part of a sweeping takedown. Delicious plant-based dishes, desserts for...
bkreader.com
Berserker Bashes Brooklyn-Bound Straphanger with Bottle
A man was repeatedly hit in the head with a glass bottle after an argument on a Manhattan subway platform, police said Tuesday. The 29-year-old victim and another man got into the clash on a Brooklyn-bound L train platform at the First Ave. Station in the East Village around 1:55 […] Click here to view original web page at www.nydailynews.com.
cityandstateny.com
Republican Brooklyn Assembly member-elect voted in Manhattan last year
Assembly Member-elect Lester Chang’s voting record is raising questions about his eligibility to hold office in Brooklyn. The Republican, who won election to Brooklyn’s Assembly District 49 last week, beating 36-year incumbent Peter Abbate Jr., voted in Manhattan in last year’s general election, records show. That gives...
longisland.com
The Salvation Army Provides Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals To New Yorkers in Need
Thanksgiving is looking grim for thousands of families and individuals this year, as the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be 13.5% more than last year, and the price of turkey alone is going up 73 percent. Rising inflation and economic strains make it hard for many to makes ends meet, let alone enjoy the holiday, which is why The Salvation Army Greater New York Division is continuing its longstanding tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
