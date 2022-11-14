ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum reaches out to both candidates in disputed council election

By Rick Maranon, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says he reached out to both candidates at the center of a disputed midtown Tulsa city council seat election hoping a resolution will come quickly.

Council District 5′s race was not only close, but an investigation into more than two dozen people not receiving ballots to vote in the municipal election they were qualified to cast votes in is at the center of a dispute that will likely be at the center of legal battle over who won the election nearly a week ago.

All other races were called and decided on either on Election Night, or during the first round of races last summer.

“I just feel awful for both of those guys,” Bynum told FOX23′s radio partner 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News and Talk. “They are both good candidates. They both campaigned their hearts out and put messages out there. And to have this kind of uncertainty hanging over them a week after the election is just terrible.”

Bynum said it’s not clear what paths both candidate will take to try to remedy their concerns, but he hoped an outcome would be reached in the near future as opposed to something long and drawn out.

“I hope this will be resolved sooner rather than later, and we can move ahead,” he said.

Bynum did not take sides in the race, and he said he thought both candidates were decent men with a heart to serve district 5.

31 voters in total did not receive a ballot to vote in the D-5 race, and the difference in the final vote count is 27 votes. Initially, the Tulsa County Sheriff said Republicans had their ballots intentionally withheld, but the Tulsa County Election Board said voters of all different political affiliations had their ballots mistakenly withheld.

A criminal investigation is underway by the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office about the actions of the poll workers and if it equated to interference or criminal activity, or if it was just a mistake.

The workers were immediately dismissed from their duties and replaced by new ones when the problem was brought to light.

Challenger Grant Miller has filed for a re-count. Incumbent Mykey Arthrell has filed legal action in court.

Arthrell said Friday many of his supporters encouraged him to seek a legal remedy in court.

“Oh, they they’ve been really wanting me to contest it,” he told FOX23. “Honestly, the most people have been really upset that something like this could happen in the first place. And they want they just want fair election.”

Miller said it was he who stepped in at the first reports of problems at the polls and stopped the situation before it got out of hand.

“I’m the one who actually uncovered the issue going on,” Miller said. “Had I not gone down there and asked them what was happening they would have continued not handing out residents ballots, and that would have been a shame. It would have totally swayed this election. We’re not going to let that happen.”

The new city council will be seated in January 2023 so there is some time before the swearing-in takes place.

