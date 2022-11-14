ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Reward of $7,500 offered for information in Jeremy Logan homicide case in Mount Vernon

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KNcTO_0jATIFPK00

More reward money and less time to claim it mark a new strategy by Westchester County Crime Stoppers to help police solve major crimes in the county.

The effort was unveiled Monday as the head of the group joined Mount Vernon officials and the victim's relatives in announcing a $7,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the killing last year of Jeremy Logan. It is the largest reward offered by the group, which previously had limited most rewards to $2,000.

Anyone with information about Logan's homicide will only have until the end of the year to share it with Crime Stoppers in order to be eligible for the reward. That's because of a new 45-day limit on the rewards offered by the group.

China Smith, Logan's aunt, stood with his mother on the steps of City Hall, bemoaning the senseless violence that has claimed too many lives and the family's pain since the killing.

"I pray that anyone with information that can explain why my nephew can't be with us this Christmas finds the strength to come forward, known or unknown," she said.

Her 32-year-old nephew was fatally shot June 23, 2021, on Monroe Street, just around the corner from a vigil he attended marking the birthday of a slain friend, Warren Clahar. The vigil was held on South Fulton Avenue near the spot where Clahar was gunned down Oct. 24, 2020, as he sat in a car. That killing also remains unsolved despite a $2,500 reward offered by New York State Crime Stoppers.

Police have identified no connection between the two killings.

Fatal shooting:Jeremy Logan shot while at Mount Vernon vigil

Tartaglione:Judge won't set deadline on death penalty decision

Yonkers:Scammers target Spanish-speaking immigrants, police say

Logan had a daughter, as well as twins who were born after he was killed. Smith said the burden of teaching the younger children about the father they never met had fallen to his relatives. She said the "South Side cried" following his death and that he was known for many good deeds, including how each summer he'd buy up snacks from a passing ice cream truck and distribute them to kids at a neighborhood shelter.

Although Mount Vernon has several unsolved homicides, the Logan case was selected for a reward by the detectives of the major case unit primarily because of the large number of people present at the time of the killing, said police Chief Jay Olifiers.

"We hear far too often 'Oh, the street knows'," Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said. "The streets know. But what the streets know and the streets will say makes a difference between rumor and justice. So if you know, come forward and say. The family deserves closure. They deserve justice. They deserve the ability to begin to heal."

Derickson Lawrence, the chairman of Crime Stoppers and a Mount Vernon resident, said many potential witnesses might refuse to come forward due to either fear or apathy. The former was understandable, he said, and could be assuaged by a guarantee of anonymity for tip givers, he said. And dealing with the apathy required a larger than usual reward and letting people know they had just a short window to claim it.

Anyone with information about the killing of Jeremy Logan is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-898-TIPS (8477) or contact the police department by texting "MVPD" and your tip to 847411.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

10 Accused Of Distributing Crack Cocaine In Mount Vernon

Ten people are facing charges after investigators reported that they trafficked crack cocaine in Westchester County. The indictment charging 10 individuals with various drug distribution and firearms charges in and around Mount Vernon was announced by Damian Williams, the United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

$8K In Heroin Seized From Elmwood Park Woman, Paterson Man In Warren County Bust: Prosecutor

Two adults are in custody after authorities in Warren County seized $8,000 in heroin from their car, officials say. Investigators executing a search warrant on a gray Acura ILX found 25 "bricks" of heroin, which police say is worth about $8,000 on the streets. The car belonged to Vashone Paul, 29, of Paterson, but was being used by Bianca Degregorio, of Elmwood Park, the Prosecutor's Office said.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Headlines: Manhunt for rapper’s murderer, former Archbishop Stepinac student killed, Kingston domestic violence

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. New Rochelle Police are searching for suspect wanted in the murder of a local rapper. Officials Police say they found James Caldwell Jr., a rapper known as 'Boogie,' with multiple gunshot wounds back on Oct. 26. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Mtayari Dixon in connection to Caldwell's death. They say he used to live in New Rochelle, but now lives in Stamford, Connecticut. Anyone with information is asked to contact New Rochelle police at (914) 654-2300.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Sleeping Poughkeepsie Man Wakes, Shoots Home Intruder in the Face

In a bizarre case of self-defense, a home intruder was sent to the hospital after waking up the wrong person. Just after 8 PM on Saturday, Poughkeepsie police received a call saying a man was shot inside an apartment on Main Street in the city. After racing to the scene, officers were met in the hallway before they were even able to reach the apartment by a man who greeted them with a weapon.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
CBS New York

Community remembers victim in deadly Bronx shooting

NEW YORK - Dozens of people returned to the scene where a 21-year-old was shot and killed in the Bronx to demand an end to gun violence Wednesday.The victim's mentor and a witness both told CBS2's Tim McNicholas they're perplexed by the senseless shooting.Anti-violence activists are outraged, and a basketball coach is heartbroken. All of it was sparked by the killing of 21-year-old Jayden Goodridge. He was a former basketball player at Archbishop Stepinac High School in White Plains and with the Riverside Hawks program. "I still can't believe it," Riverside Coach Andre Thomas said. "The exact message was,...
BRONX, NY
westportjournal.com

Cops: Health aide, accomplice stole $129K from 92-year-old woman

WESTPORT — A home health aide, hired to help provide round-the-clock care for a 92-year-old Westport resident, and her accomplice are accused of stealing more than $129,000 from the elderly woman’s financial accounts. Lisbeth Aldiva, 29, of Bridgeport, and Hiram Mojica, 34, of Hartford, were arrested Tuesday and...
WESTPORT, CT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown physician’s assistant sentenced for enticing minors

WHITE PLAINS – A physician’s assistant from Middletown was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his enticement of seven minors to engage in sexual activity. According to court documents and statements, Jonathan Weiss, also known as Ian_Jameson, 32, communicated online via Snapchat with a 13-year-old and directed the girl to send him sexually explicit photos. He used the Snapchat screen name of “Ian-Jameson” and posed as a minor.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh man sentenced for attempted murder

GOSHEN – A Newburgh man has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison followed by five years of post-release supervision in connection with his guilty plea to attempted murder. Jonathan Esson, 34, was charged with the daytime stabbing of another man in Newburgh on July 9, 2021. As...
NEWBURGH, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy