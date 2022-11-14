Read full article on original website
Kim Hardin
3d ago
I do t think it went that bad for republicans as the democrats no longer have a super majority. I consider that a pretty big change!
Amanda Caldwell
3d ago
Women still believe abortion is a viable birth control method! As a woman, it's not !!!! 72hrs to take plan b pill, it's $40. There are too many preventative measures for pregnancy for abortion to be relevant! It should only be used for dire situations
Rhonda Morgan
3d ago
we will probably never have an honest election in United states again voter ID needed how can a Republican win Senate in Portland and not a governor I dont believe or trust a Democrat even to walk past on the street not after the Obama's and Biden circus
WWEEK
The Closest State Senate Race Last Week Was Also the Most Expensive Oregon Legislative Race Ever
With the addition of some late votes yesterday, general election turnout in Clackamas County is now 65.6%, higher than the statewide average of 64%. It appears that except for resolving so-called challenge ballots—those that have signature issues—that county is finished. That means state Rep. Mark Meek (D-Gladstone) has...
Republicans topple Democrats’ supermajority in Oregon House as well as Senate; 4 races still too close to call
A full week after the election, three races for the Oregon House and one for the Oregon Senate remain too close to call, leaving unclear the precise balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in each chamber. But Republicans have succeeded in eliminating the Democrats’ three-fifths supermajority in both the...
Readers respond: Drazan was right to hope
I voted for Tina Kotek but was appalled at The Oregonian/OregonLive for publishing the headline “Christine Drazan has not conceded to Tina Kotek despite losing governor’s race” on a Nov. 10 article when there were still more than enough total uncounted votes for her to arguably catch up and win. It is common for candidates in tight races to not concede until the margin of loss is insurmountable. They and their supporters have the right to hold out hope, and to not be labeled election deniers until the last vote is counted. The next time you forecast a winner, please be more respectful about it.
Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat
Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
Readers respond: Let voters repeal Measure 110
I voted for Betsy Johnson in the election because she was willing to put Measure 110 before the voters to repeal it, (“Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson announces endorsements from 24 current district attorneys,” Sept. 8). Had Christine Drazan won, she would have done the same. It is a failed experiment.
Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership
It will now be up to the Democratic leadership in Salem to determine the fate of Oregon’s gun safety initiative, Measure 114 – a measure that was strongly supported by voters in Democratic precincts and just as strongly rejected by voters in the rest of the state. Measure 114 was never a major issue for […] The post Oregon’s gun safety initiative will challenge the state’s Democratic leadership appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KGW
People are confused about Oregon’s Measure 114 gun rules, which begin Dec. 8
There’s a lot for law enforcement to figure out in a short amount of time. Right now, background checks for gun sales are soaring.
Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?
Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
Experts: Betsy Johnson probably didn’t change outcome of Oregon governor’s race
Republican gubernatorial candidate Christine Drazan would likely still have lost the November election if unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson withdrew from the race, local experts say.
yachatsnews.com
Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen announces he will step down Jan. 9 as new governor takes office
Oregon Health Authority director Patrick Allen told agency employees Thursday that he will step down in early January, when Gov. Kate Brown’s term ends. He informed employees about his decision in an email obtained by the Capital Chronicle that said he was “sad” to be leaving: “Honestly, I am sad to be leaving this work behind,” Allen said. “We have much ahead of us still at OHA. While we have demonstrated that we CAN deliver real health equity as we did in closing our COVID-19 vaccine gap, we have a long way to go to allocate and reallocate power and resources in a way that recognizes, reconciles, and rectifies the injustices and unfairness in our health systems.”
WWEEK
Not All the Winners and Losers of Oregon’s Election Were on the Ballot
Nov. 8 was a day of reckoning for many Oregonians—and not just those whose names appeared on the ballot. Here are the people and movements that got a boost from election results, or saw their fortunes crater. WINNERS. Politicians in exile. Voters’ approval of city charter reform, including four...
Chronicle
Gluesenkamp Perez Maintains Narrow Lead Over Kent in 3rd District Race
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez maintained her narrow lead over Republican Joe Kent in the race to represent Washington's 3rd Congressional District. Wednesday's results showed Gluesenkamp Perez had 158,689 votes, or 50.21 percent, and Kent had 155,610 votes, or 49.23 percent. She leads Kent by 3,079 votes. There are 2,006 remaining votes to count across six of the district's seven counties, with an undetermined amount coming from its portion of Thurston County.
Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right
Oregon will be the first state in the nation to enshrine the right to affordable health care in its constitution. Ballot Measure 111 narrowly passed, with nearly 50.7% of voters in favor and 49.3% of voters opposed. The measure’s long-term impact on Oregon health care is unclear because it doesn’t prescribe how the state should […] The post Oregon will be the first state to make affordable health care a constitutional right appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kezi.com
Oregonians react to former President Donald Trump’s campaign announcement
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Reactions to former President Donald Trump’s declaration to run for a third time are mixed across Lane County. Those against the newly-announced campaign were focused on Trump’s pending legal and civil troubles, while those in support believe he can solve many of the country’s issues, despite those challenges.
WWEEK
Oregon’s New Gun Control Law Goes Into Effect in Three Weeks, Earlier Than Advertised
With nearly all ballots counted, 50.7% of Oregon voters have approved Measure 114. The law will limit sales of high-capacity magazines and require gun buyers to obtain a permit. It goes into effect 30 days from Election Day, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. “The campaigns around...
KXL
Oregon Voters Pass Measure 111, Making Healthcare A Right
(Portland, OR) — Oregon is now the first state in the nation to make affordable healthcare a fundamental right. Measure 111 was passed by voters and Oregon will change its constitution to explicitly say healthcare is a right. The amendment says “It is the obligation of the state to...
Idaho Voted BLUE For President? How Did We Miss This?
If you live in Idaho, or have friends/family that do, you're sure to see something resembling this comment on social media:. Idaho is a red state! Always has been, always will be!. Well, yeah. About that. In 2022, Idaho re-elected Governor Brad Little, a republican. Again, no rigged voting allegations...
KXL
Attorney Breaks Down Issues With Oregon’s Measure 114
Attorney, and friend of the show Ryan Crandall, the co-founder of estate planning service, ELegacy Law joined Lars to breakdown some of the nuts and bolts of the newly passed Measure 114 in Oregon. You can read the details they covered below:. Highlights. The new law will go into effect...
Readers respond: Enforce gun laws or resign
If a sheriff’s job is to enforce the laws, announcing a refusal to do that should be a declaration of resignation, (“When will Oregon Measure 114′s gun limits start: Uncertainty reigns,” Nov. 12). In the companies I worked for, an announcement that an employee would not follow rules was regarded as a resignation.
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
