Carolina Hurricanes Owner Sued for Pro Football League’s Demise
The now-defunct Alliance of American Football continues to be dogged by legal disputes. Former AAF owner Tom Dundon — who also owns the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes — has been sued for at least $184 million by the U.S. trustee overseeing the startup league’s bankruptcy. The AAF...
NFL Looks to Spain, France for Expansion
Spain and France have reached the top of the NFL’s European bucket list. Following the success of the NFL’s first regular-season game played in Germany this past Sunday, Brett Gosper, NFL head of the U.K. and Europe, told the Associated Press that the league’s analysis of fan growth and commercial potential puts France and Spain on its “radar.”
NFL Achieves Pair Of TV Ratings Milestones
The NFL kicked off the second half of its 2022 season with a bang, achieving two TV milestones on the same day. NFL Network’s Sunday morning telecast of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 21-16 win over the Seattle Seahawks from Munich was the network’s most-watched international game on record.
Kansas City Royals Move Clears Space for Chiefs Development
The Kansas City Royals announced plans for a $2 billion downtown ballpark development earlier this week — and their move could give the Chiefs another reason to stay put when their lease expires in 2031. The NFL team has been mulling options on whether to renovate Arrowhead Stadium, build...
NFL Goes Hollywood, Strikes Deal with ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Studio
The NFL is turning to makers of a hit action movie for its next wellspring of content. The league struck a deal with “Top Gun: Maverick” producer Skydance Media to create documentaries, as well as fictional movies and shows. The league hopes to develop broadly accessible content and...
Broncos’ Aaron Patrick Sues SoFi Stadium Over ACL Injury
On Tuesday, Broncos linebacker Aaron Patrick filed a negligence lawsuit over a torn ACL that he suffered on October 17 during “Monday Night Football.”. The complaint, filed in Los Angeles County, named several defendants including SoFi Stadium, the Los Angeles Chargers, and the NFL. The lawsuit, which Front Office...
Warner Bros. Discovery CEO: We Don’t Need the NBA
Imagine Turner Sports’ “Inside the NBA” studio show — with no live games to analyze. That was the possibility dangled by David Zaslav, chief executive officer of Turner parent Warner Bros. Discovery during an investor conference in New York on Tuesday. The NBA’s current media rights...
The NFL Could Have Owned Part of AAF Before Collapse
Had the Alliance of American Football survived past one season, the NFL might have owned a piece of the now-defunct league. A complaint filed by the trustees overseeing the AAF’s bankruptcy against former AAF owner Tom Dundon highlights that the league and the NFL had a “binding term sheet” in place that would issue warrants for an NFL subsidiary to acquire a 15% stake in Ebersol Sports Media Group — the original owner of the AAF.
NASCAR Heading to South America
With Formula 1 growing stronger in America, NASCAR is making moves abroad. The racing series is starting a division in Brazil through an agreement with the GT Sprint Race series. The 10-year-old, 18-race series will be rebranded as the NASCAR Brazil Sprint Race. The series, which will launch next year,...
Netflix Interested in Purchasing Pro Sports Leagues, Rights
Netflix was nearly an owner of a pro sports league, and it’s not backing down from the thought of buying other leagues — for the right price. The streaming giant was in discussions to purchase the World Surf League late last year, according to The Wall Street Journal, but those discussions fell apart when the sides couldn’t agree on a price tag.
Sports Agencies Dominated by Five Giants
Now more than ever, sports agencies are engaged in a clash of the titans. CAA towers over the others, with estimated contracts under management of $17.8 billion across roughly 2,900 clients, according to Forbes. Playing contracts comprise $14 billion of that sum, with the balance coming from sponsorships and other off-field athlete deals.
World Cup: This year's special Al Rihla ball has the aerodynamics of a champion, according to a sports physicist
As with every World Cup, at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar the players will be using a new ball. The last thing competitors want is for the most important piece of equipment in the most important tournament in the world’s most popular sport to behave in unexpected ways, so a lot of work goes into making sure that every new World Cup ball feels familiar to players. I am a physics professor at the University of Lynchburg who studies the physics of sports. Despite controversies over corruption and human rights issues surrounding this year’s World Cup, there is still...
Women’s Volleyball Continues to Draw Major Media Interest￼
ESPN has enjoyed multiple years of increased ratings for its women’s college volleyball coverage — and as a result has expressed interest in renewing its deal in the future. In the meantime, however, ESPN is investing in a professional version of the game. On Tuesday, ESPN and Athletes...
Grant Wahl on Qatar Experience, World Cup Expectations
With the World Cup kicking off on Sunday, esteemed soccer journalist Grant Wahl gave Front Office Sports a view from the ground in Qatar. During a conversation with FOS writer Doug Greenberg at the Global Goals: The World Cup and Beyond summit, Wahl prepared viewers for the upcoming international tournament and gave viewers an inside look at how he conducts coverage.
Activist Investor Calls to End F1 and Man U Deals
An activist investor has called on a tech company to end its sponsorship deals with two of the most recognizable brands in sports. Investment firm Petrus Advisers has asked software giant TeamViewer AG to end its deals with the Premier League’s Manchester United and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.
ATP Prize Money Reaches Historic Heights
The Association of Tennis Professionals is bringing its player compensation to record heights for the 2023 season. On Thursday, the men’s pro tennis organization announced that the ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour will offer a record $217.9 million in total prize money at their 2023 events. That represents...
TSM Latest Organization to Cut Ties with Bankrupt FTX
Team SoloMid announced Wednesday that it had severed ties with FTX, a deal billed as the most lucrative sponsorship agreement in esports history. TSM was in the second year of a 10-year naming rights deal worth $210 million that rebranded the major esports team as TSM FTX. FTX filed for...
FIFA Wary of Match-Fixing with $100B Expected in World Cup Bets
FIFA already has plenty of controversy on its plate with the World Cup starting on Sunday, but now it’s got another potential problem: match-fixing. Soccer’s global governing body is working with sports data and technology company Sportradar to identify any signs of unfair play. Sportradar monitors both the...
World Cup 2022: Qatar confirms beer U-turn as countdown to kick-off continues – live
Join Will Unwin for the latest news from Qatar prior to the big kick-off on Sunday
