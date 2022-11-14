ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinedale, WY

Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
WYOMING STATE
Sheriff & Coroner’s Updates lead Commission Meeting Agenda

The Fremont County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning in regular session with reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee, Coroner Erin Ivie and Assessor Tara Berg. The board will also conduct an interview with Kyle Anderson for the vacant position of County Health Officer, which has been open for several years. County Planning Supervisor Steve Baumann will discuss three subdivision requests and review Wind River Solar Energy Facility Siting Regulations. There will also be an executive session for personnel.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
Sublette County Arrest Report for November 7-November 14, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 7-November 14, 2022. Timothy Williams, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 9 for alleged DUI and careless driving. Robert Johnson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 10 for alleged DUI. Logan Kecskes, of Pinedale,...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
Fort Washakie man sentenced for assault by strangulation

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Fort Washakie man has been sentenced in federal court for assault by strangulation. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Reland Leonard-Hiwalker, aka Reland Ferris, 37, was sentenced on Oct. 19 by Judge Alan B. Johnson in Wyoming Federal Court. Leonard-Hiwalker was sentenced...
FORT WASHAKIE, WY
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
LANDER, WY
Earthquake hit SW of Dubois Early Sunday Morning

The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in the Absaroka Range some 28 miles SW of Dubois at 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning. The depth of the quake was 10.4 Km. There were no reports of any damage received.
DUBOIS, WY

