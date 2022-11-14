Read full article on original website
Related
Douglas Budget
Governor Orders Wyoming Flag be Flown at Half Staff at the Capitol and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties on Friday, November 18
Governor Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag be flown at half staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, November 18, 2022 in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Mr. Geis served in...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
wrrnetwork.com
Sheriff & Coroner’s Updates lead Commission Meeting Agenda
The Fremont County Commissioners will meet Tuesday morning in regular session with reports from Sheriff Ryan Lee, Coroner Erin Ivie and Assessor Tara Berg. The board will also conduct an interview with Kyle Anderson for the vacant position of County Health Officer, which has been open for several years. County Planning Supervisor Steve Baumann will discuss three subdivision requests and review Wind River Solar Energy Facility Siting Regulations. There will also be an executive session for personnel.
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for November 7-November 14, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 7-November 14, 2022. Timothy Williams, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 9 for alleged DUI and careless driving. Robert Johnson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 10 for alleged DUI. Logan Kecskes, of Pinedale,...
capcity.news
Fort Washakie man sentenced for assault by strangulation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Fort Washakie man has been sentenced in federal court for assault by strangulation. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Reland Leonard-Hiwalker, aka Reland Ferris, 37, was sentenced on Oct. 19 by Judge Alan B. Johnson in Wyoming Federal Court. Leonard-Hiwalker was sentenced...
cowboystatedaily.com
Driver Frustrated With WYDOT Warnings After 111 MPH Wind Flips 4,000-Pound Trailer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A video (now deleted) has been watched thousands of times since it was uploaded to YouTube over the weekend: A 4,000-pound trailer loaded with supplies for a Lander business ripped the bumper off a pickup and was tossed across the road by wind gusts registering more than 110 mph Saturday.
wrrnetwork.com
Earthquake hit SW of Dubois Early Sunday Morning
The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in the Absaroka Range some 28 miles SW of Dubois at 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning. The depth of the quake was 10.4 Km. There were no reports of any damage received.
Comments / 0