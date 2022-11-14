Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
15 found guilty, 2 sentenced in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 15 people guilty and sentenced two defendants after arraignments hearings this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases presented by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Ohio 16-Year-Old 'Recklessly' Gunned Down His Girlfriend While Playing With A Shotgun: Police
A 14-year-old Ohio boy is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, in connection to the fatal shooting of his 14-year-old girlfriend at an Erie apartment, Radar has learned.Riley R. Shearer, 16, admitted to police that he fatally shot his girlfriend, Audrey Maria Kellogg, while recklessly playing with a shotgun during a gathering at a Chestnut Street apartment in late October. Police believe the teen acted unintentionally but recklessly during the fatal shooting.Shearer, who turned 16 three weeks before the shooting, has been charged as an adult because of the violent nature of the incident. Police say he shot Kellogg in...
Knox Pages
Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses
KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
Thousands of Minks on the loose in Ohio
According to NBC4i, Police are on the hunt in Van Wert County for thousands of weaselly fugitives — minks that escaped from their cages at a mink farm. Between 25,000 and 40,000 minks are on the loose after a break-in at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township early Tuesday, according to the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. Suspects, unknown to police at this time, destroyed fencing and opened the minks’ cages, releasing the furry ferret-like critters into the community.
Knox Pages
Ohio State Highway Patrol recruiting next generation of troopers on TikTok
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting the next generation of state troopers on its new TikTok account that launched today. The Patrol’s TikTok account can be found at @OfficialOSHP. The new TikTok account will primarily be utilized for recruitment purposes to promote interaction and create...
Knox Pages
Lisa Denise Pack
Lisa Denise Pack, age 52, of Mount Vernon, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on December 3, 1969, to the late Claude and Patricia (Doyle) Prince. She cherished the times of going on adventures with her grandchildren. She will...
Missing in Ohio: Search team for Koby Roush, Raymont Willis ‘closer than ever’
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) – A volunteer search-and-recovery team trudged through muddy farmland in rural Ohio Saturday, splitting away from a second group tasked with taping dozens of missing person fliers across the town of Waverly. Armed with pink ribbons and a cadaver dog named Thor, the family of missing 24-year-old Koby Roush tried to keep […]
Knox Pages
Paul E. Watters, Jr.
Paul Edward Watters, Jr., 81, of Mount Vernon, OH passed away peacefully at his home on November 10, 2022. He was born to the late Paul and Jane Watters Sr. in Columbus, OH. A graduate of Columbus South High School and of Miami University of Oxford, OH. He spent his life in Ohio teaching high school history and coaching various high school sports for 32 years. After retiring, Paul worked part-time for several years inspecting pre-schools in central Ohio for the State Department of Education.
cleveland19.com
Ohio parents push for stricter OVI law after losing daughter to drunk driver
ASHEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A family who lost their daughter to a drunk driver is now working to pass legislation in her honor. Liv’s law would create harsher penalties for repeat drunk drivers who cause deadly crashes. Olivia Wright, 22, known as Liv, was hit and killed by a...
Knox Pages
Verna L. Vogt
Verna L. Vogt of Mt. Vernon, Ohio passed away on November 15 at the age of 96 while in Hospice Care at Ohio Eastern Star Home. She was born in Zanesville, Ohio to Arthur H. and Rhea (Wiggins) Weaver on January 15, 1926. The family would like to thank the...
Knox Pages
Rebecca J. Elsrod
Rebecca J. Elsrod, age 77, of Mount Vernon, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Newark. She was born on March 17, 1945, in Richmond, Indiana and was the daughter of the late Paul and Martha (Clevinger) Bullerdick. To plant a tree in memory of...
Watch: Heroic, heartwarming animal rescues caught on camera across NE Ohio
A young starving horse was surrendered to Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Inc. in Ravenna with an unexplained abdominal mass that looked like a tumor.
Columbia Gas poised to get big rate increase
Amid high consumer inflation and spiking energy costs, Columbia Gas of Ohio could start charging each Ohio customer much more in fixed costs.
Mount Vernon News
Experience Mount Vernon announces Winter in Downtown festivities
MOUNT VERNON – The holiday season is right around the corner and Downtown Mount Vernon is preparing for a busy Winter in Downtown. Experience Mount Vernon has been creating a schedule of festivities to bring the holiday spirit to the central business district and invites the Mount Vernon community and beyond to join in.
WKYC
Ohio House bill would make swatting a felony
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Swatting calls could lead to a harsher punishment in the state of Ohio. House Bill 462, introduced in October 2021, would make swatting calls a second-degree felony. Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
Did Ohio voters wipe away all of the state’s bail rules by passing Issue 1?
COLUMBUS, Ohio—When Ohio voters passed Issue 1 last week, they voted to allow judges to set higher bail amounts to keep defendants behind bars in the name of public safety. But the Ohio public defender’s office and bail-reform advocates say the newly passed constitutional amendment does something else: it completely wipes away all of the Ohio Supreme Court’s rules regarding bail, from what factors judges should consider when setting bail to the conditions they can set on defendants’ releases.
Ohio Priest Narrowly Misses Collision as SUV Flies Over His Moving Car: 'It's a Miracle'
Father John Bok said he heading to St. Andrew Parish in Milford on Oct. 2 when he narrowly missed colliding with the airborne vehicle An Ohio priest is counting his blessings after surviving what could have been a horrific accident. Father John Bok was on his way to Mass on Oct. 2 when his 2014 Hyundai Sonata was nearly hit by an airborne SUV, the priest said in a post on The Franciscan Friars' website. The Franciscan priest, 87, told the Catholic News Agency that he was nearing St. Andrew Parish in Milford...
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.
Shopper claims deceptive pricing at auto store amidst Ohio lawsuits against other retailers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shoppers in central Ohio are checking their receipts, following reports that Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost sued Dollar General and Family Dollar for what he calls “deceptive” pricing practices. Wendy Jester said she was shopping at a Columbus AutoZone Saturday with her boyfriend when she noticed they were charged more for […]
‘Jeopardy’ champion Amy Schneider among dozens asking Ohio lawmakers to reject bill that would limit care for transgender minors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Amy Schneider, a Dayton native and “Jeopardy” super champion, drew on her experience as a child Wednesday as she urged state lawmakers to oppose a bill that would limit the procedures that transgender minors can obtain, even if their parents are on board with their gender transition.
