Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Tennessee Football: Cedric Tillman is the final piece of playoff puzzle
From top to bottom, Tennessee football is stacked talented players. That’s particularly true on offense and even more particularly at the skill positions. Many of them have been a huge part of the Vols’ success at this point in the season. Through the first 10 games, Hendon Hooker...
Tennessee football at South Carolina: Five Gamecocks to watch
When it comes to facing the South Carolina Gamecocks, big plays seem to come from everywhere except the offense. Because of that, Tennessee football will once again be facing a uniquely built team, something that seems to be a staple of the SEC East at this point. However, for the most part, the Vols have aced those tests.
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
What time, what channel is the Colorado-Washington game on?
The Washington football team (8-2 overall, 5-2 Pac-12) plays its final home game of the year this Saturday as Colorado (1-9, 1-7) travels to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Game time on Saturday is 6:00 p.m., on Pac-12 Network. The Huskies return home after a 37-34 win at then-No. 6 Oregon, which has moved the Huskies up to No. 15 in both the AP Top 25 and the coaches’ poll. The Huskies close out the regular season the following Saturday, Nov. 26, with the Boeing Apple Cup at Washington State.
WATE
Knoxville eye doctor fighting vision loss
A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. A Knoxville doctor is leading a clinical trial to fight vision loss. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction …. High Schoolers compete in Second Annual Construction Trades Competition. Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing in 23-year-old …
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Man Says He Wants To Desecrate Grave of Former Wyoming Gov. Ed Herschler
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Colorado man with deep roots in railroading and a profound admiration for Wyoming says former Wyoming Governor Ed Herschler all but ruined him financially by pulling the plug on a planned Denver-to-Salt Lake City passenger line. The line would have...
milehighcre.com
Heritage Golf Group Enters Colorado Market, Acquires 3 Colorado Golf Clubs
Heritage Golf Group, the fastest-growing owner and operator of golf and country clubs in the U.S., has acquired three semi-private golf clubs in the Denver area. Heritage purchased The Golf Club at Bear Dance, Colorado National Golf Club, and Plum Creek Golf Club from the Bruening, Bennett, and Kerr families and Southwest Green, LLC. The three clubs are Heritage Golf Group’s first locations in the Western U.S.
earnthenecklace.com
Beth Haynes Leaving WBIR: Where’s the Veteran Knoxville Anchor Going?
For two decades, Beth Haynes has brought all the local and national news coverage to Knoxville residents. Her viewers can’t picture a time without the veteran journalist on WBIR-TV’s Channel 10 News, but they will have to get used to it now. Beth Haynes announced that she is leaving WBIR in November 2022. WBIR viewers naturally want to know where Haynes is going next and if this is retirement for her. They hope to see her on broadcast soon and hope she will stay in Knoxville. Find out what Beth Haynes said about her departure from WBIR Channel 10 News here.
denverite.com
Former state Sen. Mike Johnston is running for mayor of Denver
Mike Johnston, a former Democratic state senator representing northeast Denver, has announced he’s running for mayor. Johnston acknowledged that the field is crowded. “I like and respect a lot of the folks that are in this race,” said Johnston. “The issues that I care the most about which are homelessness, housing, crime. I think the question was who is the person that’s best positioned to be able to set some really ambitious goals to be able to build a broad coalition and then to be able to deliver really historic results on our hardest problems. And I feel like I’m the only one in the field who has had a long track record of doing that.
A Texas-Based Restaurant Will Soon Replace a Lauded Colorado Brewery
As Epic Brewing shifts production to its Salt Lake City facility, FreeRange Concept’s The Rustic is gearing up to take over the former warehouse
School districts across East Tennessee close because of illnesses
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — School districts across East Tennessee have closed over the past two weeks because of illnesses. The East Tennessee Children's Hospital said it's seeing cases of RSV and the flu climb, but their hospital isn't full. "We're seeing a lot of volume in the ER," said Dr....
denverite.com
“Time for revenge”: Goathead Greg inspired the High Line Canal Conservancy to throw a puncture-vine weeding in Aurora
Denverites have been inspired by the one-man quest of cyclist Greg Skomp, aka Goathead Greg, to rid the area’s bike trails of the noxious weed, puncture vine, whose thorny seeds, called goatheads, can pop bike tires and jabs pets’ feet. In total, Skomp has weeded hundreds of pounds...
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Denver
Yelp has the scoop on the best Italian restaurant in the Mile High City.
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
9News
One election down, another rises to take its place; Next with Kyle Clark full show (11/14/11)
We got an exclusive interview with Denver mayoral candidate Chris Hansen ahead of today's announcement. - How is Denver meeting the needs of hungry kids?
Man found dead near Clinton Highway in Knoxville
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead near Clinton Highway on Wednesday.
Loveland city manager faces possible suspension
LOVELAND, Colo. — The mayor of Loveland wants to suspend the city manager after he was charged with harassing an independent journalist at the Larimer County Justice Center. Mayor Jacki Marsh plans to file a motion Tuesday to suspend Steve Adams with pay until the city council can discuss potential disciplinary action.
sweetwater.org
Controlled transfer of water from Loveland Reservoir begins November 15
In order to secure additional water sources for our customers, Sweetwater Authority (Authority) initiated a controlled transfer of water between its two reservoirs on November 15, 2022. Water that leaves Loveland Reservoir is transferred through the Sweetwater River channel and captured at Sweetwater Reservoir where it can be treated and distributed to Authority customers at a lower cost than importing water. Drought conditions and lack of rainfall in the region have created a need to transfer this water to Sweetwater Reservoir.
FanSided
