Mike Johnston, a former Democratic state senator representing northeast Denver, has announced he’s running for mayor. Johnston acknowledged that the field is crowded. “I like and respect a lot of the folks that are in this race,” said Johnston. “The issues that I care the most about which are homelessness, housing, crime. I think the question was who is the person that’s best positioned to be able to set some really ambitious goals to be able to build a broad coalition and then to be able to deliver really historic results on our hardest problems. And I feel like I’m the only one in the field who has had a long track record of doing that.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO