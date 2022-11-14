Read full article on original website
AG: SC is part of $3.1 billion-dollar settlement with Walmart over opioid epidemic allegations
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Attorney General Alan Wilson says he has reached a settlement with retail giant Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis. According to the lawsuit the store failed to appropriately oversee the dispensing of opioids in its stores. Officials with the...
DSS launches online portal to help families apply for child care financial assistance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The number of South Carolina families needing child care financial assistance is growing. According to DSS, currently more than 36,000 children are receiving child care assistance through the federal funded COVID 300 Voucher program. To meet the growing demand DSS is now using an online portal instead of paper applications.
SC receives an ‘F’ in March of Dimes annual report card
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO/CNN)-The rate of premature birth is on the rise in the United States. The March of Dimes is out with its annual report card. It says the pre-term birth rate rose 4% from 2020 to hit 10.5% last year – representing a 15-year high. On its grading...
Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree. According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that...
SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources. The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference. The nominated...
Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children. Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.
GMC Wednesday Headlines: Latest weekly COVID-19 cases in South Carolina & US Senate passes COVID emergency rescind resolution
Wednesday headlines: DHEC released the latest weekly COVID-19 case numbers in South Carolina. The U.S. Senate has passed a resolution to rescind the COVID-19 emergency declaration.
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking...
