South Carolina State

abccolumbia.com

Governor’s Carolighting this Sunday

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–The Governor’s Office is preparing to light the state Christmas tree. According to a spokesperson for the office the 56th annual Governor’s Carolighting will take place Sunday, November 20th on the State House steps facing Gervais St. “The Carolighting is a truly unique event that...
SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond announces 2022 Angel charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The 2022 Angel charities were recognized by SC Secretary of State Mark Hammond with a plaque for demonstrating good stewardship of charitable resources. The representatives from the ten organizations were in attendance at the Edgar Brown Building on the Capitol Complex for the conference. The nominated...
Harvest Hope and Lt. Governor help single mothers experiencing food insecurity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -Harvest Hope Food Bank is bringing awareness to single mothers in South Carolina who are struggling to feed their children. Today during a special volunteer event, Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette and the SC Women in Leadership volunteered to pack thanksgiving boxes and discuss the challenges single mothers are facing to feed their children. According to Harvest Hope, 24% of single mothers are experiencing food insecurity in South Carolina.
SC Dept. Veterans Affairs and Harvest Hope host Veterans food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— In our look at Military Matters, the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs (SCDVA) and Harvest Hope Food Bank are partnering to host a Thanksgiving food drive for Veterans and their families. The food drive is underway now through November 18, 2022. Harvest Hope is asking...
