Read full article on original website
Related
NBA trade rumors: Jae Crowder heading to mystery team in three-team trade
The Suns are closing in on a Jae Crowder trade according to NBA trade rumors. But where will he end up?. Jae Crowder, though technically a member of the Phoenix Suns, has yet to suit up for the team this year. He and the team have mutually agreed to pursue options in the trade market to find Crowder a new team.
Detroit Pistons: Possible trade target on the Milwaukee Bucks
The Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks are two teams headed in opposite directions. The Bucks have one of the best records in the league and will be chasing a title behind MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo while the Pistons are just 3-12, facing injuries and likely headed back to the lottery.
Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year
In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Is Texas A&M gearing up to fire Jimbo Fisher for Deion Sanders?
According to Charles Barkley, there’s going to be a “shocker firing in the SEC,” and that team will make a run at Deion Sanders. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC this season, as they had a top-tier recruiting class. This was the year they would make a run for the conference championship. Instead, they sit at 3-7 on the year, and Fisher’s seat has risen to the temperature of molten lava amongst the fan base. But would the program actually move on from him?
Houston Astros: Justin Verlander has set his price tag
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander knows what he wants for his next contract. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, Verlander is looking for a deal that would be similar to what Max Scherzer received from the Mets. Astros owner Jim Crane stated that Verlander is looking for a three year deal worth $130 million and that the team will be “staying in the middle of that” in terms of negotiations.
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Pistons game tonight: Pistons vs Lakers odds, Cade Cunningham injury update, predictions, TV channel for Nov. 18
The Detroit Pistons will play their second game of the LA back-to-back, taking on the Los Angeles Lakers a night after losing a tight one to the Clippers. This is the second game of a six-game road trip and the 5th back-to-back the Pistons have played already in this young season.
Last Chance Pistons Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 Today Only
The young Pistons get a winnable matchup tonight against the floundering Lakers. You’ve got a spectacular opportunity to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s incredible promo for Pistons fans: Bet $5, Get $200 if Detroit beats the Lakers! Here’s how it works and what you need to do:
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing
The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
FanSided
295K+
Followers
569K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0