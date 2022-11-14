According to Charles Barkley, there’s going to be a “shocker firing in the SEC,” and that team will make a run at Deion Sanders. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC this season, as they had a top-tier recruiting class. This was the year they would make a run for the conference championship. Instead, they sit at 3-7 on the year, and Fisher’s seat has risen to the temperature of molten lava amongst the fan base. But would the program actually move on from him?

16 HOURS AGO