Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year

In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
Is Texas A&M gearing up to fire Jimbo Fisher for Deion Sanders?

According to Charles Barkley, there’s going to be a “shocker firing in the SEC,” and that team will make a run at Deion Sanders. The Texas A&M Aggies were expected to be one of the top teams in the SEC this season, as they had a top-tier recruiting class. This was the year they would make a run for the conference championship. Instead, they sit at 3-7 on the year, and Fisher’s seat has risen to the temperature of molten lava amongst the fan base. But would the program actually move on from him?
Houston Astros: Justin Verlander has set his price tag

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander knows what he wants for his next contract. According to Brian McTaggert of MLB.com, Verlander is looking for a deal that would be similar to what Max Scherzer received from the Mets. Astros owner Jim Crane stated that Verlander is looking for a three year deal worth $130 million and that the team will be “staying in the middle of that” in terms of negotiations.
HOUSTON, TX
Atlanta Braves: Stunning revelation about Max Fried heading into NLDS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League Cy Young Award balloting after an incredible regular season. However, on the same day the Cy Young voting results were announced, some stunning news came out about Fried and his condition heading into his lone postseason start against the Philadelphia Phillies.
ATLANTA, GA
Last Chance Pistons Fans: Bet $5, Win $200 Today Only

The young Pistons get a winnable matchup tonight against the floundering Lakers. You’ve got a spectacular opportunity to win BIG thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook’s incredible promo for Pistons fans: Bet $5, Get $200 if Detroit beats the Lakers! Here’s how it works and what you need to do:
DETROIT, MI
Cubs eyeing former NL MVP in bold free agency swing

The Chicago Cubs have recently been linked with former NL MVP Cody Bellinger this offseason. The Chicago Cubs have missed the postseason for the second year in a row following the 2022 campaign. Ever since the 2021 trade deadline, the Cubs dealt players and bolstered their farm system. Now, from all accounts, the Cubs are expected to be spending big money this winter.
CHICAGO, IL
