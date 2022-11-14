Read full article on original website
wrrnetwork.com
Riverton PD Sends the Most Inmates to Detention Center
Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee told the county commissioners Tuesday that bookings into the county detention center in Lander totaled 203 individuals. Lee said the most prisoners came from the Riverton Police Department with 99 and the Sheriff’s Office itself accounted for 76 of the bookings. Other agencies with prisoners sent to the detention center included the Lander PD with 26, the Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Shoshoni Police Department with one each.
capcity.news
Gov. Gordon orders flags to half-staff at Capitol on Friday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Gov. Mark Gordon has ordered the Wyoming State Flag to be flown at half-staff at the Capitol in Cheyenne and in Big Horn, Fremont, Hot Springs, Park and Washakie Counties from sunrise to sunset on Friday, Nov. 18, in honor and memory of Gerald Geis. Geis...
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for November 7-November 14, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 7-November 14, 2022. Timothy Williams, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 9 for alleged DUI and careless driving. Robert Johnson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 10 for alleged DUI. Logan Kecskes, of Pinedale,...
capcity.news
Fort Washakie man sentenced for assault by strangulation
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Fort Washakie man has been sentenced in federal court for assault by strangulation. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Reland Leonard-Hiwalker, aka Reland Ferris, 37, was sentenced on Oct. 19 by Judge Alan B. Johnson in Wyoming Federal Court. Leonard-Hiwalker was sentenced...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘It’s Coming For Us All’: Wyoming Hunter Bags Buck, Learns It Has Wasting Disease
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Liz Lynch thought she’d lucked out when she killed a healthy-looking mule deer buck near Lander this fall, but then the buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD). “Hindsight being 20/20, there was a very high likelihood that he...
cowboystatedaily.com
Whew, Lucked Out Again! Dubois Earthquake Won’t Lead To Civilization-Ending Super-Volcano Eruption
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 3.5-magnitude earthquake recorded in the Wyoming wilderness in northwest Wyoming over the weekend is likely not a precursor to a devastating eruption of the Yellowstone Caldera supervolcano. “Based on the magnitude, it’s likely not related to Yellowstone,” said Paul Caruso,...
wrrnetwork.com
Earthquake hit SW of Dubois Early Sunday Morning
The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in the Absaroka Range some 28 miles SW of Dubois at 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning. The depth of the quake was 10.4 Km. There were no reports of any damage received.
