Carbondale, IL

KFVS12

Holiday lighting ceremony Nov. 22 in Paducah, Ky.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners will hold a Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from the city, the celebration includes carolers and refreshments. It will be start at 5 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah's downtown Christmas lighting ceremony Tuesday

The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's holiday lighting ceremony downtown on Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area

Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings Saturday

Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cleaning up the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals

PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

City of Cape Girardeau says ‘no burn day’ on Wed.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city says Cape Girardeau is in a burn advisory status and a “no burn day” on Wednesday, November 16. According to city leaders, you can check cityofcape.org/fire on any day you intend to burn. They said conditions are favorable for fire to...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. According to the...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson donates more than $500 to fighting cancer

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a check to a southern Illinois non-profit organization fighting cancer. According to a release from Black Diamond, a $565 check was presented on Wednesday, November 16 to Fighting Cancer Today. They raised the money through a series of Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising activities.
MARION, IL
wfcnnews.com

Carbondale Party City location to permanently close

JACKSON COUNTY - The Carbondale location of Party City will be permanently closing. WFCN News received confirmation of the closure from the Party City Public Relations Department on Monday. The location is in University Plaza in Carbondale. There is no word yet on the last day the store will be...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s easy to count the number of deer nabbed in the city of Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt. Police say hunters have not harvested any deer. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the director of the program said,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

