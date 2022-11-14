Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Holiday lighting ceremony Nov. 22 in Paducah, Ky.
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Board of Commissioners will hold a Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, November 22. According to a release from the city, the celebration includes carolers and refreshments. It will be start at 5 p.m. on Water Street in front of the large floodwall opening between...
KFVS12
Christmas exhibits open at Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Christmas season has arrived at the Cape Girardeau County History Center & Research Annex in Uptown Jackson. Christmas exhibits are now on display and open to visitors. The center is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., until 7 p.m. on Thursdays...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah's downtown Christmas lighting ceremony Tuesday
The Paducah Board of Commissioners invite everyone to the city's holiday lighting ceremony downtown on Tuesday. Carolers and refreshments add to the fun that starts at 5 p.m. on Water Street... in front of the large floodwall opening between Broadway and Jefferson. At 5:22 p.m. Tuesday, the board will “flip...
wpsdlocal6.com
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
westkentuckystar.com
Broadway Church of Christ to offer dental screenings Saturday
Broadway Church of Christ is partnering with Anthem Medicaid for “Dental Days.” The event will offer free dental screenings, cleanings and more. It takes place at the church building, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. During the event, Anthem Kentucky Medicaid members...
KFVS12
Pharmacists in the Heartland feeling the impact of the amoxicillin shortage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Pharmacies across the Heartland are reporting one of the most commonly used antibiotics is in short supply. Amoxicillin isn’t always available for patients. For Cape Girardeau Pharmacist Elizabeth Pham, the nationwide amoxicillin shortage is creating big challenges. “We’re trying every day just to monitor...
KFVS12
26th annual Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show at Notre Dame High School
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Crafts, Gifts and Collectibles Show will be at Notre Dame High School this weekend. According to the school, the proceeds will benefit the Performing and Visual Arts Departments. They said more than 200 vendors will be set up in the gym and King Hall.
KFVS12
Cleaning up the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi Riverfront is in need of a clean up. To help with this, the Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for volunteers. The MDC, along with those volunteering, plans to remove litter and help beautify the Mississippi Riverfront. This takes place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on December 3 in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
KFVS12
Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished. According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.
wpsdlocal6.com
Beautiful Paducah announces 2022 Barbecue on the River fundraising totals
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah hosted the Barbeque on the River festival for the very first time in 2022. Despite the challenges wrought by a change in location and the chaos of organizing the huge event, the festival raised thousands of dollars for local charities. According to a document released...
KFVS12
City of Cape Girardeau says ‘no burn day’ on Wed.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city says Cape Girardeau is in a burn advisory status and a “no burn day” on Wednesday, November 16. According to city leaders, you can check cityofcape.org/fire on any day you intend to burn. They said conditions are favorable for fire to...
KFVS12
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam. Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade. Authorities say this is not true, and...
KFVS12
Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. According to the...
KFVS12
Cape Central teacher recognized as ‘outstanding educator’
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Cape Central High School teacher was named a 2022 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator. According to a release, Jon Daniels was recognized during an award presentation on Thursday, November 17. He was awarded with a $1,000 Visa Gift Card, “Best Teacher Ever” coffee mug; certificate...
KFVS12
New Cape Emergency Operations Center planned for Klaus Park leads to concerns from community
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.
KFVS12
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
KFVS12
Black Diamond Harley-Davidson donates more than $500 to fighting cancer
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a check to a southern Illinois non-profit organization fighting cancer. According to a release from Black Diamond, a $565 check was presented on Wednesday, November 16 to Fighting Cancer Today. They raised the money through a series of Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising activities.
wfcnnews.com
Carbondale Party City location to permanently close
JACKSON COUNTY - The Carbondale location of Party City will be permanently closing. WFCN News received confirmation of the closure from the Party City Public Relations Department on Monday. The location is in University Plaza in Carbondale. There is no word yet on the last day the store will be...
wpsdlocal6.com
'On the right track to making a difference,' Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential investors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference,” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential investors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community on the grounds...
KFVS12
No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s easy to count the number of deer nabbed in the city of Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt. Police say hunters have not harvested any deer. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the director of the program said,...
