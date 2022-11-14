JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Some concerns over a popular park in the City of Jackson, Mo., are growing as there is discussions to construct a new building. Cape Girardeau County leaders met up with members of the community who regularly visit Klaus Park met on Wednesday, November 16, to discuss plans for a new Emergency Operations Center building and the concerns on possible impacts it would have on the park and recreational activities.

JACKSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO