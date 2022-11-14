ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

Paul E. Watters, Jr.

Paul Edward Watters, Jr., 81, of Mount Vernon, OH passed away peacefully at his home on November 10, 2022. He was born to the late Paul and Jane Watters Sr. in Columbus, OH. A graduate of Columbus South High School and of Miami University of Oxford, OH. He spent his life in Ohio teaching high school history and coaching various high school sports for 32 years. After retiring, Paul worked part-time for several years inspecting pre-schools in central Ohio for the State Department of Education.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Jeffrey R. Beard

“Officer” Jeffrey Ray Beard, 61, of Mount Vernon, OH passed away on November 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 14, 1961, in Tiffin, OH. Jeff was very active in the Special Olympics competing in Basketball, Bowling and Track and Field. He enjoyed the Action Club and Peoples First functions. Jeff always enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was a man’s man.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses

KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Ohio State Highway Patrol recruiting next generation of troopers on TikTok

COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting the next generation of state troopers on its new TikTok account that launched today. The Patrol’s TikTok account can be found at @OfficialOSHP. The new TikTok account will primarily be utilized for recruitment purposes to promote interaction and create...
OHIO STATE
Knox Pages

Mount Vernon to consider adding TIF districts near proposed housing developments

MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon is considering adding two new TIF districts to accompany proposed developments on its east and south sides. A TIF (short for Tax Increment Financing) is an economic development tool that uses taxes on future gains in real estate values to pay for new infrastructure improvements, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. They are implemented in commercial districts with the goal of incentivizing future development there.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy