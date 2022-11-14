Read full article on original website
Paul E. Watters, Jr.
Paul Edward Watters, Jr., 81, of Mount Vernon, OH passed away peacefully at his home on November 10, 2022. He was born to the late Paul and Jane Watters Sr. in Columbus, OH. A graduate of Columbus South High School and of Miami University of Oxford, OH. He spent his life in Ohio teaching high school history and coaching various high school sports for 32 years. After retiring, Paul worked part-time for several years inspecting pre-schools in central Ohio for the State Department of Education.
Jeffrey R. Beard
“Officer” Jeffrey Ray Beard, 61, of Mount Vernon, OH passed away on November 12, 2022, at his residence. He was born March 14, 1961, in Tiffin, OH. Jeff was very active in the Special Olympics competing in Basketball, Bowling and Track and Field. He enjoyed the Action Club and Peoples First functions. Jeff always enjoyed riding motorcycles. He was a man’s man.
15 found guilty, 2 sentenced in Mount Vernon Municipal Court
MOUNT VERNON – Judge John Thatcher found 15 people guilty and sentenced two defendants after arraignments hearings this week in the Mount Vernon Municipal Court. These were the cases presented by the Mount Vernon Law Director's Office.
Ohio's landscape of flowers inspires a mosaic of colorful quilt designs
COLUMBUS -- “It is impossible to imagine a world without flowers. The most arid of urban landscapes, the driest of deserts, the most frozen of Arctic tundra is brightened with some kind of blossom at some point during the year.”. GALLERY: Influences for Ohio quilts.
Facade improvement grants benefit Knox County businesses
KNOX COUNTY — The Area Development Foundation (ADF), Knox County commissioners, and the City of Mount Vernon recently partnered to create a matching grant program to encourage investment in the county’s commercial building facades. The Facade Improvement Grant (FIG) program provided funds for improvements through a 50% matching grant of up to $20,000.
Ohio State Highway Patrol recruiting next generation of troopers on TikTok
COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is recruiting the next generation of state troopers on its new TikTok account that launched today. The Patrol’s TikTok account can be found at @OfficialOSHP. The new TikTok account will primarily be utilized for recruitment purposes to promote interaction and create...
Mount Vernon to consider adding TIF districts near proposed housing developments
MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon is considering adding two new TIF districts to accompany proposed developments on its east and south sides. A TIF (short for Tax Increment Financing) is an economic development tool that uses taxes on future gains in real estate values to pay for new infrastructure improvements, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. They are implemented in commercial districts with the goal of incentivizing future development there.
