ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news - live: Putin has lost 83,400 troops during war, Kyiv claims

Vladimir Putin has lost more than 83,400 Russian troops in the war in Ukraine, according to Kyiv. The Ukrainian army has updated its daily tally of enemy soldiers killed by 350.It came as UK intelligence suggested Russian forces were reorganising and preparing defences in the event of more major Ukrainian breakthroughs, suggesting Moscow feared more losses.Russian units have constructed new trench systems near the border of Crimea, as well as near the Siversky-Donetsk River between Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, the British Ministry of Defence said.“Some of these locations are up to 60km behind the current front line, suggesting that...
WVNS

Senator Warner’s statement on Trump and the presidential election

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Mark Warner held a press conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022, where he talked about different topics and current events. Warner discussed an array of different topics, which included the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that left three students dead. He provided an update on the current state […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy