Ingeborg Szabo
Ingeborg Szabo, 80, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Thomaston, Conn., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Steyr, Austria, on September 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Katharina (Resch) Neuhauser. It was in Steyr where she met her husband,...
Roadside Sunset In Ocala
Joy resides in every roadside sunset and sunrise in and around Ocala. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Steven Paul Hills
Steven Paul Hills, 72, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Tuesday, November 1st at Shands Hospital in Gainesville, FL. He was born in Ferndale, MI on January 6th, 1950 to Evelyn and Justin Hills and graduated from Alcona High School in Harrisville, MI in 1968. He then served our country in the US Navy from 1969-73 and was stationed in Jacksonville, FL. Steve was a contractor and also worked at Salser Construction until he retired in 2008. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, playing games with family and following the NFL.
Jeanette (Stukes) Hart
Jeanette Stukes was born on January 9, 1950, to late Clarence and Goldie Stukes then of Silver Springs, FL. She attended school at, Ocala, Florida. She had accepted Christ as her Savior at St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, Silver Springs, at an early age. A Time to Love. Jeanette...
Richard Leo Frank
Richard Leo “Dick” Frank, passed away on November 9, 2022, in Ocala, Fla. while under the care of Hospice of Marion County and Ocala Oaks Rehabilitation Center. The son of the late Marion and Paul Frank, he was born August 12, 1931, in Utica, N.Y. A star athlete at Utica Free Academy, Dick was one of the first black police officers in Utica. After retiring from the police department, he owned a jazz club, Birdland, in Utica for several years during the 1960s and1970s. He later worked at Utica College (now Utica University) for many years in various roles, including director of student activities, assistant dean of students, and liaison recruiter.
John Herschel Howton
John Herschel Howton, 74, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on November 3rd 2022 in Ocala, Florida. John was born in Palatka, Florida to James Gordon Howton and Betty Sue Howton on November 1, 1948. He went to Wildwood High School and graduated in 1966. He owned and operated Howton Electric for over 30 years. He enjoyed cycling and was a long-time member of the Ocala Cycling Club. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and shooting, and cooking with family and friends.
Grace Dawn Nicole Urso
Grace Dawn Nicole Urso, age 40, of Silver Springs, Florida, passed away on November 7, 2022 in Ocala. She was born on April 26, 1982 in Ashland, Ohio a daughter to Grayson C. and Deborah (Cere) Urso. She was remembered as someone who never met a stranger and could make friends with anyone.
Farm City Week begins in Marion County
At the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting that was held on Tuesday, the commissioners declared the week of November 16 to November 23 as “Farm City Week.”. The board presented Lynn Nobles, Director of the UF/IFAS Extension – Marion County, with a proclamation recognizing the...
Patriot Service Dogs in Marion County wins national Veterans Outreach award
Patriot Service Dogs, a charitable organization in Marion County that pairs well-trained service dogs with veterans free of charge, is the proud recipient of $25,000 and a new vehicle after winning a national competition. The second annual Defender Service Awards were held in New York this past weekend, and the...
Ocala releases holiday schedules for sanitation collection, SunTran ahead of Thanksgiving
City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on Thursday, November 24. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for Thursday, November 24 will experience...
Employee at OPD’s 911 Communication Center recognized for 30 years of service
The Ocala Police Department recently recognized an employee who has spent the past three decades working at the department’s 911 Communication Center. Thirty years ago, Julie Pache’s career at the communication center began as a call-taker, and she quickly became a trainer and supervisor, according to OPD. In...
Marion County launches anti-litter campaign
During the Marion County Board of County Commissioners meeting that was held on Tuesday, Solid Waste Director Mark Johnson and Solid Waste Resources Liaison Lucy Flores kicked off an anti-litter campaign in Marion County. The campaign invites the community to “step up, pick it up, and don’t litter to help...
Resident says SW 38th Court, SW 40th Street intersection is a ‘disaster area’
Has anyone taken a look at SW 38th Court where it meets up with SW 40th Street in Ocala? That is a total disaster area and a major accident waiting to happen. That area is too narrow and not meant to be a place where two streets merge with no access road in case of an emergency.
Winter Break Camps returning to Brick City Adventure Park, Forest Community Center
Registration is now open for the Marion County Parks and Recreation Department’s upcoming Winter Break Camps, which will be held at Brick City Adventure Park and the Forest Community Center. During the Winter Break Camps, participating children will get to interact with their peers while taking part in a...
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, HCA Florida West Marion Hospital awarded ‘A’ safety grade
HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and HCA Florida West Marion Hospital were both recently awarded an ‘A’ safety grade from The Leapfrog Group following an evaluation of general hospitals across the country. This national distinction celebrates both hospitals’ achievements in protecting their patients from preventable harm and medical errors....
Illinois man arrested in Marion County after being caught driving stolen U-Haul truck
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old Illinois man after he was caught driving a stolen U-Haul truck. On Tuesday, an MCSO deputy observed a white U-Haul truck that was traveling southbound on S U.S. Highway 441 in Marion County. According to the MCSO report, a check of the U-Haul’s tag revealed that it was listed as stolen out of North Carolina.
City of Ocala to host Cooking Oil Recycling Day on November 29
The City of Ocala Water Resources Department will host a cooking oil recycling day on Tuesday, November 29. According to the city, the event will take place at two locations:. Water Reclamation Facility #2 (4200 SE 24th Street) on Tuesday, November 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ocala Wetland...
Baseball At The College Of Central Florida
It was a beautiful day for a ball game as the College of Central Florida Patriots played baseball this weekend in Ocala. Thanks to Charles R for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Ocala convicted felon accused of stealing three firearms
A 55-year-old convicted felon from Ocala was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of stealing three firearms. On Monday, an MCSO corporal responded to the Publix located at 9570 SW 62nd Avenue Road in Ocala in reference to a man who possibly had several stolen firearms in his possession. A male reportee had contacted law enforcement to report that one of his employees, identified as Christopher Richard Munroe, had allegedly stolen three firearms while at work earlier in the day.
Ocala motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on County Road 464
A 45-year-old man from Ocala was killed on Thursday morning in a motorcycle crash that occurred on County Road 464 in Marion County. On Thursday, at approximately 6 a.m., the man was traveling southbound on County Road 464 in the right lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report. When the man was approximately one-tenth of a mile south of Hickory Road, the motorcycle he was riding veered onto the west grass shoulder.
