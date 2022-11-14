Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
Snow Dumping On Jackson Hole Ski Resorts, Three Feet In Some Locations
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jackson Hole is a mecca for skiers and snowboarders from around the world. With winter weather pummeling the region, the increasing amount of fresh powder on the slopes is music to the ears of staff at the three ski resorts in Jackson – Snow King, Jackson Hole Mountain Resort and Grand Targhee.
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for November 7-November 14, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from November 7-November 14, 2022. Timothy Williams, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 9 for alleged DUI and careless driving. Robert Johnson, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested November 10 for alleged DUI. Logan Kecskes, of Pinedale,...
wrrnetwork.com
Mostly Sunny for Tuesday; Arctic Front Coming Wednesday Night
Snow showers ending early this morning for a mostly sunny, but chilly day according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. There could be some isolated showers across the far north tonight. An Arctic Front will move in Wednesday evening bringing more widespread snow and leaving frigid temperatures in its wake. Today’s highs will be in the mid-to-upper 20s for Dubois, Jeffrey City and Worland, and in the low 30s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis. Tonight’s lows in the teens cross the region.
wrrnetwork.com
Earthquake hit SW of Dubois Early Sunday Morning
The United States Geological Survey reported a 3.5 magnitude earthquake in the Absaroka Range some 28 miles SW of Dubois at 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning. The depth of the quake was 10.4 Km. There were no reports of any damage received.
