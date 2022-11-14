Snow showers ending early this morning for a mostly sunny, but chilly day according to the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. There could be some isolated showers across the far north tonight. An Arctic Front will move in Wednesday evening bringing more widespread snow and leaving frigid temperatures in its wake. Today’s highs will be in the mid-to-upper 20s for Dubois, Jeffrey City and Worland, and in the low 30s for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis. Tonight’s lows in the teens cross the region.

