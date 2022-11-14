Read full article on original website
Related
thunder1320.com
BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?
(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
WKRN
Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Historic I-24 traffic experiment aims to improve …. In an effort to...
wgnsradio.com
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
WSMV
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
clarksvillenow.com
15-year-old charged in shooting taken to Murfreesboro, Chief says need for juvenile center is overdue
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The 15-year-old juvenile that was detained after the shooting on Pine Mountain Road has now been charged. According to CPD Spokesperson Scott Beaubien, a juvenile petition for homicide was taken out and a transport order was signed this morning by the juvenile courts. Due...
New Director of Schools will be needed in Franklin County as Bean is set to Retire
Stanley Bean will be pursuing retirement after serving five years as Franklin County’s director of schools. Bean’s current contract expires on June 30, 2023. Bean, 68, told the board on Monday he would not seek a new contract. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters...
fox17.com
Police: Gunman jumps counter, threatens tellers during Bellevue bank robbery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police are looking for a gunman they say jumped the teller counter at a bank in Bellevue during a robbery. It happened around 9:15 a.m. Thursday at TB Credit Union on Highway 70 South. Police say the suspect threatened two tellers at gunpoint then...
WSMV
Police arrest man involved in Hermitage apartment shooting
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex. According to the arrest affidavit, the shooting took place in May at Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way. At the scene, officers discovered a child shot in the back of the head. A short time later, another juvenile was found injured with gunshot wounds.
Bedford County caregiver charged with elderly abuse, neglect
Complaints against a worker at a Bedford County assisted living facility have now landed a caregiver behind bars.
fox17.com
Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County
ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
Missing Person: Stephanie Whittenberg and her Juvenile Son
Stephanie Whittenberg, 29, and her juvenile son were reported missing by a family member on September 8. Whittenberg may be in the company of her boyfriend James Primm. She has reached out to detectives by phone, but face-to-face contact has yet to be made. Therefore, Whittenberg and her son are still listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
Operation Fall Brakes 2.0 Issues 242 Driving Offenses
Citations were issued to drivers on 242 driving offenses during the second “Operation Fall Brakes” enforcement and education event last Wednesday. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies saturated Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway to stop aggressive driving. Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson...
WKRN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection
Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
Music City Pawn Shop Owner/Operator Arrested After 10-Month Police Investigation
November 15, 2022 – A 10-month investigation by Fraud Unit detectives into four Music City Pawn locations, three in Nashville and one in Franklin, knowingly buying/selling stolen merchandise resulted in today’s arrests of owner/operator Damon Holland, 52, and John Barker, 38. The investigation is ongoing and additional arrests/charges are anticipated.
‘It’s unacceptably high’: Nashville mayor comments on 2022 murder rates surpassing year-to-date numbers from 2021
As Davidson County approaches 100 murders so far this year, Nashville Mayor John Cooper pointed to a cause for the growing crime that's already surpassed the 91 homicides noted by Metro Police this time last year.
Police: Man wanted after allegedly lying about driving stolen car involved in deadly crash
Metro police are searching for a convicted felon wanted on vehicular homicide and gun charges stemming from a deadly crash that happened Sunday, Oct. 16.
Smyrna Police Arrests Person in Sunday Shooting
SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at a residence earlier today. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and suspect in the home. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where the victim underwent surgery. The suspect was escorted to the Smyrna Police Department where the suspect confessed to shooting the victim.
Clarksville and Murfreesboro named worst cities to live without a car
Clarksville was number two on that list, and Murfreesboro came in seven.
police1.com
Suicidal man lunges at deputy, pulls his gun, threatens to shoot himself
COLUMBIA, Tenn. — A frightening scene unfolded on a busy Tennessee road as a suicidal man unholstered a gun off an off-duty officer who was attempting to de-escalate the situation. According to WKRN News, off-duty Williamson County Deputy Chris Mobley was driving home when he saw a man dive...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0