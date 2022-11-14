Stephanie Whittenberg, 29, and her juvenile son were reported missing by a family member on September 8. Whittenberg may be in the company of her boyfriend James Primm. She has reached out to detectives by phone, but face-to-face contact has yet to be made. Therefore, Whittenberg and her son are still listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO