Rutherford County, TN

BOLO: Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks Matthew Yancey

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department seeks public’s assistance in locating Matthew Cole Yancey. Mr. Yancey is being sought for questioning in a theft of property case in Coffee County. He was last seen on or around the Fredonia Rd area near Noah Rd. He was on foot and accompanied by a black dog.
Smyrna Police Ask: Do You Recognize these Subjects?

(SMYRNA, TENN) The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify suspects in a possible “theft of merchandise” case. According to authorities in North Rutherford County, the reported theft unfolded at one of the Smyrna T-Mobile stores. If you recognize anyone in the photos that were released by the...
SMYRNA, TN
Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from mailboxes

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Wilson County authorities warn about thefts from …. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about an old school crime: mailbox thefts. Historic I-24 traffic experiment aims to improve …. In an effort to...
DUI Checkpoint Planned for Murfreesboro on November 23rd

(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) The Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security confirmed 7,535 motor-vehicle crashes in Tennessee that involved a DUI driver between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022. Their data also shows that 1 in 2 crashes resulted in injury or death. In an effort to curb the number...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Lebanon PD search for liquor store theft suspects

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department is searching for several individuals who stole from a local liquor store. According to police, two men and a woman arrived at Liquor World located at 621 South Cumberland Street in a Dodge Durango. The suspects then entered the liquor store and stole several items.
LEBANON, TN
Police arrest man involved in Hermitage apartment shooting

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police have arrested a man involved in a shooting at a Hermitage apartment complex. According to the arrest affidavit, the shooting took place in May at Avalon Apartments on Andrew Jackson Way. At the scene, officers discovered a child shot in the back of the head. A short time later, another juvenile was found injured with gunshot wounds.
NASHVILLE, TN
Police search for owner of two horses found in Robertson County

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Two horses were found in Robertson County Wednesday, and police are trying to find their owner. Robertson County Sherriff's Office reported that they were roaming around the corner of Ed Ross Road and Turnersville Road. If you know the owner or if the horses...
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Missing Person: Stephanie Whittenberg and her Juvenile Son

Stephanie Whittenberg, 29, and her juvenile son were reported missing by a family member on September 8. Whittenberg may be in the company of her boyfriend James Primm. She has reached out to detectives by phone, but face-to-face contact has yet to be made. Therefore, Whittenberg and her son are still listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as missing.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Operation Fall Brakes 2.0 Issues 242 Driving Offenses

Citations were issued to drivers on 242 driving offenses during the second “Operation Fall Brakes” enforcement and education event last Wednesday. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers, Murfreesboro Police officers, and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies saturated Interstate 24 and Veterans Parkway to stop aggressive driving. Sheriff’s Sgt. Sean Vinson...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville intersection

Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. Man arrested after deadly shooting at Clarksville …. Clarksville police say a suspect is in custody following a shooting at an intersection that left a 19-year-old dead. 3rd body exhumed in...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Smyrna Police Arrests Person in Sunday Shooting

SMYRNA, Tennessee—Smyrna Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting at a residence earlier today. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and suspect in the home. The victim sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital where the victim underwent surgery. The suspect was escorted to the Smyrna Police Department where the suspect confessed to shooting the victim.
SMYRNA, TN
