ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Student loan forgiveness plan blocked by court in case filed by Missouri, GOP states

By Galen Bacharier, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=297Gep_0jATGL3m00

A federal appeals court blocked President Joe Biden's student debt relief program on Monday, siding with Missouri and other Republican-led states who have sought to halt the program.

The White House program, which would have cancelled up to $10,000 for millions of borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients, had been temporarily blocked by the appellate court after a lower court judge in St. Louis dismissed the challenge. An appeal by the states was successful, and means the program in its current form is on pause until further action by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court.

Three judges, two of them appointed by former President Donald Trump and one appointed by former President George W. Bush, ruled unanimously in favor of the states.

Student debt relief:Federal appeals court temporarily blocks Biden plan

Central to their ruling was the nature of MOHELA, a St. Louis-based loan servicer that Missouri argued could encounter significant financial damage were the program to proceed. While the St. Louis judge determined that since MOHELA was not an arm of Missouri government and thus the state did not have the standing to litigate on its behalf, the appeals court determined it "may well be an arm of the State of Missouri under the reasoning of our precedent."

The judges cite MOHELA's governing board, which is comprised of the governor's appointees and state agency leaders, as well as Missouri law that directs the agency to distribute dollars into the state treasury. MOHELA has not yet fulfilled its obligation to distribute $350 million into the state treasury, the court wrote, and still needed to fund $105 million as of June.

"This unanticipated financial downturn will prevent or delay Missouri from funding higher education at its public colleges and universities," the court writes. "Due to MOHELA's financial obligations to the state treasury, the challenged student loan debt cancellation presents a threatened financial harm to the State of Missouri."

In a letter sent to U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in late October, MOHELA referred to itself as "a public instrumentality of the state of Missouri" and "a governmental entity."

The servicer also said it was not involved with Missouri's entering the lawsuit, and does not have "a contractual relationship or agreement with the Missouri Attorney General's Office on any topic including as to student debt relief." The AG's office, the agency wrote, had filed a series of Sunshine requests seeking copies of its federal loan servicing contract. MOHELA did not take a stance on whether it supported or opposed the challenge to the program.

Student debt relief:Judge dismisses attempt by Missouri, other states to block Biden program

The court declined to block the program strictly for the states involved in the lawsuit, arguing that such a process "would be impractical and would fail to provide complete relief."

"Given MOHELA's national role in servicing accounts, we discern no workable path in this emergency posture for narrowing the scope of relief," the court writes.

The ruling is a victory for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who was recently elected to the U.S. Senate.

"Millions of hardworking Americans have felt the pain of increased inflation and rising prices due to the Biden Administration’s disastrous policies," Schmitt said in a statement Monday. "The Biden Administration’s attempt to forgive student loan debt would saddle Americans who did not take out loans or who have paid their loans off already with even more economic woes. This is a big win for our office and for Americans across the country, and we will keep up the fight."

It remains to be seen whether the U.S. Supreme Court, which is occupied by a conservative majority, will address the program. An earlier request for the high court to hear a separate challenge to the program was denied by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee. Last week, the program was also blocked by a Texas judge in another case.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

Comments / 27

Tammy Bartes-Tackett
2d ago

great news. if we didn't go to, or couldn't afford to go to college, why should we have to pay for anyone else to go.

Reply(2)
6
handstand
3d ago

Politics,, good guy , bad guy Pretty stupid to think somehow your entitled to what someone else worked for

Reply(2)
9
Rick Powell
2d ago

get a job and pay your own bills , did that hurt your little feelings

Reply
8
Related
Business Insider

Student-loan borrowers who applied for Biden's debt relief shouldn't have to worry about living with 'crushing student loan debt as a result of a court challenge,' the nation's largest labor federation says

President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan is currently paused after two court rulings. A major labor federation "is extremely disappointed in the partisan legal effort" to stop relief for borrowers. The White House is reportedly considering extending the current payment pause as the cases play out. Millions of student loan...
TEXAS STATE
msn.com

16 million student-loan borrowers have now been approved for debt cancellation, Biden says — but they won't see relief 'in the coming days' due to a GOP lawsuit

The Education Department has so far approved 16 million student-loan borrowers for debt relief, Biden said. But while they should be getting relief in the next few days, a GOP group stopped that from happening. The relief is currently on pause until the 8th Circuit makes a final decision on...
MISSOURI STATE
The Herald News

States exempt from federal gun laws

Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
ARIZONA STATE
TIME

Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms

Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one receives a dollar of debt relief. The debacle is swiftly becoming a headache for the administration instead of an example of how the president keeps his promises to voters. The White House insists it will ultimately prevail even though two federal courts blocked the program from taking effect. However, the setbacks have rattled supporters who fear that more than 40 million Americans who expected relief will instead start getting billed for their student debt in January, when a pandemic-era moratorium on payments is slated to expire. “You cannot ask people to begin repaying on a debt that shouldn’t exist,” said Melissa Byrne, an advocate for loan cancellation. “We bear no blame in this broken system.”
TEXAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

As Trump announces, Kansas GOP follows his lead and plots revenge. But there’s another way.

The nation turned its incredulous eyes to Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night as former President Donald Trump launched his third campaign for the highest office in the land. But spare a wary peeper or two for the antics of the Kansas Republican Party, which seems to have absorbed the onetime commander-in-chief’s taste for vengeance against his enemies, with none of the sparkling “YMCA” dance moves. Following the loss of standard-bearer Derek Schmidt in the gubernatorial election, the party has decided to punish members who signed a petition for state Sen. Dennis Pyle, who ran as an arch-conservative independent.
KANSAS STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
821K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy