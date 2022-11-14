Student loan forgiveness plan blocked by court in case filed by Missouri, GOP states

A federal appeals court blocked President Joe Biden's student debt relief program on Monday, siding with Missouri and other Republican-led states who have sought to halt the program.

The White House program, which would have cancelled up to $10,000 for millions of borrowers and up to $20,000 for Pell grant recipients, had been temporarily blocked by the appellate court after a lower court judge in St. Louis dismissed the challenge. An appeal by the states was successful, and means the program in its current form is on pause until further action by the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals or U.S. Supreme Court.

Three judges, two of them appointed by former President Donald Trump and one appointed by former President George W. Bush, ruled unanimously in favor of the states.

Central to their ruling was the nature of MOHELA, a St. Louis-based loan servicer that Missouri argued could encounter significant financial damage were the program to proceed. While the St. Louis judge determined that since MOHELA was not an arm of Missouri government and thus the state did not have the standing to litigate on its behalf, the appeals court determined it "may well be an arm of the State of Missouri under the reasoning of our precedent."

The judges cite MOHELA's governing board, which is comprised of the governor's appointees and state agency leaders, as well as Missouri law that directs the agency to distribute dollars into the state treasury. MOHELA has not yet fulfilled its obligation to distribute $350 million into the state treasury, the court wrote, and still needed to fund $105 million as of June.

"This unanticipated financial downturn will prevent or delay Missouri from funding higher education at its public colleges and universities," the court writes. "Due to MOHELA's financial obligations to the state treasury, the challenged student loan debt cancellation presents a threatened financial harm to the State of Missouri."

In a letter sent to U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in late October, MOHELA referred to itself as "a public instrumentality of the state of Missouri" and "a governmental entity."

The servicer also said it was not involved with Missouri's entering the lawsuit, and does not have "a contractual relationship or agreement with the Missouri Attorney General's Office on any topic including as to student debt relief." The AG's office, the agency wrote, had filed a series of Sunshine requests seeking copies of its federal loan servicing contract. MOHELA did not take a stance on whether it supported or opposed the challenge to the program.

The court declined to block the program strictly for the states involved in the lawsuit, arguing that such a process "would be impractical and would fail to provide complete relief."

"Given MOHELA's national role in servicing accounts, we discern no workable path in this emergency posture for narrowing the scope of relief," the court writes.

The ruling is a victory for Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican who was recently elected to the U.S. Senate.

"Millions of hardworking Americans have felt the pain of increased inflation and rising prices due to the Biden Administration’s disastrous policies," Schmitt said in a statement Monday. "The Biden Administration’s attempt to forgive student loan debt would saddle Americans who did not take out loans or who have paid their loans off already with even more economic woes. This is a big win for our office and for Americans across the country, and we will keep up the fight."

It remains to be seen whether the U.S. Supreme Court, which is occupied by a conservative majority, will address the program. An earlier request for the high court to hear a separate challenge to the program was denied by Justice Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee. Last week, the program was also blocked by a Texas judge in another case.

Galen Bacharier covers Missouri politics & government for the News-Leader. Contact him at gbacharier@news-leader.com, (573) 219-7440 or on Twitter @galenbacharier.