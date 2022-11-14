ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NESN

Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton

Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Jeremy Swayman Credits Penguins, Bruins Medical Staff After Injury

Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made another step in his recovery. Swayman returned to practice Tuesday morning for the first time since being injured in Boston’s 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. Swayman was ruled week-to-week after colliding with Patrice Bergeron in his net. The extent of his injury has yet to be revealed, but head coach Jim Montgomery did tell reporters Swayman was a few days “ahead of schedule.”
BOSTON, MA
KARE

Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR

ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL

When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game

TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
KCCI.com

A rare hockey feat: Iowa Wild player scores 'goalie goal'

Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt hit the history books twice Saturday night. He became the youngest goalie, at 19 years and 363 days, and the first in the Minnesota Wild organization to score a goal. Wallstedt is the 19th AHL goalie to be credited with a goal, and the 12th...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Crosby has 2 goals, 2 assists in Penguins' 6-4 win over Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night. Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ESPN

Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes

LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
Yardbarker

Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More

In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
NHL

Rosen's mom accurately predicts son's goal at Blues game

Defenseman opens scoring against Blackhawks after video. Calle Rosen's mother knows best. The St. Louis Blues defenseman's mom, Marie, successfully predicted her son would score first in a video posted by the team on Twitter before its game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Rosen opened the scoring with a...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Islanders’ Barzal Is Having One Helluva Helper Season

Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year contract in the offseason and the expectation from general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders was for him to take a step forward and become a star. In his first year after signing the extension, he has continued to play at a high level but in an unconventional and unusual way.
The Hockey Writers

Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/17/22

Tonight the New Jersey Devils will be looking to collect their eleventh straight win for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Nico Hischier’s team will face off against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season at Scotiabank Arena. The last time the...
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING

TAMPA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net tonight when the Flames face the Lightning. Check out the trios and D-pairings from the pregame warmup:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis. Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson. Nikita...
FLORIDA STATE
NHL

Golden Knights gift Kessel custom jacket for 1,000th consecutive game

Apparel features teams veteran forward has played for, nickname on back. Phil Kessel is walking into his 1,000th consecutive game in style. The Vegas Golden Knights gifted the veteran forward a custom jacket in honor of playing his 1,000th straight NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The jacket...
MINNESOTA STATE
NHL

Senators to induct Wade Redden into the Ring of Honour

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that former NHL all-star defenceman and Senators alternate captain and community champion Wade Redden will become the first player to be inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour on Monday, Dec. 12, in a pre-game ceremony before the Senators host the Anaheim Ducks.
FOX Sports

Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks

SAN JOSE -- Moritz Seider's first goal of the season couldn't have come at a better time. Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center.
DETROIT, MI

