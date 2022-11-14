Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Reveals New Nickname For Connor Clifton
Boston Bruins defenseman Connor Clifton already has a nickname in “Cliffy hockey” that suits him well. But first-year Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has been referring to the fifth-year pro, who is currently enjoying a breakout season, as something else recently. “Kenny Rogers, that’s my new nickname for him,”...
UPDATED Penguins Skate: Malkin Returns, DeSmith Starting
Evgeni Malkin was among those who participated for the Pittsburgh Penguins at an optional morning skate Tuesday at PPG Paints Arena ahead of a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Malkin was excused from practice Monday to attend to a personal matter. Filip Hallander, who is dealing with a lower-body...
Jeremy Swayman Credits Penguins, Bruins Medical Staff After Injury
Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman made another step in his recovery. Swayman returned to practice Tuesday morning for the first time since being injured in Boston’s 6-5 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Nov. 1. Swayman was ruled week-to-week after colliding with Patrice Bergeron in his net. The extent of his injury has yet to be revealed, but head coach Jim Montgomery did tell reporters Swayman was a few days “ahead of schedule.”
CBS Sports
Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2022: Vancouver Canucks legends Roberto Luongo, Sedin brothers headline group
The Hockey Hall of Fame has inducted its class of 2022, with a trio of former Vancouver Canucks taking center stage. Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Roberto Luongo, Daniel Alfredsson, Riikka Sallinen, and Herb Carnegie were all immortalized in the Hall of Fame over the weekend. In the 1999 NHL Draft,...
KARE
Minnesota Wild place starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury on IR
ST PAUL, Minn. — Coming off perhaps his best three-game stretch of the season, starting goalie Marc-Andre Fleury will be absent from the crease for at least a week. The Minnesota Wild announced they've placed their starting goalie on Injured Reserve with an upper body injury, which makes him ineligible for at least seven days. In response to the move, the Wild recalled goalie Zane McIntyre from Iowa.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
KCCI.com
A rare hockey feat: Iowa Wild player scores 'goalie goal'
Iowa Wild goaltender Jesper Wallstedt hit the history books twice Saturday night. He became the youngest goalie, at 19 years and 363 days, and the first in the Minnesota Wild organization to score a goal. Wallstedt is the 19th AHL goalie to be credited with a goal, and the 12th...
NHL
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
ESPN
Crosby has 2 goals, 2 assists in Penguins' 6-4 win over Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- — Sidney Crosby had two goals and two assists for a season-high four points and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Thursday night. Ryan Poehling, Kris Letang, Brock McGinn and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins and Tristan Jarry stopped 19 shots. Pittsburgh is 3-1-1 after losing seven straight.
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
NHL
Rosen's mom accurately predicts son's goal at Blues game
Defenseman opens scoring against Blackhawks after video. Calle Rosen's mother knows best. The St. Louis Blues defenseman's mom, Marie, successfully predicted her son would score first in a video posted by the team on Twitter before its game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday. Rosen opened the scoring with a...
Yardbarker
Islanders’ Barzal Is Having One Helluva Helper Season
Mathew Barzal signed an eight-year contract in the offseason and the expectation from general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello and the New York Islanders was for him to take a step forward and become a star. In his first year after signing the extension, he has continued to play at a high level but in an unconventional and unusual way.
The Hockey Writers
Devils Gameday Preview: Toronto Maple Leafs – 11/17/22
Tonight the New Jersey Devils will be looking to collect their eleventh straight win for the first time since the 2005-06 season. Nico Hischier’s team will face off against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs for the first time this season at Scotiabank Arena. The last time the...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ LIGHTNING
TAMPA - Jacob Markstrom will get the start in net tonight when the Flames face the Lightning. Check out the trios and D-pairings from the pregame warmup:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Trevor Lewis. Blake Coleman - Dillon Dube - Brett Ritchie. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus Andersson. Nikita...
NHL
Golden Knights gift Kessel custom jacket for 1,000th consecutive game
Apparel features teams veteran forward has played for, nickname on back. Phil Kessel is walking into his 1,000th consecutive game in style. The Vegas Golden Knights gifted the veteran forward a custom jacket in honor of playing his 1,000th straight NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The jacket...
NHL
Senators to induct Wade Redden into the Ring of Honour
OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that former NHL all-star defenceman and Senators alternate captain and community champion Wade Redden will become the first player to be inducted into the Senators Ring of Honour on Monday, Dec. 12, in a pre-game ceremony before the Senators host the Anaheim Ducks.
FOX Sports
Buffalo visits Ottawa after Skinner's 2-goal game
Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (5-9-1, eighth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Senators -166, Sabres +139; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres visit the Ottawa Senators after Jeff Skinner's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Sabres' 5-4...
NHL
RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Moritz Seider's first goal of the season couldn't have come at a better time. Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center.
