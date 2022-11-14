Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Ocala releases holiday schedules for sanitation collection, SunTran ahead of Thanksgiving
City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25 in observance of Thanksgiving. There will be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on Thursday, November 24. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for Thursday, November 24 will experience...
ocala-news.com
Ocala, Magnolia Art Xchange to host ‘Art Outside the Lines’ Brunch in February
The City of Ocala will host an ‘Art Outside the Lines’ Brunch event on Saturday, February 18, 2023, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Magnolia Art Xchange, and tickets will go on sale later this week. The event, which is in partnership with Magnolia Art Xchange (MAX),...
Villages Daily Sun
Churches set table for community Thanksgiving dinner
At New Song Community Church in Lady Lake, Tom Ash is wrapping up preparations for a holiday tradition at the sanctuary — the community Thanksgiving dinner. “My wife, Jean, and I have been doing this in Lady Lake for over 10 years,” the pastor said. “But the community Thanksgiving dinner has been part of our fabric longer than that — close to 40 years.”
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Jamburg ’22 Music Festival Debuting Saturday in Leesburg
Leesburg’s first one-day music festival, JamBurg ’22, is coming this Saturday to Pat Thomas Stadium with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Leesburg Center for the Arts. “We wanted to try and bring more musical performances to Leesburg, and JamBurg ’22 was a great opportunity...
WCJB
The annual Light Up Ocala event is this weekend
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The city of Ocala is turning on the lights this weekend. The annual “Light Up Ocala” event is scheduled from 4 to 9 pm on Saturday. The lighting ceremony starts around 6:30 pm. The theme this year is “jingle all the way” and it’ll...
ocala-news.com
Roadside Sunset In Ocala
Joy resides in every roadside sunset and sunrise in and around Ocala. Thanks to Sue Haas for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Community comes through for Cunningham
Home is where the heart is, the adage goes, and for 97-year-old Allean Cunningham her heart has been sweetly tucked inside a small home on Southeast 31st Street for the past six decades. The Ocala native’s late husband, Lester, built the modest two-bedroom, one-bath home in 1963, and the couple...
alachuachronicle.com
Alachua Habitat for Humanity Announces 170th Home Dedication
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alachua Habitat for Humanity’s vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. This week, their vision is one step closer to being reality as they celebrate their 170th home dedication on Friday, November 18th at 9:30 a.m. Alachua Habitat for Humanity...
ocala-news.com
Sheila B. Sheoraj
Sheila B. Sheoraj, 79, of Ocala, Florida passed away on November 11, 2022. She was born August 22, 1943 in Blairmont, Guyana, daughter of the late Ramphal and Somaria Ramoo. Sheila and her late husband, Stephen, moved to Ocala area from Connecticut 20 years ago. She was a technician for many years prior to her retirement. Sheila enjoyed crafts and was an art teacher in her home and Rosignol Arya Samaj church. In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling. Most of all she loved growing flowers and knitting blankets. Sheila was a great wife, mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.
wuft.org
Florida’s largest food bank set for local food distribution events on Friday, Saturday
As inflation rises across the country and fuels growing food insecurity in local communities, the largest food bank in Florida is scheduled to hold food distribution events on Friday in Gainesville and Saturday in Chiefland, delivering fresh produce and non-perishable goods to food-insecure residents of the city. Farm Share, a...
Light Up Ocala 101
If you have ever attended a Light Up Ocala event, you know that a slew of others will be there with you, eager to check out all the activities while everyone waits for the flip of the switch that will illuminate thousands of sparkling lights. You also know that some...
villages-news.com
Residents hound CDD 7 board on strained relationship with Lake Sumter
Residents fearful of losing services are continuing to hound the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors on its strained relationship with the Lake Sumter Community Development District Board. Last month, an angry mob of residents demanded the CDD 7 supervisors drop a process that would have initiated “conflict resolution”...
fox13news.com
Largest equestrian complex in the country still growing in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. - About a hundred miles up I-75 from Tampa, the City of Ocala calls itself the "horse capital of the world." It's a title that may have just been clinched with the opening of the largest equestrian complex in the United States — The World Equestrian Center.
ocala-news.com
Ingeborg Szabo
Ingeborg Szabo, 80, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Thomaston, Conn., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, after a brief illness. Born in Steyr, Austria, on September 28, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Johann and Katharina (Resch) Neuhauser. It was in Steyr where she met her husband,...
ocala-news.com
Farm City Week begins in Marion County
At the Marion County Board of County Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting that was held on Tuesday, the commissioners declared the week of November 16 to November 23 as “Farm City Week.”. The board presented Lynn Nobles, Director of the UF/IFAS Extension – Marion County, with a proclamation recognizing the...
ocala-news.com
Richard Leo Frank
Richard Leo “Dick” Frank, passed away on November 9, 2022, in Ocala, Fla. while under the care of Hospice of Marion County and Ocala Oaks Rehabilitation Center. The son of the late Marion and Paul Frank, he was born August 12, 1931, in Utica, N.Y. A star athlete at Utica Free Academy, Dick was one of the first black police officers in Utica. After retiring from the police department, he owned a jazz club, Birdland, in Utica for several years during the 1960s and1970s. He later worked at Utica College (now Utica University) for many years in various roles, including director of student activities, assistant dean of students, and liaison recruiter.
WCJB
Haile’s Angels closes it’s doors
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville animal rescue is closing down. In a letter to supporters, the Haile’s Angels Pet Rescue board of directors said Sunday, December 11th will be their last day open to the public. The non-profit organization was established in 2004. People with the group say...
villages-news.com
There is room for HUD housing in The Villages
I get it that The Villages is a retirement city for the senior citizens, but this is 2022 soon to be 2023 and the majority of those senior citizens aren’t getting any younger. If you want The Villages to grow to show more of a lifestyle than you need...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala to host Cooking Oil Recycling Day on November 29
The City of Ocala Water Resources Department will host a cooking oil recycling day on Tuesday, November 29. According to the city, the event will take place at two locations:. Water Reclamation Facility #2 (4200 SE 24th Street) on Tuesday, November 29, from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Ocala Wetland...
ocala-news.com
Ocala Fire Rescue’s holiday donation drive now underway
Ocala Fire Rescue has kicked off its annual holiday donation drive, and fire stations across the city are serving as collection sites for food, toiletries, baby items, and toys that will benefit local charities and food banks. Here is a list of items that are being accepted during the donation...
