Richard Leo “Dick” Frank, passed away on November 9, 2022, in Ocala, Fla. while under the care of Hospice of Marion County and Ocala Oaks Rehabilitation Center. The son of the late Marion and Paul Frank, he was born August 12, 1931, in Utica, N.Y. A star athlete at Utica Free Academy, Dick was one of the first black police officers in Utica. After retiring from the police department, he owned a jazz club, Birdland, in Utica for several years during the 1960s and1970s. He later worked at Utica College (now Utica University) for many years in various roles, including director of student activities, assistant dean of students, and liaison recruiter.

