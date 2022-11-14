Read full article on original website
Destiny Campbell
3d ago
so this man can call investigations on pointless crap, but can’t look into the uvalde shooting of all those little kids? got your priorities mixed up man he dont even care about texas just his money🤦🏽♀️
Rhodes NK
3d ago
Says the man who is responsible for gerrymandering the State of Texas in his favor. I hope they do an investigation and find out he lost.
