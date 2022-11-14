ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chron.com

Comments / 14

Destiny Campbell
3d ago

so this man can call investigations on pointless crap, but can’t look into the uvalde shooting of all those little kids? got your priorities mixed up man he dont even care about texas just his money🤦🏽‍♀️

Reply(3)
8
Rhodes NK
3d ago

Says the man who is responsible for gerrymandering the State of Texas in his favor. I hope they do an investigation and find out he lost.

Reply
6
Related
fox26houston.com

Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer

Houston - The newly elected Harris County Treasurer has made history. Why? Harris County has elected its first Black Treasurer, ever. Carla Wyatt worked in the county building 20 years ago as an Intern. She’ll soon return as an elected official. "It’s very special for me because don’t make...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

What Greg Abbott’s decisive win over Beto O’Rourke portends for his future

(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - An unprecedented pandemic that shut down the state economy and killed thousands of Texans. A power-grid failure that left millions freezing in the dark. The deadliest school shooting in the state’s history. The end of a 50-year constitutional right to get an abortion. A restless right flank. And then Beto O’Rourke.
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Legal experts react to Gov. Abbott declaring an 'invasion' at the border

Gov. Greg Abbott says too many foreigners are crossing the river between ports, and there's no way to know who they all are, but critics say the governor is playing politics. US immigration officials continue to release migrants into downtown Brownsville. A new record number with more than 230,000 migrants...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Texas Governor calls for investigation into Harris County's elections

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott called for an investigation of Harris County elections. Abbott, who won last week's election, reported there were voters in Harris County that were frustrated by confusion and delays including missing keys, insufficient paper ballots in Republican precincts and staffing problems. "I'm calling on the...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Gov. Greg Abbott calls for investigation into election problems; Harris County GOP files lawsuit against county and Elections Administrator

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott announced that he has called for an investigation into the widespread election problems in Harris County on Nov. 8. In a release, Abbott stated that the county experienced delays, missing keys, insufficient paper ballots, staffing problems, and more. “I’m calling on the Secretary of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott: ‘You must continue to keep Texans and Americans safe’

AUSTIN, Texas – Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw and Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Thomas Suelzer to increase Operation Lone Star efforts. He also sent a letter to President Joe Biden highlighting the record-breaking level of illegal immigration at America’s southern border. On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the...
TEXAS STATE
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy