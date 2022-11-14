Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
KAAL-TV
Man arrested with gun in Apache Mall
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a man in Apache Mall who allegedly planned to shoot his ex-girlfriend at the place he believed she worked. At about 5:40 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, officers responded to the mall after receiving a call about a man who had threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend, who had a gun on his person.
KIMT
Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop. Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
KAAL-TV
3 ODs reported by local law enforcement
(ABC 6 News) – The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department reported three overdoses in 36 hours — one of them fatal. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical call in the 100 block of Madison Avenue NW at about 8:48 p.m. Nov. 16, where a 65-year-old man had died.
Former Top Executive of Rochester Firm Convicted of Swindle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The former chief financial officer of a well-known Rochester company is scheduled to be sentenced in February and a major embezzlement case. 57-year-old Thomas Wiechmann today entered an Alford plea to a single count of theft by swindle. The plea means he does not admit guilt but acknowledges there is sufficient evidence to convict him.
KAAL-TV
Faribault man appears on drug sale, homicide charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Faribault man accused of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose appeared in Olmsted County Court Wednesday. Sean Alexander, 44, faces one charge of 3rd-degree homicide–give/sell/distribute controlled substance, and one charge each of 2nd- and 3rd-degree narcotic sales from 2021. Alexander is...
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
Man and Woman Found Dead in Rochester Apartment
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman whose bodies were found in a Rochester apartment over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said the parents of a 22-year-old woman requested a welfare check after not hearing from their daughter since November 3. The woman also had not posted on social media.
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
KIMT
Man accused of embezzling over $600,000 from Rochester company pleads guilty
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A former Reichel Foods executive accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the company is pleading guilty. Thomas James Wiechmann, 57 of Austin, was charged with four felony counts of theft by swindle in September 2021. Investigators say Weichman charged $603,172.96 of his own expenses to company credit cards while he worked at Rochester-based Reichel Foods from April 1997 through March 18, 2021.
Rochester Area Criminal Defendants Increasingly ‘Skipping’ Court
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A top local law enforcement official is expressing frustration over what previously had been a relatively rare occurrence. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, during his regular monthly appearance this week during Rochester Today on News-Talk 1340 KROC-AM and 96.9 FM, was asked about the growing number of criminal defendants who fail to report for scheduled court hearings. Anecdotal evidence compiled by KROCNEWS.com, suggests that what had been uncommon has become relatively common in the wake of the COVID pandemic.
KAAL-TV
Grand Meadow woman arraigned on arson, threat charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Grand Meadow woman was arrested and arraigned in Mower County Court on arson charges Wednesday, Nov. 16. Phyllis Lynn Gregerson, 54, faces charges of 1st-degree arson, terroristic threats, and domestic assault after allegedly setting fire to a shed and threatening to burn her family home down.
Rochester Woman Strikes Concrete Guardrail in Spinout Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman was hurt after the vehicle she was driving spun out and struck a concrete guard rail Saturday morning. The State Patrol’s incident report says the single-vehicle crash occurred while 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was attempting to merge onto northbound Hwy. 52 from Civic Center Dr. around 10:30 a.m. The state crash report says was brought to an Olmsted County hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KAAL-TV
Rochester man pleads guilty to illegal firearms possession
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. According to court documents, on May 25, 2022, Marcus Anthony Jackson, 49, was in possession of a Taurus G2C 9MM pistol. Officers with the Rochester Police Department executed a search warrant at Jackson’s home in Rochester.
KIMT
Boy, 16, arrested after being spotted with ghost gun in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention center after he was spotted flashing a gun in a vehicle. Police said it happened Thursday afternoon in a business parking lot at 3918 18th Ave. NW. An officer walked up without being seen and saw the 16-year-old passenger...
Restaurants Open on Thanksgiving in Rochester, MN (2022)
Thanksgiving 2022 is on Thursday, November 24th. For many, living in the kitchen cooking all day on Thanksgiving is not always realistic or appealing. Thankfully, you can leave your pots, pans, and spatulas in the drawers thanks to this list of Rochester restaurants open on Thanksgiving this year. If you...
KAAL-TV
Fillmore County man injured in rollover crash on I-90
(ABC 6 News) – A Fillmore County man was injured early Thursday morning when his vehicle went into a ditch along I-90 and rolled. According the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), at approximately 7:01 a.m., a 1999 Ford Econoline van was traveling westbound on I-90 when the vehicle went into the ditch and rolled near mile post 224.
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
Comments / 0