Dallas, TX

MedicalXpress

ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death

The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
MedicalXpress

People with diabetes may benefit more from a pancreas transplant than other treatments

Results of pancreas transplantation continue to improve and up to 90% of recipients with diabetes enjoy freedom from both insulin therapy and the need for close glucose monitoring following the procedure, according to a new paper published in The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Pancreas transplantation is a type...
MedicalXpress

Taking probiotics alongside prescribed antibiotics could reduce damage to gut microbiome

Millions of antibiotics are prescribed every year. Although they can be incredibly effective at treating infections, antibiotics usually do not solely target the bacteria that is causing infection. They also kill the harmless bacteria that live in our gut and help us stay healthy. There is evidence that this disruption to the gut microbiome composition can last for up to two years after antibiotic treatment. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and bloating are also common side effects of antibiotic use.
MedicalXpress

Researchers unlock pattern of gene activity for ADHD

Researchers at the National Institutes of Health have successfully identified differences in gene activity in the brains of people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The study, led by scientists at the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), part of NIH, found that individuals diagnosed with ADHD had differences in genes that code for known chemicals that brain cells use to communicate.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover new oral drug for lowering cholesterol

After statins, the next leading class of medications for managing cholesterol are PCSK9 inhibitors. These highly effective agents help the body pull excess cholesterol from the blood, but unlike statins, which are available as oral agents, PCSK9 inhibitors can only be administered as shots, creating barriers to their use. Now,...
MedicalXpress

Corporal punishment affects brain activity, anxiety, and depression, longitudinal study finds

Don't spank your kids. That's the conventional wisdom that has emerged from decades of research linking corporal punishment to a decline in adolescent health and negative effects on behavior, including an increased risk for anxiety and depression. Now, a new study explores how corporal punishment might impact neural systems to produce those adverse effects.
MedicalXpress

A potential therapy to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy

Cisplatin is a chemotherapy indicated to fight tumors in many types of cancer. However, it does have major side effects—especially kidney toxicity, that can lead to acute kidney failure. In addition, patients treated with cisplatin also often report high levels of neuropathic pain. Scientists from Inserm, Université de Lille,...
MedicalXpress

Study shows that antibiotic-resistant microbes in the gut make C. difficile more infectious

Clostridioides difficile, often referred to as C. difficile or C. diff, is a bacterium that causes severe intestinal illness and, as its name suggests, can be difficult to study and treat. Approximately 1 in 6 patients infected with C. difficile will be reinfected within two months. Yet scientists have not figured out why C. difficile infection is more difficult to treat in some patients versus others.
MedicalXpress

Obesity medicine expert discusses the connection between metabolism and mental health

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals that more than 40% of American adults are classified as obese and 36% report symptoms of anxiety, depression or both. According to Shebani Sethi, MD, a clinical assistant professor in psychiatry and behavioral sciences, the two epidemics are closely linked.
MedicalXpress

Q&A: Genetic counseling after cancer diagnosis

I was diagnosed with ovarian cancer two months ago. My oncologist recommended that I undergo genetic testing as part of the treatment plan. Why is this recommended since I already have cancer? What is the benefit of testing? And what information will it provide?. ANSWER: Genetic counseling can be an...
MedicalXpress

How the body's own cannabinoids widen the bronchial tubes

Bronchial constriction is what makes many lung diseases like asthma so dangerous. Researchers have discovered a new signaling pathway that causes the airways to widen. Inhalation therapy for asthma and other obstructive lung diseases often loses its effect following prolonged use. A research team led by Professor Daniela Wenzel from the Department of Systems Physiology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, has now shown an alternative signaling pathway through which the body's own cannabinoids cause the bronchial tubes to dilate.
MedicalXpress

Why am I bloated? Here are some possibilities to consider

If your tummy seems to feel full or stretched and is rumbling all the time, you're not alone. Up to 30% of people of all ages experience bloating, with symptoms such as gassiness, a sense of fullness and pressure. This can be with or without distention (a visible increase in...
MedicalXpress

Persistent hematuria associated with strong risks of chronic kidney disease

Data recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Disease (AJKD) from a large South Korean cohort show a five-fold increased risk of incident CKD for adults with persistent hematuria compared to those with no hematuria, but associations were significantly stronger in men than women. Hematuria, which refers to the...
MedicalXpress

Two new studies show how bacteria could help tumors progress and resist treatment

Two new studies from researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle reveal how bacteria infiltrate tumors and could be helping tumors progress and spread. The research team also showed that the different microbial players in a tumor's microbiome could influence how a cancer responds to treatment. The findings also...
SEATTLE, WA
MedicalXpress

Discovery in Parkinson's research: Lipids influence the formation of protein clumps

After Alzheimer's, Parkinson's is the most common neurodegenerative disease in the world. More than six million people worldwide suffer from it. In this disease, alpha-synuclein proteins form thread-like structures called fibrils. When these fibrils clump together, they probably damage nerve cells. A research team has now shown for the first...

