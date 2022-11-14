Read full article on original website
Lung infections caused by soil fungi are a problem nationwide, according to new study
Fungi in the soil cause a significant number of serious lung infections in 48 out of 50 states and the District of Columbia, including many areas long thought to be free of deadly environmental fungi, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Cardiovascular societies give significantly fewer awards to women physicians and researchers
A study published this week in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC) has found that over more than 20 years, seven major cardiovascular societies were more likely to distribute awards to men and white individuals compared to women and those who identify as Asian, Hispanic/Latino, and Black.
Study suggests need for improved support for transgender and non-binary young people after hospitalization
Among hospitalized young people in the United States, 66% of those with a gender dysphoria diagnosis were admitted for suicide attempts or self-harm in 2019, compared to 5% without gender dysphoria, according to a study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health. The study looked at over 2 million...
Imaging study: Marijuana smokers show higher rates of emphysema, airway diseases than tobacco smokers
Researchers from the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital have found marijuana smokers have a higher rate of emphysema and airway diseases compared to cigarette smokers. The findings, published in Radiology, examined the chest CT examinations of 56 marijuana smokers, 57 non-smokers and 33 tobacco-only smokers between 2005 and...
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments
Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
What US adults know and believe about polio and the bivalent COVID booster
In July, New York State health officials notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, N.Y. Wastewater samples from communities near the patient's home confirmed that poliovirus was present in those areas. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City, as well.
Persistent hematuria associated with strong risks of chronic kidney disease
Data recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Disease (AJKD) from a large South Korean cohort show a five-fold increased risk of incident CKD for adults with persistent hematuria compared to those with no hematuria, but associations were significantly stronger in men than women. Hematuria, which refers to the...
Study finds weak evidence that interventions to boost housing affordability and stability promote better health
Research finds low-certainty evidence that programs such as emergency rent assistance, legal assistance with waitlist priority for public housing, long-term rent subsidies and homeownership assistance lead to positive health outcomes. It is known that housing insecurity leads to increased risk for both homelessness and poor health. But do interventions that...
Genetics combined with long years of schooling can lead to nearsightedness in children
Researchers have identified five genetic variants that increasingly raise a person's risk of becoming nearsighted the longer they stay in school. A team led by Jeremy Guggenheim of Cardiff University, United Kingdom, published these findings November 17 in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Nearsighted vision is associated with a...
New nasal vaccine strategy could improve COVID-19 protection
Researchers from the Centenary Institute and the University of Sydney have developed a new nasal vaccination strategy that induces potent lung immunity and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The new vaccine approach has been tested successfully in mice and has the potential to be a powerful tool for enhancing protection...
Study shows student-based contact-tracing prevented COVID-19 exposures, infections for university students and staff
Epidemiologists at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) developed and implemented a novel, student-driven, contact-tracing program that reduced COVID-19 exposures and infections on the campus during the 2020-2021 school year. Results from the program, which deployed UIC students to conduct both COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing among non-clinical campus members, were published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) .
Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs
Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
100 years after insulin was first used, why isn't NZ funding the latest life-changing diabetes technology?
This year marks a century since an extraordinary medical breakthrough—the use of insulin to treat diabetes mellitus. Some physicians at the time described the effect of administering this hormone as like witnessing "resurrection experiences". Children near death were given a chance at life. As we mark the centenary, we...
A potential therapy to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy
Cisplatin is a chemotherapy indicated to fight tumors in many types of cancer. However, it does have major side effects—especially kidney toxicity, that can lead to acute kidney failure. In addition, patients treated with cisplatin also often report high levels of neuropathic pain. Scientists from Inserm, Université de Lille,...
Got the sniffles? International study examines how people make the right decision about holiday gatherings
With what some are calling a "tripledemic" of COVID-19, the influenza virus and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, already soaring in many parts of the country, the holiday season will come with some tough decisions again this year:. Should you go to that Thanksgiving gathering even though you woke up...
UC Davis Health testing microshunt in children with refractory childhood glaucoma
A polymer-based microshunt is safe and effective in pediatric patients with refractory childhood glaucoma, according to a small, single-center case series at the UC Davis Health Eye Center. The study, "Use of a Novel Microshunt in Refractory Childhood Glaucoma," was published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology. It includes a...
Amoxicillin is in short supply. Here's what parents need to know about the antibiotic shortage
An antibiotic that is commonly prescribed to kids is in low supply in pharmacies nationwide amid a surge of respiratory illness that is filling up children's hospitals. Parents are struggling to fill amoxicillin prescriptions for their sick kids, causing frustration as they visit multiple pharmacies. The Food and Drug Administration...
Acute pancreatitis and the rise of alcohol-related deaths
Excessive alcohol use is one of the two leading causes of acute pancreatitis, and a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says deaths from alcohol-induced acute pancreatitis increased by 50% between 2019 and 2020. The CDC says alcohol-related deaths have increased over the last 20...
Two new studies show how bacteria could help tumors progress and resist treatment
Two new studies from researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle reveal how bacteria infiltrate tumors and could be helping tumors progress and spread. The research team also showed that the different microbial players in a tumor's microbiome could influence how a cancer responds to treatment. The findings also...
