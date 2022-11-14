ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
MedicalXpress

Studies provide latest 'real world' evidence on effectiveness of COVID-19 treatments

Two studies published by The BMJ today provide up to date evidence on the effectiveness of both currently licensed and possible COVID-19 treatments under everyday ("real world") conditions, helping to shed more light on whether these drugs can prevent people from becoming seriously ill. The first is an observational study...
MedicalXpress

What US adults know and believe about polio and the bivalent COVID booster

In July, New York State health officials notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) of a case of paralytic polio in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, N.Y. Wastewater samples from communities near the patient's home confirmed that poliovirus was present in those areas. The virus has been found in wastewater samples in New York City, as well.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
MedicalXpress

Persistent hematuria associated with strong risks of chronic kidney disease

Data recently published in the American Journal of Kidney Disease (AJKD) from a large South Korean cohort show a five-fold increased risk of incident CKD for adults with persistent hematuria compared to those with no hematuria, but associations were significantly stronger in men than women. Hematuria, which refers to the...
MedicalXpress

Study finds weak evidence that interventions to boost housing affordability and stability promote better health

Research finds low-certainty evidence that programs such as emergency rent assistance, legal assistance with waitlist priority for public housing, long-term rent subsidies and homeownership assistance lead to positive health outcomes. It is known that housing insecurity leads to increased risk for both homelessness and poor health. But do interventions that...
MedicalXpress

Genetics combined with long years of schooling can lead to nearsightedness in children

Researchers have identified five genetic variants that increasingly raise a person's risk of becoming nearsighted the longer they stay in school. A team led by Jeremy Guggenheim of Cardiff University, United Kingdom, published these findings November 17 in the open access journal PLOS Genetics. Nearsighted vision is associated with a...
MedicalXpress

New nasal vaccine strategy could improve COVID-19 protection

Researchers from the Centenary Institute and the University of Sydney have developed a new nasal vaccination strategy that induces potent lung immunity and protection against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The new vaccine approach has been tested successfully in mice and has the potential to be a powerful tool for enhancing protection...
MedicalXpress

Study shows student-based contact-tracing prevented COVID-19 exposures, infections for university students and staff

Epidemiologists at the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC) developed and implemented a novel, student-driven, contact-tracing program that reduced COVID-19 exposures and infections on the campus during the 2020-2021 school year. Results from the program, which deployed UIC students to conduct both COVID-19 case investigations and contact tracing among non-clinical campus members, were published today in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC) .
CHICAGO, IL
MedicalXpress

Homelessness, hospitals and mental health: Study shows impacts and costs

Six years ago, U.S. hospitals officially received the ability to document patients' housing status, including housing instability and homelessness. The new "Z codes" reflect an increasing recognition of the role of housing as one of the key social determinants of health. A new study that harnesses those data reveals vast...
MedicalXpress

A potential therapy to reduce the side effects of chemotherapy

Cisplatin is a chemotherapy indicated to fight tumors in many types of cancer. However, it does have major side effects—especially kidney toxicity, that can lead to acute kidney failure. In addition, patients treated with cisplatin also often report high levels of neuropathic pain. Scientists from Inserm, Université de Lille,...
MedicalXpress

UC Davis Health testing microshunt in children with refractory childhood glaucoma

A polymer-based microshunt is safe and effective in pediatric patients with refractory childhood glaucoma, according to a small, single-center case series at the UC Davis Health Eye Center. The study, "Use of a Novel Microshunt in Refractory Childhood Glaucoma," was published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology. It includes a...
DAVIS, CA
MedicalXpress

Acute pancreatitis and the rise of alcohol-related deaths

Excessive alcohol use is one of the two leading causes of acute pancreatitis, and a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says deaths from alcohol-induced acute pancreatitis increased by 50% between 2019 and 2020. The CDC says alcohol-related deaths have increased over the last 20...
MedicalXpress

Two new studies show how bacteria could help tumors progress and resist treatment

Two new studies from researchers at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle reveal how bacteria infiltrate tumors and could be helping tumors progress and spread. The research team also showed that the different microbial players in a tumor's microbiome could influence how a cancer responds to treatment. The findings also...
SEATTLE, WA

