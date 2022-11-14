ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Keller resigns as Grove City girls soccer coach after 13 seasons

By Frank DiRenna, ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Josh Keller has stepped down as Grove City girls soccer coach following a 13-season run in which the Greyhounds went 123-85-27 and snapped a long league-title drought.

Grove City had nine winning seasons under Keller and won the OCC-Ohio Division title in 2019, its first league championship since 1983.

“I know it was a very difficult decision for him off of the amount of time and effort that he put into the girls soccer program,” athletics director Scott Todd said. “He did a tremendous job with the girls, building the program. I just think he was ready for a change. He’s definitely going to be missed.”

Keller's first season was in 2010, a year after fall athletics were canceled in South-Western City Schools because of a failed levy.

Grove City went 4-12-2 overall and 1-4 in the OCC-Ohio this season.

fdirenna@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekFrank

The Columbus Dispatch

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

