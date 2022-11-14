Read full article on original website
thefallonpost.org
Fatal Crash at Downs Lane Being Investigated
On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 3:06 PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US50 at S. Downs Lane in Churchill County. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Crane Well Driller driven...
2news.com
Man Accused of Killing, Kidnapping Fernley Teen Found Competent Enough to Stand Trial
A Yerington district court has found accused killer Troy Driver competent enough to stand trial. Driver appeared in court Monday, November 14 on order of a competency hearing. He's now been ordered back to the Fernley Justice Court for a preliminary hearing. There's no immediate word on when this may be.
KOLO TV Reno
Driver found competent to stand trial
YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
