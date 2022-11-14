ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Churchill County, NV

Fatal Crash at Downs Lane Being Investigated

On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 3:06 PM, Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to reports of a fatal crash that occurred in the area of US50 at S. Downs Lane in Churchill County. The preliminary investigation indicates that a 2007 Crane Well Driller driven...
CHURCHILL COUNTY, NV
Driver found competent to stand trial

YERINGTON, Nev. (KOLO) - Troy Driver has been found competent enough to stand trial, his lawyer confirmed to KOLO 8 News Now. The findings were made Monday in District Court. Driver was arrested and charged with kidnapping and killing Naomi Irion of Fernley in March. He faces six charges in...
FERNLEY, NV

