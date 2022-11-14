ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Kickoff time set for Clemson football's regular-season finale vs. South Carolina

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRCJH_0jATFqwk00

CLEMSON – Clemson’s football game against arch-rival South Carolina is set for a noon kickoff on Oct. 26 at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

It will mark Clemson’s sixth appearance on ABC this season.

VIRGINIA REACTION:Clemson football's Brandon Streeter says Tony Elliott will help Virginia overcome tragedy

SELDOM EASY:This Clemson football team makes things difficult, but keeps on winning

UPBEAT FINISH:Clemson football's Barrett Carter plays angry, finishes all smiles after 31-16 win

As the ACC’s Atlantic Division champion, Clemson (9-1, 7-0 ACC), which is ranked 10th in the latest College Football Playoff ranking, already has clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 3. The Tigers will face Coastal Division champion North Carolina (9-1, 6-0) at 8 p.m. at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium.

Clemson will host Miami in its final ACC game of the season on Saturday while South Carolina (6-4, 3-4 SEC) will play host to Tennessee on Saturday in its final SEC game of the season.

Clemson is riding a seven-game winning streak in the South Carolina series, including a 30-0 victory last season in Columbia. The Tigers lead the all-time series, which dates to 1896, by a 72-42-4 margin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Columbia Star

B-C’s Marshall signs with Clemson University

Brookland-Cayce High School baseball player Ty Marshall has committed to play his sport at the collegiate level. Marshall participated in a signing ceremony at the school Wednesday, November 9 declaring his intent to play with Clemson University. His coaches past and present, along with teammates, family members, faculty and staff, and others attended the event.
CLEMSON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you also happen to love seafood, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients every day of the week.
CLINTON, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
WRDW-TV

Gas prices increase this week in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have increased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $3.17, increasing by 5 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA, Augusta saw...
GEORGIA STATE
wach.com

Child rescued from 20-foot-deep well in South Carolina

TAYLORS, S.C. (WPDE) — A child was rescued from a well in South Carolina Monday afternoon. Taylors Fire and Rescue said they responded at 2 p.m. to a child that had fallen into an old well that was approximately 20 feet deep. When units arrived they found a young...
TAYLORS, SC
WIS-TV

Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you hear loud booms in the Columbia area Tuesday? An investigation by WIS found it wasn’t an earthquake. A representative from Fort Jackson said the South Carolina National Guard is conducting a series of demolition exercises. This is done as part of a two-week re-classification for engineers. The class is held approximately four times a year.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Poultry Site

Flock of domesticated birds in South Carolina tests positive for HPAI

A mixed flock of domesticated birds on a Beaufort County farm tested positive for a Eurasian strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) that is affecting 45 states across the country, according to Clemson University's Clemson News last week. Dead birds were submitted to the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center (CVDC),...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Let’s Eat at Indigenous Underground in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world. From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint. Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease. She said […]
ABBEVILLE, SC
Greenville News

Greenville News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around the GreenvilleMetro area.

 http://greenvilleonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy