After backlash, developer slims down proposal for pedestrianized square in Port Washington

Since facing protests, a Mequon-based developer has slimmed down its proposal for a pedestrianized square in downtown Port Washington in the area between Grand Avenue and Washington Street.

The Old Theatre Square Building at 116 W. Grand Ave., with the Java Dock building and City Hall no longer will be included in the project, said Shaffer Development owner Cindy Shaffer.

"Plans will continue to be refined and I will continue to get community and elected official input. This supports Shaffer Development's approach to make a difference, while making a living, to be good stewards of the land and to create collaborative community developments that are beneficial to all concerned," Shaffer said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Under the previous plan, to construct the Ozaukee Square, the developer would have demolished Port Washington's City Hall and Old Theatre Square building to make room for a pedestrianized square.

When asked what the new proposal could look like, Shaffer said they are "still working through it."

About two dozen protesters gathered ahead of the Nov. 1 common council meeting in Port Washington to oppose the development. Several people also spoke during the public comment session of the meeting with concerns about the design and the speed at which the proposal was moving forward.

The developer also faced criticism at the Oct. 18 council meeting.

Erin Clancy, who owns E'RIN Skincare, LLC located on Grand Avenue, was among the Nov. 1 protesters opposing the demolition of the Old Theatre building.

"The development as a whole is just too large. I would love to see a scaled down version of (Cindy Shaffer's) vision for the space. Then make a decision off of that," Clancy told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel after learning about the update in the plan.

The city council does not currently have agreements with any developer for the Ozaukee Square, Mayor Ted Neitzke said at the Nov. 1 meeting.

