Brookfield, WI

Wisconsin's first drive-thru Shake Shack opens in Brookfield this week

By Quinn Clark, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Wisconsin's first Shake Shack drive-thru will open in Brookfield on Thursday.

The fast-casual chain's third Wisconsin location will be at 585 N. Barker Road. It will be open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. As part of Shake Shack's tradition to partner with local charities, $1 for every sandwich sold on opening day will be donated to hunger-relief organization Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, a Shake Shack news release said.

Shake Shack has opened hundreds of locations across the world, but Brookfield's location will only be the ninth to feature a drive-thru, said Katie Scott, brand communications manager. It'll also feature indoor and outdoor dining options.

The restaurant, based in New York City, is known for its burgers and milkshakes. Limited-time holiday shakes include the Christmas Cookie Shake, Chocolate Milk Cookies Shake and Chocolate Peppermint Shake.

On opening day, the first 100 customers will receive a limited-edition gift from Milwaukee-based clothing store City Home Apparel.

Quinn Clark can be emailed at QClark@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Quinn_A_Clark.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

