Read full article on original website
Sheri P.
1d ago
Why so many food Restaurants? Are we just all wanting take out? I cook at home a lot. can someone please build a Crackle Barrel Restaurant then..LOL 😁
Reply
2
Related
victoriatx.org
City of Victoria closings for Thanksgiving
All nonemergency city offices, including the Victoria Public Library, will close Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holidays. The library will close early at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Riverside Golf Course will close Nov. 24 and reopen Nov. 25. Garbage normally collected on Thursday will be...
Pilot shortage impacts Victoria Regional Airport
VICTORIA, Texas – The aviation industry continues to struggle with a pilot shortage. That’s now affecting the Crossroads and Victoria Regional Airport. Consulting firm Oliver Wyman created a study following the trend of pilot employment in North America. The study showed demand for pilots is growing quickly while the number of pilots is growing at a slow rate. Regional airports,...
Here Is A Sampling Of What You’ll Find At Small Business Saturday
It's Victoria's first Small Business Saturday event in downtown Victoria and it's GOING TO BE HUGE!. Admission is free and there will be tons of things for you and your family to do too!. Small Business Saturday is the brainchild of Tina Goodner who took on the daunting task of...
Special Event for Businesses In the Crossroads at Townsquare Talks
We are so much more than radio at Townsquare Media!. Sure we are the home of JP and Ingra Lee in the Morning on KIXS108, Pooks and Jim in the Afternoons on Q92 and wow can we talk about the phenomenal success of our new Tejano station KLUB Tejano on 106.9 hosted by JP? Not to mention the ever illusive Jack on 98.7, but behind the scenes we are so much more than radio.
Jackson County officials recover a stolen trailer and Kubota skid steer
JACKSON COUNTY, Texas – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Texas Highway Patrol, recover a stolen trailer and piece of equipment following a traffic stop Tuesday evening. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10:42 p.m. a Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Dodge pickup truck with a trailer. The trailer was hauling a piece of...
Investigators search for person of interest in theft of deer feeder
VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for the identity of a person of interest in the theft of a deer feeder. The theft took place in the 9400 block of US 87 N. in Victoria County on Tuesday morning. Surveillance video at the residence captured a video of the unknown suspect. If you know the identity...
UPDATE: Person of interest in theft of deer feeder has been identified
UPDATE: The person of interest in the theft of a deer feeder in Victoria County has been identified. The deer feeder has also been recovered, and further investigation will proceed in this case, according to the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office. VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria County Sheriff’s Office investigators are searching for the identity of a person of interest in the...
mysoutex.com
Goliad Rodeo Committee wins award
The 2022 Goliad Rodeo Committee has received an award from the Texas Pro Rodeo Circuit. Read about it in the Nov. 24 edition of the Goliad Advance-Guard. Guarantee your copy of the award-winning Advance-Guard each week by having it delivered to your home for only $35. Call 361-343-5226 today to...
lavacacountytoday.com
The Demise Of Bad Man Buckley
During the days of early Texas, there were many a scoundrel packing guns and causing panic and mayhem amongst the town folk. Hallettsville had one of the worst of these villains in a fellow known as "Bad Man Buckley." His given name was James Buckley and he was a murderer, rapist, and all-around bad guy.
Gonzales Inquirer
That’s methed up! Man who dropped drug baggie at Gonzales Walmart sought
The Greater Gonzales County Crime Stoppers and the Gonzales Police Department are looking for a man who dropped a bag of meth in the Gonzales Walmart last month. On Oct. 15, a security camera caught photos of an unidentified man who reached into his pocket at Walmart, 1114 N. Sarah DeWitt, and appeared to have dropped what was later identified as a bag of methamphetamine, which is an illegal controlled substance.
1 person dies after single-vehicle rollover crash
VICTORIA, Texas – Around 6 p.m. Monday emergency workers in Victoria responded to a crash scene involving an SUV that rolled over. Victoria Police Department Officer David Brogger says that the VPD and VFD are working a single-vehicle crash in the 3600 block of North Main Street. Officer Brogger says that a single vehicle was traveling southbound on Main Street...
Three men arrested in aggravated assault investigation
Jared Gonzales, 27 VICTORIA, Texas – Victoria police responded to a large fight in the parking lot of Sports Bar located on North John Stockbauer Drive early Sunday morning. Officers found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital. Three suspects ran from the scene. Joshua Dale Brown, 32 Police said the incident is...
Yule Love Shopping In Victoria Launches New Mobile Version
Just a check into Victoria Texas News Flash online at victoriatx.org and it's already beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Crossroads!. The City’s Convention & Visitors Bureau is launching a mobile version of the “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” promotion, which aims to familiarize shoppers with local businesses in Victoria.
Victoria County woman pleads guilty in death of longtime husband
Rose Marie Garcia VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – Rose Marie Garcia, 59, has pleaded guilty in the death of her husband. She also pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. Authorities said Garcia reported her husband missing on June 18, 2019. A few days later investigators found the body of Mario Garcia in the 1000 block of Beck Rd. West. The couple...
lavacacountytoday.com
Grand jury hands down seven felony indictments
Members of the Lavaca County grand jury returned seven felony indictments when they met for their monthly hearing of cases with the county prosecutor’s office on Thursday, Oct. 20. Bail jumping proved the most repeated crimes in Lavaca County, with five of the seven indictments issued last month landing that charge. Do keep in mind that an indictment alone is not an indication of guilt. Grand…
These Hilarious Dogs Were Ready to Paw-ty with Boos and Brews
TIME TO PAW-TY When Sunday came around and it was our four-legged friend's turn to paw-ty. Owners buckled up their animal pals and headed to Moonshine Drinkery. The downtown bar is known for hosting a handful of fun and spunky events that include the company of man's best friend. DOG...
Get Scared This Weekend at Yorktown Memorial Hospital
This place is scary, I just saw one publication calling Yorktown Memorial Hospital the scariest place on earth! If you are a fan of this kind of fright, this is for you! The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! The time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.
Is It Illegal to Let Your Child Get a Tattoo in Texas?
Parents like to think they have the ultimate say when it comes to decisions about their children. However, there is something that has to be regulated for the safety of the child. LACK OF COMMON SENSE = BAD DECISIONS. It's common knowledge that a young child should not get a...
Comedian Kevin Nealon is Coming to Victoria
The Victoria Independent School District Education Foundation is bringing another awesome show to Victoria. Comedian, Kevin Nealon is coming to Victoria on Saturday, February 11th, 2023. Nealon spent many years on Saturday Night Live and also appeared on Happy Gilmore and Anger Management and many more. He will perform at...
Q92
Victoria, TX
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kqvt.com/
Comments / 2