This place is scary, I just saw one publication calling Yorktown Memorial Hospital the scariest place on earth! If you are a fan of this kind of fright, this is for you! The Yorktown Hospital will once again be hosting Halloween at the Hospital. You will have two chances to get scared: Saturday, October 29th, and Monday, October 31st! The time will be from 6 p.m. to midnight and admission will be $20 at the door. More details coming soon or you can call 210-748-4475 between 11 AM - 6 PM.

19 DAYS AGO