Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi community invited to burial of unaccompanied Air Force Vietnam veteran

By Ashlee Burns, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 3 days ago
Nueces County Veterans Services is inviting the Corpus Christi community to attend the burial of U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran James Dale Pridgen, who will otherwise be buried alone this week.

On Nov. 15 at 11 a.m., a burial service for Pridgen will be held at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi. Pridgen will receive full military honors.

All who wish to attend, as well as local veteran organizations, are invited.

If you go

What: Burial of U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran James Dale Pridgen

When: Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 11 a.m.

Where: Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, Interstate Highway 37 Access Road

