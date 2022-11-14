Read full article on original website
CHARLES REYNOLDS: Morgan's Beauty Crassula is well named
Depending on which botanist is consulted, the number of Crassula species ranges from 150 to 350. Regardless, the most popular of these African succulents is jade plant. And while I admire well-grown jade plants, I’m surprised a Crassula hybrid called Morgan’s Beauty isn’t the favorite of indoor gardeners. Just 4 inches tall, Morgan’s Beauty is a slow-growing, slowly clumping plant with fleshy, silvery-green, nearly stemless, closely spaced leaves. What set this succulent apart, however, are clusters of...
Voters said no to combining Addison Northwest and Mt. Abraham school districts. Now what?
The decisive vote was a victory for advocates of small elementary schools. But, amid declining enrollment and rising costs, it raises questions about both districts’ futures. Read the story on VTDigger here: Voters said no to combining Addison Northwest and Mt. Abraham school districts. Now what?.
VTDigger
Jason Van Driesche to run for Burlington South District City Council Seat
Jason Van Driesche, Candidate, jvandriesche@gmail.com, 802-735-7271. Joanna Grossman, Campaign Manager, jg.digitalunderground@gmail.com, 802-324-4210. Jason Van Driesche to Run for Burlington South District City Council Seat. Burlington, VT – November 13th, 2021 – South End resident Jason Van Driesche has declared his candidacy for the Burlington South District City Council seat. He...
