ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

6 foreign nations spent $750K at Trump Hotel

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tsxor_0jATFBCJ00

The House Oversight and Reform Committee on Monday said representatives from six foreign governments spent $750,000 at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., at the same time they were seeking to influence U.S. policy during the Trump presidency.

The chairwoman of the committee, Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), released a batch of documents showing that officials from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Turkey and China spent up to $10,000 per night for “lavish rooms” at the Trump hotel.

“These documents sharply call into question the extent to which President Trump was guided by his personal financial interest while in office rather than the best interests of the American people,” Maloney said in a Monday statement.

The House committee subpoenaed the documents from international financial accounting firm Mazars USA, which once worked extensively with Trump but has since cut ties.

The committee launched a probe in 2019 looking into possible conflicts of interest, inaccurate financial disclosures and violations of emoluments clauses during Trump’s presidency.

The committee reached an agreement in September to obtain Trump’s financial documents after a lengthy legal battle with the former president.

According to the newly released documents, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak visited Trump International Hotel in September 2017 amid a Department of Justice investigation into allegations Razak and his family looted a Malaysian wealth fund and laundered money through U.S. financial institutions.

Razak spent at least $259,724 from Sept. 7 to Sept. 15 that year, according to the House Oversight and Reform committee, and during the visit was praised by Trump. Razak was convicted of corruption charges in Malaysia in 2020.

Representatives from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, which both enjoyed close ties to the Trump administration, spent at least $164,929 from late 2017 to mid-2018, according to the documents from the committee.

In April 2018, Qatari government officials spent more than $300,000 at the Trump hotel, documents show. Trump reportedly praised leaders from Qatar during the visit.

Officials from Turkey and China also spent thousands of dollars during the Trump presidency at the hotel when they traveled to the U.S. on political business.

The House committee said it would release more records related to the Trump hotel spending by the end of November.

“These documents, which the committee continues to obtain from Mazars, will inform our legislative efforts to ensure that future presidents do not abuse their position of power for personal gain,” Maloney said in her statement.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salon

Federal judge says Trump knowingly signed legal documents containing fake voter fraud numbers

Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) In an 18-page opinion on Trump affiliated lawyer John Eastman's push-back on a subpoena for emails relating to the events of Jan. 6, U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter revealed that Trump knowingly signed documents containing fake voter fraud numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump news – live: Trump Organization trial begins as Cheney refuses to let Jan 6 testimony turn into ‘circus’

Donald Trump’s business, the Trump Organization, will face trial in New York today on allegations that it helped executives avoid income taxes on their pay. The trial is part of the same case that has ensnared the organization’s CFO, longtime Trump associate Allen Weisselberg.The trial comes just after he was officially subpoenaed by the January 6 select committee. The former president has been given until 4 November to provide the committee with documents, and it is aiming to take “one or more days of deposition testimony” circa 14 November.Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has vowed she will not let...
TEXAS STATE
Law & Crime

‘They’re Closing in Directly on Donald’: Attorneys Think Feds Will Offer Immunity After Key Trump Aide Reportedly Pleads the Fifth to Grand Jury

Legal experts believe federal prosecutors investigating a tranche of allegedly classified documents seized from Mar-a-Lago over the summer will obtain key testimonial evidence from a longtime ally of former president Donald Trump in the near future – evidence that will likely be used directly against the 45th president. That...
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“Devastating piece of evidence”: George Conway predicts Trump “meltdown to end all meltdowns”

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) Conservative attorney George Conway warned that Donald Trump will act more frantically after Wednesday's bombshell ruling by a federal judge that found the former president likely committed crimes — including while in office.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Democrats fire back as Trump announces presidential bid

Democrats quickly went on the offensive Tuesday night as former President Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign, portraying him as unfit to serve following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot and the former president’s promotion of unfounded claims of election fraud. Trump’s announcement makes him the first prominent Republican...
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

770K+
Followers
88K+
Post
552M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy