H.S. Girls Basketball Preview: Area teams loaded with talent
LANCASTER – The high school girls' basketball season tips off this weekend, and there is no shortage of storylines heading into what should be an exciting season for area teams. There is a lot of talent returning from teams that had outstanding seasons a year ago, so it should make for an exciting...
H.S. Basketball: Breckenridge, Motl lead Abilene High boys past Nolan Catholic
FRISCO – Jake Breckenridge scored 17 points, and Chris Motl added 13 as Abilene High beat Fort Worth Nolan Catholic 54-47 at the Mavs Classic on Thursday. Eric Salazar had eight points, including six in the fourth quarter, and Carter Wright had seven for the Eagles (2-1) bounced back from a 56-51 loss at Midland High on Tuesday. ...
