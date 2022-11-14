Read full article on original website
The Fall of Aaron Rodgers: How the 4-Time MVP Became the Most Hated Person in the NFL
The Green Bay Packers' record-breaking quarterback Aaron Rodgers is having a challenging season, and that's putting it nicely. The Packers are sitting on a 4-6 record and struggling to turn it around. It's wild to watch the once great Rodgers flailing at this level, as a once beloved quarterback now finds himself both losing and widely hated. Fans love to hate Aaron Rodgers and in the past few years that hatred seems to be growing. When Rodgers decided to come back for his 18th season in Green Bay, he couldn't have imagined this.
Jimmy Garoppolo Makes Cheerleaders Fawn Over Him at Warriors Game
Jimmy Garoppolo has it all--good looks, charm, confidence, moxie, and an NFL arm. He has everything except the San Francisco 49ers playbook from this past off-season. Say what you want about his unfamiliarity with RPOs--Jimmy G is who guys want to be and who women want to be with. He goes out and slings passes on Sundays then takes a model on a date the next night. Nope, couldn't be me. I'll take my slot receiver running a slant over the middle after I make the linebacker bite with play action.
A Bad Year for Tight Ends Leads to a Lack of Scoring in the NFL
Who are the top 3 tight ends in the NFL? It's a question that normally shouldn't be that hard to answer. But this season, the question tougher than usual, and it's not because the competition has been so fierce either. It's because the position has been, well, pretty mediocre. The...
Justin Fields has Proven He Should’ve Been the No. 1 Pick in the 2021 NFL Draft
Going into the 2021 NFL Draft, there were people who said this QB draft class was rather weak, where some considered this QB draft class pretty strong. With BYU's Zach Wilson and North Dakota State University's Trey Lance, there was a level of riskiness to taking one of these quarterbacks over guys who were more established: Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.
Auburn's "Greasy Railroad" Prank: Relive the 126-Year-Old Trick That Screwed Georgia Tech
College football is a game of advantages. Players will watch film to learn the tendencies of their opponents. Coaches will install new plays to switch up the game script. Programs will paint their visitors locker room to see if those interior design classes are paying off. All in the name of gaining the upper hand.
Bo Jackson's Net Worth Will Forever Be Limited by His Career-Ending Injury
Many have tried, but few athletes have had the success in multiple sports like Bo Jackson did. But despite a career cut short by injury, did his success lead to tons of money and a high net worth today?. Jackson, who starred as both a football player and baseball player...
NFL Power Rankings: With No Undefeated Teams Left, the NFL Season Shake Up Has Arrived
Miami popped champagne bottles Monday night. The 1972 Dolphins again retain their claim to fame as the only undefeated team in NFL History. Fate extended their title by at least another year as the Washington Commanders took down the Philadelphia Eagles, the last of the unbeaten. But that was not the only thing we saw following the Commanders' win, as we have a new number one atop our NFL Power Rankings. Week 10 saw a reunion spoiled, a quarterback win in his fourth country, two battling backups, and the cherry on top, the most fantastic game of the 2022 NFL Season. We are finally in the back half of the schedule, and with playoff and division races heating up, things will get very interesting down the stretch. So let's take a look at our updated NFL Power Rankings.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Top 4 Remains Untouched, Pac-12 Chaos on the Horizon
There are only two more weeks left until Conference Championship Sunday, and the conference title games are starting to take shape. The ACC has their two teams already locked in with the Clemson Tigers set to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. And then, the SEC joins them as the only other conference with their title game set, as the LSU Tigers will play the Georgia Bulldogs. With no teams locked in for the Pac-12 or Big Ten Conference title games, the TCU Horned Frogs have clinched their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and are waiting for their opponent. But for the Pac-12, their chances at getting a representative in the College Football Playoff took a massive blow on Saturday as both the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins were upset, leaving the USC Trojans as their Obi-Wan Kenobi (their only hope).
