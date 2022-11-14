There are only two more weeks left until Conference Championship Sunday, and the conference title games are starting to take shape. The ACC has their two teams already locked in with the Clemson Tigers set to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. And then, the SEC joins them as the only other conference with their title game set, as the LSU Tigers will play the Georgia Bulldogs. With no teams locked in for the Pac-12 or Big Ten Conference title games, the TCU Horned Frogs have clinched their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and are waiting for their opponent. But for the Pac-12, their chances at getting a representative in the College Football Playoff took a massive blow on Saturday as both the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins were upset, leaving the USC Trojans as their Obi-Wan Kenobi (their only hope).

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO