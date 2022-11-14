Read full article on original website
Hochul declares state of emergency in 11 counties forecast to be impacted by heavy lake-effect snowstorm
Storm expected to cause hazardous travel conditions and potential power outages resulting from several feet of snow and gusty winds. √ New Yorkers urged to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday evening through Friday evening in Buffalo and Watertown areas due to dangerous conditions. √ Beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday, all commercial...
'Electric Light Parade & Noel at Niagara' canceled
UPDATE: Due to the pending storm, Saturday's "Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara" illumination has been canceled. Supervisor Lee Wallace issued the following statement: "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control and with the possibility of a major weather event in our area and the surrounding communities, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s 'Noel at Niagara' parade and lighting event. I want to sincerely thank you all for your hard work and dedication to this event. With no possibility of a make-up date, my hope is that next year’s event will be bigger and better."
AccuWeather: Feet of snow to bury Buffalo, as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season – and potentially in years – will ramp...
NYSOFA, AgingNY, Blooming Health partner to strengthen older New Yorkers' access to community-based aging services
Initial partnership offers access to Blooming Health platform through select group of county offices for the aging to engage 10,000 older adults in their communities. The New York State Office for the Aging (NYSOFA) and Association on Aging in New York (AgingNY) have partnered with Blooming Health to improve older adults’ awareness and connection to community-based aging services via an inclusive, digital engagement platform being made available through a select group of county-based offices for the aging.
The Land Conservancy names Jon Kaledin new executive director
The Western New York Land Conservancy has named Jon Kaledin as its new executive director, effective Jan. 9, 2023. He will succeed longtime Executive Director Nancy Smith. A press release stated, “Kaledin is an accomplished leader in the conservation and environment field. He has held executive positions in the private, government and nonprofit sectors – including 15 years as New York general counsel at The Nature Conservancy’s New York state office in Albany. His substantive areas of expertise are land conservation, water, environmental policy, climate change and clean energy. He brings to the Land Conservancy an extensive background in advocacy, policy, land protection, land stewardship, fundraising, board development and relations, and public communications work. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law, where he was president of the Environmental Law Society.
NYS: $21.4 million to provide support services for displaced Ukrainians living in New York
Federal funding to support 17 refugee services providers. √ 'Uniting for Ukraine' program brought roughly 14,000 Ukrainians to New York state. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more than $21.4 million has been awarded to help Ukrainians, who have fled their country as a result of Russia's military invasion, to temporarily resettle in New York. The funding will be utilized by 17 refugee services providers around the state to assist displaced Ukrainians now living in New York.
