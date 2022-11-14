When, where Middle GA football teams will play in high school playoffs’ second round

The first round of Georgia high school football playoffs is done, and many Middle Georgia teams advanced after a great slate of games. Here’s a list of games for playoff teams from Middle Georgia that are still alive.

GHSA Class 6A

Glynn Academy quarterback Tyler Devlin (3) is sacked by Northside defenders during their first round playoff game. Jason Vorhees/The Telegraph

Houston County (8-2) @ North Atlanta (9-1)

The Bears had a barnburner of a game in the first round , upsetting undefeated Brunswick with a two-point conversion in overtime. Now they go on the road again, this time to face a formidable North Atlanta team that also won on the road in the first round.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

Northside (6-4) @ Marist (9-2)

Northside survived a comeback attempt from Glynn County thanks to a stellar defensive performance, advancing to round 2. They’ll have to go on the road to face the Marist War Eagles, the No. 1-ranked team from Region 4.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m.

GHSA Class 5A

Warner Robins receiver Chaz Sturn pushes off a defender on a big first down reception Friday against Jenkins County. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

Warner Robins (6-4) @ Northside-Columbus (10-1)

The Demons continued their torrid run to finish the season, as they beat Jenkins in their sixth straight victory to advance. They’ll face Northside, but not the one they’re used to playing as local rivals: the Patriots hail from Columbus and boast a 10-1 record and No. 1 region seed.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 (Time TBA)

GHSA Class 4A

Wayne County (9-2) @ Perry (10-1)

The Panthers have been dominant all year, and it continued in the first round of the postseason when they stomped Shaw 40-6. They’ll face a bit more of a competition this round, as the Yellow Jackets also blew out their opposition in the first round.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 (Time TBA)

GHSA Class 3A

Peach County’s Robert Jones looks for running room against Carver Thursday night. Clay Teague/clay@cteague.com

Savannah Christian (10-1) @ Peach County (9-2)

The Trojans cruised in their first round game, shutting out Crisp County to show why they won their region. They hold home serve in round 2 as well, but this time they’ll have to face a Savannah Christian squad whose only loss came to an undefeated region champ.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 (Time TBA)

GHSA Class 2A

Northeast Raider running back Nick Woodford cuts through three Worth County defenders and heads to the endzone for touchdown in action Friday at Thompson Stadium in Macon. Donn Rodenroth/For The Telegraph

Northeast (8-3) @ Appling County (9-1)

The Raiders were the only Macon team to win their opening round playoff game, taking out Worth County with an impressive 41-point performance. As a No. 2 region seed, they’ll take to the bus and face a strong Appling County team on the road.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

GHSA Class A Division I

Bleckley County (9-2) @ Lamar County (10-1)

The Royals won a close contest in round 1, beating Brooks County 14-10 on the road. They’ll be the away team again facing Lamar County, a team that has beaten multiple 3A teams handily this season.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Dublin (7-3) @ Metter (8-3)

The Irish won their first round matchup in impressive fashion, blowing out Pelham 55-14. Now they’ll travel south to take on Metter in a rematch after they lost to the Tigers 12-0 this season.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 (Time TBA)

GHSA Class A Division 2

Wilkinson County (7-4) @ Lincoln County (8-2)

The Warriors have played strong defense all year and showed it in round one, holding Macon County to just seven points. Now they’ll face Lincoln County, a No. 1-ranked team coming off of a first round blowout win.

When: Friday Nov. 18 (Time TBA)

GIAA Class 4A

Tattnall Square Academy defeated FPD 42-28 Friday night. Mark Powell/For The Telegraph

George Walton (6-5) @ Stratford (7-3)

Stratford begins its playoff journey after a bye looking to avenge regular season losses to Tattnall and JMA. First, they’ll have to get through George Walton, the No. 7-seeded winner of the play-in game.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Westfield (5-5) @ Tattnall (6-4)

While the Trojans ended their season on a tough note in a region championship loss, they still earned the No. 3 seed in their bracket and look to make a run. They’ll face a Westfield team that has been inconsistent this year but has a good chance if they’re playing well.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 (Time TBA)

FPD (2-8) @ Brookstone (7-3)

FPD earned a bye, but the seeding actually didn’t help them this go-round. They’ll have to travel to face a strong Brookstone team that beat them in overtime during the regular season.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

GIAA Class 3A

Heritage (8-3) @ John Milledge (10-0)

The Trojans tied the record for longest winning streak in Georgia history at 47 games to finish their season, so it’s unsurprising they qualified for a bye. They’ll face Heritage, who took down Lakeview in the play-in game.

When: Friday, Nov. 18 (Time TBA)