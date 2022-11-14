Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Police looking for suspects who fatally shot 19-year-old in the head in SW Houston
Police said the 19-year-old was walking with another man when they were approached by two suspects. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim one time in the head.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect on the run after fatally shooting 1 person in parking lot of apartment complex, HPD says
Houston police are searching for two, possibly three suspects in connection to a deadly shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the apartment complex located at 9955 Buffalo Speedway around 11:05 a.m. Loved ones identified the victim...
cw39.com
HPD arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at Northside home
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man in connection with the fatal stabbing of a woman at a home on the north side of Houston on Wednesday. Greg Montelongo, 40, was arrested and charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday,...
Man shot and killed friend while playing around with a gun at Sunnyside apartment, HPD says
Witnesses told officials that the victim was with his friend who was playing with a gun before it was fired.
Woman killed in stabbing, man injured, third man shot in N. Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A woman was stabbed to death Wednesday on Houston's north side, the Houston Police Department tweeted. Police were called to the area of Gay Street near Melbourne Street around 10 a.m. The woman, 50, was found dead and a man, 18, was also found stabbed inside a home.
HPD investigating the fatal stabbing of a mother on her birthday in W. Houston
The woman was found with multiple wounds on her body, but HPD originally said that she died of "natural causes."
Click2Houston.com
Suspect shot multiple times after stabbing woman to death, injuring man at home in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead and a man has been injured after a stabbing in north Houston on Wednesday, according to the Houston Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a home located at 6307 Gay Street around 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
Click2Houston.com
Special needs man will likely need walker for rest of life after caretaker at group home allegedly shot him over piece of chicken
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway at a southwest Houston group home after a man with special needs said he was shot by someone who was supposed to be his caretaker -- apparently over barbecue chicken. Police said it happened in September on Landsbury Drive near Stancliff Road. Derrick...
Click2Houston.com
Woman suspected of DWI crashes car into H&R Block storefront in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated was taken into custody after crashing into an H&B Block store in southwest Houston Thursday, officers with the Houston Police Department said. HPD responded to reports that a vehicle crashed into a store located at 9474 Hammerly around 11 p.m.
cw39.com
HPD arrests man for allegedly firing gun that hit 11-year-old boy that was taking out trash
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police arrested a man for allegedly shooting and injuring an 11-year-old boy who was shot while taking out the trash at his apartment complex in the Briarforest area on Tuesday night. Noe Fernandez, 22, was arrested and charged with injury to a child. Police were called...
fox26houston.com
1 dead, 2 hospitalized after stabbings, shooting in north Houston
HOUSTON - A woman is dead and two men were taken to the hospital after a stabbing and a shooting in north Houston. Police got a report of a stabbing at a home in the 6300 block of Gay Street on Wednesday morning. When authorities arrived, they found a woman...
cw39.com
Man killed in late night shooting in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is dead after he was shot during an altercation in southwest Houston. After 2 a.m. Thursday morning, two men were walking in a parking lot on the 9400 block of Country Creek Street when two other men approached them. The men then got into...
Woman found dead, man injured and alleged suspect wounded nearby in north Houston, HPD says
Police were responding to a stabbing call on Gay Street when they found a woman dead and a man injured at the scene. The alleged suspect was found with a gunshot wound nearby.
Person found shot to death in parking lot of apartment complex near NRG Stadium
HOUSTON — A person was found shot to death Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex near NRG Stadium. The Houston Police Department was called just after 11 a.m. to the complex on Buffalo Speedway near the 610 South Loop. The shooter ran before police got there,...
Click2Houston.com
Woman says she was possibly followed home, robbed after leaving credit union in south Houston
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect accused of snatching a woman’s purse earlier this month. On Nov. 7, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 10400 block of Clark Grove Lane around 2:15 p.m. Investigators...
fox26houston.com
Deadly crash on US-90 in NE Harris County involving car, mobile home trailer
One person is dead after a crash involving a car and a mobile home trailer along US-90 in northeast Harris County, officials say. The eastbound mainlanes of US-90 were blocked near Sheldon Road on Thursday morning but have since reopened. SkyFOX aerials showed a car lodged underneath the trailer in...
Click2Houston.com
1 dead after vehicle lodges under parked mobile home on US-90 near Sheldon Road, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash where a passenger vehicle was found lodged underneath a parked mobile home in east Harris County. The crash happened Thursday morning in the 19300 block of US-90 near Sheldon Road at around 9:30 a.m. One...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect injured during officer-involved shooting at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect has been injured after an officer-involved shooting in the south side of Houston on Tuesday, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened at an apartment complex located at 5918 Schroeder Road near Griggs Road around 1 p.m. Houston PD said Pearland Police Department...
cw39.com
ICYMI: Jury finds man not guilty of shooting HPD sergeant, body found in Brays Bayou may be missing father
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Jury finds man not guilty of shooting HPD sergeant. A jury found Robert Soliz not guilty in the shooting death of Houston police sergeant Sean Rios. Police said the two men shot...
Click2Houston.com
Man found not guilty of murder in 2020 fatal shooting of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios during alleged road rage incident
HOUSTON – A jury has found Robert Soliz, the 26-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Houston police officer in 2020, not guilty of murder. Soliz was on trial for the shooting death of HPD Sgt. Sean Rios, which apparently stemmed from a road rage incident. According to...
