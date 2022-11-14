ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanBuzz

msn.com

Top NASCAR team announces driver change

In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
thecomeback.com

NASCAR team makes major 2023 announcement

A prominent NASCAR team made a major announcement on Tuesday. Joe Gibbs Racing officially announced that driver Ty Gibbs will join the team in a full-time capacity in 2023. The race team’s Twitter account posted the news of Ty’s acquisition. The tweet read, “Ty Gibbs will compete full-time...
FanBuzz

Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket

From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
FOX8 News

Richard Petty remembers NASCAR’s greatest race

(WGHP) — With the thousands of NASCAR races that have been run over the decades, can you really narrow the greatest race down to just one? Rick Houston says it has been done. Houston is the author of the book ‘NASCAR’s Greatest Race,’ which is about the final race of the 1992 season: the Hooter’s […]
INDIANA STATE
racer.com

Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week

Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
msn.com

Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season

Ty Gibbs will replace two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Toyotas for the 2023 season. JGR made the announcement, which had been expected for weeks, Tuesday. Gibbs is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. The team said Ty Gibbs will drive No....
MICHIGAN STATE
NBC Sports

Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR

The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASHVILLE, TN
Road & Track

The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch

Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
racer.com

ECR signs Pierson to development deal

Ed Carpenter Racing has signed Josh Pierson as its first development driver with an eye to bringing the Oregonian into the NTT IndyCar Series by 2025. The 16-year-old, who will drive for HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series, will be guided by ECR in the coming years and conduct his first IndyCar test with the team at some point in 2023.
Jalopnik

NASCAR’s Garage 56 Le Mans Racer Completes First Test at Virginia International Raceway

NASCAR’s Garage 56 project was announced back in March of this year, but it still feels like a fever dream. The project revolves around entering a modified version of the Cup Series’ new NextGen stock car into the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centennial anniversary edition of the iconic race. Hendrick Motorsports, 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, are developing the Garage 56 entry with the expressed support of NASCAR itself, IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
VIRGINIA STATE
FanBuzz

FanBuzz

Atlanta, GA
