Top NASCAR team announces driver change
In a move that was long rumored but not confirmed and announced until now, Stewart-Haas Racing revealed that Ryan Preece will pilot the #41 Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series starting in 2023, replacing Cole Custer. Custer will head back to the Xfinity Series where he will race full-time there for Stewart-Haas.
NASCAR team makes major 2023 announcement
A prominent NASCAR team made a major announcement on Tuesday. Joe Gibbs Racing officially announced that driver Ty Gibbs will join the team in a full-time capacity in 2023. The race team’s Twitter account posted the news of Ty’s acquisition. The tweet read, “Ty Gibbs will compete full-time...
NASCAR: Joe Gibbs Racing will change the No. 18 to No. 54 car
Ty Gibbs will drive the No. 54 car for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series next season as the organization sets the No. 18 car aside.
Man wins $231,001 lottery jackpot using Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy
A North Carolina man credited his Dale Earnhardt-inspired strategy with earning him a $231,001 lottery jackpot.
Fast Friends: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Once Got Jeff Gordon out of a Speeding Ticket
From Richard Petty to Joey Logano, NASCAR drivers are pretty much fueled by one thing: the desire to go really, really fast. Now, once they get off the track, that need for speed doesn't just go away. The only issue is that now they're forced to abide by the rules of the road, which makes it a lot harder to push 100 MPH and not get noticed for it. This makes NASCAR drivers, past and present, especially susceptible to speeding tickets.
NASCAR’s talks with Dodge have stalled, update on new manufacturers
NASCAR's talks with Dodge about returning to the sport have stalled. Meanwhile, let's dive into the latest updates on any other new manufacturers.
Richard Petty remembers NASCAR’s greatest race
(WGHP) — With the thousands of NASCAR races that have been run over the decades, can you really narrow the greatest race down to just one? Rick Houston says it has been done. Houston is the author of the book ‘NASCAR’s Greatest Race,’ which is about the final race of the 1992 season: the Hooter’s […]
JR Motorsports makes big changes to Xfinity teams for 2023
JR Motorsports has made sweeping changes to its four teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series ahead of the 2023 season opener at Daytona International Speedway.
NASCAR: Hailie Deegan’s possible options shrinking for 2023
Hailie Deegan will have a ride for the 2023 NASCAR season as Ford looks for a seat. However, let's dive into the remaining Ford-backed options.
Kelley Earnhardt Miller joins list of speakers for Race Industry Week
Kelley Earnhardt Miller, co-owner/Chief Executive Officer, JR Motorsports, has joined the list of featured speakers during the 3rd Annual RACE INDUSTRY WEEK, Monday through Friday, Nov 28 – Dec 2, 2022. Considered one of the most prominent businesswomen in NASCAR today, Kelley Earnhardt Miller is the backbone to JR...
NASCAR's 24 Hours of Le Mans race car revealed testing with big changes
NASCAR has revealed the latest iteration of the modified Cup Series car that will race in the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans as part of the experimental Garage 56 program.
Ty Gibbs to drive JGR No. 54 in 2023 Cup season
Ty Gibbs will replace two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch in the Joe Gibbs Racing Cup Toyotas for the 2023 season. JGR made the announcement, which had been expected for weeks, Tuesday. Gibbs is the grandson of team owner Joe Gibbs. The team said Ty Gibbs will drive No....
Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway moves closer to hosting NASCAR
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
NASCAR: Denny Hamlin and FedEx’s contracts expire after 2023
Denny Hamlin and FedEx's contracts with Joe Gibbs Racing are reportedly set to expire at the conclusion of the 2023 NASCAR season.
NASCAR insider states schedule might expand to 42 races
NASCAR reportedly could expand the schedule to 42 races when the sport's new TV deal is negotiated for the 2025 season.
The Crash That Changed Everything for Kyle Busch
Kyle Busch knew it was going to hurt. He was careening toward a concrete wall at Daytona International Speedway at 176 mph, with only a few seconds and a strip of grass between himself and a head-on hit. Busch’s car, unable to fully buffer him from such an unnatural impact, would compress. His body would slam forward into his seat belts.
ECR signs Pierson to development deal
Ed Carpenter Racing has signed Josh Pierson as its first development driver with an eye to bringing the Oregonian into the NTT IndyCar Series by 2025. The 16-year-old, who will drive for HMD Motorsports in the Indy NXT series, will be guided by ECR in the coming years and conduct his first IndyCar test with the team at some point in 2023.
NASCAR’s Garage 56 Le Mans Racer Completes First Test at Virginia International Raceway
NASCAR’s Garage 56 project was announced back in March of this year, but it still feels like a fever dream. The project revolves around entering a modified version of the Cup Series’ new NextGen stock car into the 2023 24 Hours of Le Mans, the centennial anniversary edition of the iconic race. Hendrick Motorsports, 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions, are developing the Garage 56 entry with the expressed support of NASCAR itself, IMSA, Chevrolet and Goodyear.
Jimmie Johnson Once Showed Barack Obama the Ins and Outs of a Title-Winning Race Car
Being a NASCAR champion sure does have its benefits. For Jimmie Johnson, it earned him a special trip to the White House back in 2009. After winning the 2008 Sprint Cup Series championship, Johnson got to spend some time going over the ins and outs of his race car with former President Barack Obama.
