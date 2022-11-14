Last Sunday, we all saw how Kenny Golladay was first embarrassed by his brief poor performance and then benched. If there is going to be any redemption for this guy could there be any better opponent for him to get things going against than his old team the Detroit Lions? Call me Weird or Nuts but I still think he has some of the ability that the Giants were willing to pay so dearly for and some gas left in his tank. I think that Dabs and his staff are sharp enough to at least realize that it's worth a shot and try to get him the ball Early and Often this week to see if he can clear his head, shake off the rust, get some confidence back and have some fun while finally helping his team. Kenny Golladay is not some kind of bum who is only interested in cashing his check every week and not giving a damn about anything else. He wants to play. He wants to contribute and most of all he wants to be part of, and even better one of the big reasons for this Giants team continuing to win. Saquon can't run the ball 35 times every week Daniel Jones needs help from his receivers and Kenny Golladay has a past if seemingly fast fading record of performance. Don't quit on the guy quite yet. I love the new kid Hodgins 2 catches, both first downs for 41 yards was a great start. But it doesn't have to be one or the other. Why not Both?

2 DAYS AGO