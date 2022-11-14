Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco Truckhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Governor Abbott Calls For an Investigation in the 2022 ElectionTom HandyTexas State
The At-Bat That Sealed The Astros' World Series WinIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Related
Big Blue View
Odell Beckham rumors: New York Giants remain at forefront of Beckham sweepstakes
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” (Nelson) Stewart told The Post, “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York.
Big Blue View
Giants-Lions Wednesday injury report: OT Evan Neal back to practice; Kenny Golladay, Wan’Dale Robinson limited
Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, out of the New York Giants lineup since suffering a sprained MCL Week 7 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, took a step toward returning on Wednesday when he returned to practice. Neal was a limited participant as the Giants began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/17: Daboll-Campbell connection, Vanilla Vick, more headlines
Head coach Brian Daboll said “I don’t know” when asked this week if the Giants could win if they were forced out of their offensive comfort zone, forced to open things up, rely on the passing game, and take more risks. Detroit is a team capable of making the Giants find out.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/16: Odell sweepstakes, Andrew Thomas contract, roster moves, more headlines
Could the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes be a “coin flip” between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys. A Beckham confidante thinks so. “If I’m a betting man right now,” Nelson Stewart, Odell’s high school told The New York Post. “I’d flip a coin between New York and Dallas. It’s tight. But of all the teams I’ve heard about, the one that really resonates a little bit more is New York. And you can certainly say the Giants have the most intrigue with Odell’s old coach.”
Big Blue View
What Could Be The Pros of Trading for a New Receiver for The Giants?
The New York Giants have an impressive start in their NFL season. They are now actively contending for a playoff spot for the first time in a while. However, letting Kadarius Toney go to Patrick Mahomes in Kansas raises questions, including:. Should the Giants trade for a new wide receiver?
Big Blue View
NFL power rankings, Week 11: Giants moved back into 10th in aggregate rankings
NFL.com (13) The Giants continue to drive through their best player — the NFL’s leading rusher and Comeback Player of the Year favorite — Saquon Barkley. The veteran was the definition of a “bell-cow running back” on Sunday against the Texans and their league-worst rush defense, piling up 152 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 35 carries in a 24-16 win. It’s fair to question whether Giants coach Brian Daboll should consider curbing Barkley’s usage — he’s up to 198 carries in nine games after 181 rushes in 2021 and 2020 combined — but you also understand it. The Giants operate on a thin margin of error, and Barkley is their queen on the chess board.
Big Blue View
Kadarius Toney making big impression on Kansas City Chiefs
Former New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney has made an overwhelmingly positive impression on at least one of his new Kansas City Chiefs teammates. “I don’t know how he got out of that building. I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit,” Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said this week on the ‘New Heights’ podcast he does with his brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “I don’t even want to understand. I don’t want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs GM] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievable talented player in this building.”
Big Blue View
My views of the 2023 QB Draft Class
Just wanted to start off by saying I am not posting this because I think the Giants are going to move on from Danny Dimes. He will at the very least be given the tag, unless we lose out and miss the playoffs. My reason for posting this is to irritate Clay, from Brooklyn lol, because I know he seems to be driving the Bryce Young Bandwagon, and well you'll see my thoughts.
Big Blue View
Don't be too quick to bury Kenny
Last Sunday, we all saw how Kenny Golladay was first embarrassed by his brief poor performance and then benched. If there is going to be any redemption for this guy could there be any better opponent for him to get things going against than his old team the Detroit Lions? Call me Weird or Nuts but I still think he has some of the ability that the Giants were willing to pay so dearly for and some gas left in his tank. I think that Dabs and his staff are sharp enough to at least realize that it's worth a shot and try to get him the ball Early and Often this week to see if he can clear his head, shake off the rust, get some confidence back and have some fun while finally helping his team. Kenny Golladay is not some kind of bum who is only interested in cashing his check every week and not giving a damn about anything else. He wants to play. He wants to contribute and most of all he wants to be part of, and even better one of the big reasons for this Giants team continuing to win. Saquon can't run the ball 35 times every week Daniel Jones needs help from his receivers and Kenny Golladay has a past if seemingly fast fading record of performance. Don't quit on the guy quite yet. I love the new kid Hodgins 2 catches, both first downs for 41 yards was a great start. But it doesn't have to be one or the other. Why not Both?
Big Blue View
Future OL, from a roster we already have
LT Andrew Thomas (duh) LG Marcus McKethan (interior mountain) RG Evan Neal (interior mountain) 6th man Josh Ezeudu (can play about every position besides Center) 7th Ben Bredeson (backup guard, center) 8th Nick Gates (a weaker older Ezeudu, that can also play Center) Before you start chewing at whatever it...
Big Blue View
Building a championship Giants roster: Offensive line
The surprising 2022 New York Giants sit today at 7-2, tied for the second-best record in the NFL and ranking at the moment as the top Wild Card playoff seed. The Giants’ record is better than that of the Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cincinnati Bengals. Imagine going back in time and telling that to a Giants fan in March. It hasn’t always (or even usually) been pretty, but the combination of excellent coaching and some smart personnel decisions has worked wonders.
Big Blue View
A Coin Flip for Beckham?
It's being reported that it is down to Dallas and the NY Giants as possible landing spots for Odell. First, I have to say that I love the guy's game and he seems to be far more realistic and mature than the OBJ that was shipped off to Cleveland. He has a ring, has been through 2 different locations and when he is physically ready to go, he will no doubt be a plus. But: The Giants have a new set of people running the team with what looks to be a solid formula for long term success. If they were able to sign him, it would probably be for only 5 or 6 games at best this year. Ideally, he would be able to step right in and maybe help them to win a game or 2 more than they would this year than they would without him.
Big Blue View
Giants news, 11/18: MetLife Stadium to get new turf field, more headlines
Pride of Detroit’s Mike Payton offers that “despite the Lions’ losses, they’ve been in every game except one. Their youth and experience has shown early and often, but the improvements have been there every week. What really hurt the Lions early on was that they pulled arguably one of the hardest early schedules in the league. If the season ended today, six of their first seven opponents would be headed to the playoffs. If the Commanders keep winning, that could make seven. It’s been a rough ride.”
Big Blue View
NFL Sports Betting: Tips And Tricks
The National Football League (NFL) is a popular betting market. Even dental professionals like to bet on it. But I'm willing to guess that your dentist, and maybe even you, haven't ever won any money betting on the NFL. There are a lot of little things you can do to...
Big Blue View
Eagles sign DTs Linval Joseph, Ndamukong Suh
The home stretch for the New York Giants season likely got a tougher on this week. The Philadelphia Eagles have announced the signings of defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joesph. The Eagles added Joseph on Wednesday and then doubled down on the position, signing Suh on Thursday. The Eagles added the veteran tackles to help address a run defense that’s struggled in recent weeks. Their defensive line took a hit when rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis suffered a high ankle sprain in he Eagles’ Week 8 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Big Blue View
The Chris and Nick Show - Previewing the Detroit Lions
The 7-2 New York Giants will take on the 3-6 Detroit Lions in Week 11. The Giants are looking to get another win before heading into their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. That will be the first of a five divisional games in a seven-game stretch, and the Giants could use every win they can get in a highly competitive NFC East.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Lions: 5 questions with Pride of Detroit
It is time for our weekly ‘5 questions’ segment, and with the New York Giants hosting the Detroit Lions this week that means we turn to SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit. Mike Payton answers our queries. Ed: What do you think of Dan Campbell? He has a...
Big Blue View
Giants-Lions injury report: WR Wan’Dale Robinson, G Josh Ezeudu miss practice
Wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (hamstring) and starting left guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck) did not practice on Thursday for the New York Giants. That puts their availability for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in jeopardy. If Ezeudu, a rookie third-round pick who has been filling in for the...
Big Blue View
Titans at Packers: Game time, TV channel, odds, picks, online streaming, announcers, more
It feels like ages since we’ve had a Thursday Night Football matchup between two legitimate playoff contenders. The Tennessee Titans are certainly among the league’s best, but the jury is still out on the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are coming off an overtime upset of the Dallas...
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Lions, Week 11: 5 things to watch this week
The New York Giants find themselves just one game out of first place in the NFC East, and one game from the best record in the NFC, following the Philadelphia Eagles’ loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 7-2 Giants host the 3-6 Detroit Lions on Sunday...
Comments / 0