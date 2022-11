Missouri Hunters harvested more than 93,000 deer on the opening weekend of the November firearms season. The Missouri Department of Conservation says this included 55,267 antlered bucks, 7,250 button bucks, and 30,838 does. Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,015 deer harvested, Texas with 1,724, and Callaway...

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO