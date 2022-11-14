ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Bobcats hunting rabbits serve as reminder to homeowners

By Brett Yager
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YDhAR_0jATDJKX00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) shared videos on Twitter of bobcats hunting for rabbits on Monday, Nov. 14, warning homeowners to keep their pets safe from wildlife.

CPW SE Region warned that bobcats and other wildlife “would gladly take your pet dog or cat as a tasty substitute” for their usual prey, showing a video of bobcats hunting in a residential area of Colorado Springs.

According to CPW SE Region, wildlife can easily get over 6-foot privacy fences and such barriers will not protect your pet from mountain lions, bobcats, and coyotes. CPW advises you to keep your pets close by and keep them from wandering in wildlife areas.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Great horned owl stuck in truck grille rescued by CPW

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Great horned owl that was apparently stuck in a truck grille and wedged against its radiator, was rescued by wildlife officers in Colorado Springs after a passerby noticed its head protruding from the truck and called for help. Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region (CPW SE Region) tweeted about the rescue […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Meet Juliet, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Juliet a 3-year-old pit bull/Labrador mix. Juliet likes people, and has a calm demeanor. She gets along with other dogs her size, although she can be a little rough with smaller dogs and cats so […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tri Lakes Cares receives 100 turkeys to feed families

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — With some families facing empty cupboards this holiday season, one local company is trying to help make the holidays a little easier for those in need, by donating 100 turkeys to Tri Lakes Cares. “It is extremely important for businesses to donate to smaller non-profits like ours. We get to serve […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Festival of Trees: Donors decorate for charity

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The 5th Annual Festival of Trees is taking place starting Nov. 19 and going through Nov. 26 in Falcon. Amplify Events Inc is partnering with Falcon Food Truck Fest and Life’s a Snap Photo Booth on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m for the kickoff of the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Winners of Manitou Springs 2022 photo contest

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The City of Manitou Springs announced the winners of its 2022 photo contest! According to the City, the photo contest had 41 submissions totaling more than 90 pictures. The first-place winner won $200 in Manitou Money with their submission displayed as a profile picture on the City’s social media. The second-place […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

MISSING: Mystery still surrounds disappearance of a Colorado Springs mother

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Years after a Colorado Springs mother went missing, police are reaching out to the public for help with the missing person case. On Wednesday, the Colorado Springs Police Department shared a photo of Edith Bernice Lehnerz. She was 38 went she was reported missing in 1995 on Nov. 16. Police say family members reported her missing after she didn’t make it to a friend’s house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Homeward Pikes Peak helping those in need find a home

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The annual Give campaign is currently underway, and FOX21 is highlighting local organizations that need your help. One of these organizations is Homeward Pikes Peak (HPP). For 20 years, HPP has provided housing, integrated mental health, and substance abuse counseling for those who are low-income or exiting homelessness. This year HPP is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
K99

This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America

When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

Colorado Springs fast-food employee robbed in drive-thru

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Detectives are investigating two armed robberies that happened in quick succession Tuesday night. An employee at a fast-food restaurant in the 2700 block of South Academy was working the drive-thru at 8 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up with the driver holding a gun. The suspect aimed the weapon at the victim and demanded money.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

FBI activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon

There is major street flooding near Cheyenne Road and Corona Street. Video courtesy of Jamie Gallegos. The man was reportedly having a mental health issue and was found lying in the street. He reportedly tried fighting off first responders. Updated: 10 hours ago. A Colorado Springs police officer and a...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fort Carson soldiers volunteer to prepare holiday meals

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson Culinary Specialist Soldier volunteers will partner with the Colorado Springs Salvation Army to cook approximately 2,500 holiday meals at the Fort Carson Culinary Academy kitchen in preparation for Thanksgiving. Fort Carson said the holiday dinner preparations will begin Sunday night, and continue around the clock through Thanksgiving morning, when […]
FORT CARSON, CO
KXRM

Springs Pickleball keeps the game going in any weather

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to pass and serve it up at Colorado Springs’ newest indoor pickleball arena. Springs Pickleball opened just over a month ago and features eight, indoor courts that are perfect for playing in any weather. Springs Pickleball Owner, Scott Evans said there was a need for indoor courts in Colorado Springs, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

El Paso County Search and Rescue gets $15k in awards

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — El Paso County Search and Rescue (EPCSAR) was recently awarded $15,000 from the Second Annual Land Rover ‘Defender Service Awards,’ presented by Chase, which honors organizations that are making an impact in their communities. On Oct. 19, EPCSAR was notified that the nonprofit was selected as a finalist in the […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Reported incident of bullying leads to ‘secured perimeter’ status for Colorado Springs school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Reports of a “possible threat” were under investigation at a Colorado Springs school on Thursday. A letter from the interim principal at Vista Ridge High School states her school was placed on secured perimeter status at about 9:45 in the morning. Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News there were reports a student was bullied by other students at the end of Wednesday.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Police: Puffing your car could cost you

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — With cold weather creeping up, car thieves are on the lookout and ready to take advantage of drivers who leave their cars running. Both the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) and Pueblo Police Department (PPD), said officers are already seeing car thefts from people puffing, or in other words, starting their car […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy