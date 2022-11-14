Read full article on original website
Sanger 5th grader donates over $4,000 to his school
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Sanger 5th grader is donating more than $4,000 to help his school’s farm and agriculture department. Fairmont Elementary student Bode Downs won $4,016 prize money for his sheep that he exhibited at the livestock auction at the Big Fresno Fair earlier this year. However, he didn’t choose to keep the […]
Visalia school gives back to the community
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Today students at Sequoia High School in Visalia are giving back to those who are less fortunate by providing food for more than 500 families during the Thanksgiving holiday. Two massive lines of cars formed Wednesday at Sequoia High School’s fall food distribution as officers, students, and staff loaded cars with […]
Avenal High School hosts career day with dozens of local professionals
Dozens of professionals visited Avenal High School Wednesday morning to talk to students about their line of work.
Nursing program capacity doubled at Merced College
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Amid the current nationwide nursing shortage, Merced College has announced that it is set to double its capacity for Nursing Program Students. Merced College already has a long-standing partnership with Mercy Medical Center in Merced and will now be resuming a previous partnership with Emanuel Medical Center. This will allow them […]
yourcentralvalley.com
CLOSED: Why Fresno’s Sanctuary Youth Shelter shut down forever
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The Sanctuary Youth Shelter in Fresno permanently closed this month following a decision by the Fresno EOC. The operators say the facility permanently shut its doors after 30 years of operation due to a lack of clients – but those against the decision say Fresno EOC did not do enough outreach.
thesungazette.com
Tulare secures safety measures for future temporary encampment
TULARE –After the city purchased two acres of land for a temporary homeless encampment, they continue to take steps in preparation for a hopeful opening date in January. At the city council meeting on Nov. 15, council approved an 18 month contract between the city and AAA Security Inc. The contract will provide a security guard from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., seven days a week at the city’s new temporary homeless encampment. The security guard will make hourly checks throughout the encampment and parking lot area each night. The contract is not to exceed $141,480 for the contracted guard and will also not exceed the 18 month period.
clovisroundup.com
Miss Clovis/Miss City of Fresno Competition Held at Clovis North High School
The 2023 Competition for Miss Clovis, Miss City of Fresno, and Miss Fresno County was held at the Paul Shaghoian Concert Hall, located at 2770 E International Ave, in Fresno, California on Saturday November 12th. The competition lasted around three and a half hours, and invited contestants from all over...
Valley doctors seeing rise in kids getting sick with RSV
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Central Valley doctors are seeing many babies and kids are already getting sick with RSV, a respiratory cold and flu-like illness. Just this week, the California State Health Department confirmed a child under the age of five has died from the illness. “RSV is an illness that causes a lot of […]
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
Blackstone Merchant’s Association asks for help from city to tackle homeless crisis & crime
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Blackstone Merchant’s Association held a meeting Wednesday with city officials, to express their concerns about rampant crime fueled by the unhoused population. The president of the merchant’s association told us Wednesday, prior to the meeting, that the homeless population in the area has had a devastating impact. He stated the […]
Central Valley farmer wins prestigious award in Indianapolis
Peter Bliss received FFA's American Star award inside the stadium home to the Indianapolis Colts. Bliss graduated from Golden Valley High in Merced.
‘A dire situation’: Visalia hospital boss’ open letter to Newsom
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The chief executive officer of Tulare County’s Kaweah Delta Health Care District says the COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have brought district hospitals to the brink of financial collapse. In an open letter to Governor Gavin Newson, Gary Herbst described the dire situation district hospitals like Kaweah Health are currently facing. […]
csufresno.edu
Health center now offering discreet KISS Kits with condoms, dental dams and more
Fresno State’s Student Health and Counseling Center (SHCC) is now offering personalized and discreet “KISS Kits” for students including the choice of condoms, lubricant and dental dams. Students can fill out a form online at bit.ly/kisskit to request an anonymous kit, using a chosen six-digit code. The...
KMPH.com
Fresno Chaffee Zoo's reimagined ZooLights event called IllumiNature kicks off Friday
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced that ZooLights has been reimagined into a new cultural spectacular called IllumiNature. The decorations will feature handmade Chinese lantern displays illuminated throughout the Zoo. Guests will experience specially-themed areas including nature, Christmas, Lunar New Year, and more. The event will also...
Fresno experts offer tips for bringing utility bills down this winter
Action News spoke with energy and hardware experts who shared simple steps you can take so you don't break the bank this season.
shsclarion.net
The Secret Life of Mr. Filkins
Mr. Filkins is a math and AVID instructor at Selma High School. Although he is a teacher on the surface, he is able to connect with his many students through his life outside of the classroom. “I’m a gamer. I like video games, I like card games, I like board...
Raisin City homeless encampment removed by Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a year of community members filing complaints, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Civil Unit and a debris removal company contracted out by the county conducted a homeless encampment cleanup project at a site in Raisin City. The homeless encampment was located in a public alleyway near S. Ormus Avenue and […]
fresyes.com
Where’s the best Phở in Fresno?
It’s on cool days and nights like we’re having that the need for a hot steaming bowl of Pho really makes the difference. If you are not familiar, Phở, is pronounced “fuh,”. It’s usually a beef bone broth, rice noodles, sliced beef, sprouts and other things. Walk into any Vietnamese restaurant and you’ll find at least 10 different variations on the basic recipe.
CAL FIRE to make controlled burn in Fresno County
SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno-Kings unit of CAL FIRE will create a controlled fire burning on Thursday near Highway 198 and Frame Road west of Coalinga. CAL FIRE says prescribed control burns promote natural regeneration, enhance wildlife habitat, protect watershed values, reduce overall vegetation to decrease the change of catastrophic wildlife in the future, […]
Fresno, Kings County burn permit holders can now conduct control burning
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – People with current and valid hazard reduction burn permits can now conduct hazard reduction control burning at all elevations in western Fresno County and Kings County, according to Cal Fire. Along with western Fresno County and Kings County, unincorporated areas west of I-5 are SRA (State Responsibility Area) land. In eastern […]
