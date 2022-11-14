ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce celebrates community contributors

The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the achievements of its members, last Thursday, at the returning gala awards dinner at the Niagara Falls Country Club. The evening was full of music, fellowship and special recognition of members Everything Youngstown, Cheri Amour, Fittante Architecture, The Youngstown Lions Club, The Rose Hanger, Be OK Studio, The Historical Association of Lewiston and Margy Toohey.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Brickyard benefit looks to 'Vacate Cancer'

On Saturday, Nov. 26, three Lewiston bands will team up with the Brickyard Brewing Company to take down prostate cancer. A benefit event, “Vacate Cancer” has a goal to give back to the community, with all proceeds going to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Spearheaded by Lewiston rock band No Vacancy, the event will be jam-packed with fun surprises, a 50/50 and gift card raffles, a mustache contest to win a band merch basket, and chance to win Buffalo Sabres tickets.
LEWISTON, NY
Sister & Brother has new location in Youngstown

It has been two years since Sister & Brother closed its doors in Lewiston. Last year, Lisa and Mark Leffler reopened the beloved children's boutique in the Village of Youngstown, right on Main Street. The location was small, but full of beautiful clothing for children and a small selection of toys.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Explore & More kicks off holiday toy drive with pay-what-you-wish admission

Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced its open house weekend and toy drive collection Nov. 18-19. Throughout the open house, presented by State Farm, the museum invites the community to celebrate the unofficial start of winter. On both days, there is pay-what-you-wish admission, meaning guests can choose to play at a price of their choosing, either $5, $7, $9 or $13; as always, members get in free. There will be festive activities for families throughout the museum, plus every child will go home with a free light-up gift.
BUFFALO, NY
Driving Ban In Place For Erie County As Dangerous Storm Approaches WNY

Erie County has officially put a driving ban in place ahead of the massive snowstorm that is expected to dump anywhere from two to six feet of snow on Buffalo and Western New York. As the storm begins to roll into our area tonight, there is currently a state of emergency in the 11 counties - Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming - that will bear the brunt of the storm.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Sponge Candy: The Sugar-Spun Treat Buffalo Has Adored Since The 1900s

For such a regionally specific sweet treat, sponge candy has a following that reaches far beyond Buffalo, New York, which gave birth to the coveted melt-in-your-mouth confection in the early 1900s, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara. It goes by a handful of affectionate nicknames, including sea foam candy, puff candy, fairy food, and honeycomb toffee, notes Stefanelli's Candies. But whatever you call it, the sweet pride of Buffalo is here to stay.
BUFFALO, NY

