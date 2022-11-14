Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced its open house weekend and toy drive collection Nov. 18-19. Throughout the open house, presented by State Farm, the museum invites the community to celebrate the unofficial start of winter. On both days, there is pay-what-you-wish admission, meaning guests can choose to play at a price of their choosing, either $5, $7, $9 or $13; as always, members get in free. There will be festive activities for families throughout the museum, plus every child will go home with a free light-up gift.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO