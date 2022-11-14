Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Lunch Bites Aplenty at Lucky’s Texas HotsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
History: the Shocking Invention of the Electric ChairDr. Mozelle MartinBuffalo, NY
wnypapers.com
Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce celebrates community contributors
The Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce celebrated the achievements of its members, last Thursday, at the returning gala awards dinner at the Niagara Falls Country Club. The evening was full of music, fellowship and special recognition of members Everything Youngstown, Cheri Amour, Fittante Architecture, The Youngstown Lions Club, The Rose Hanger, Be OK Studio, The Historical Association of Lewiston and Margy Toohey.
wnypapers.com
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA celebrates holiday season with unique activities & charity partners
Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls USA welcomes back the holiday season with a true in-person shopping experience featuring family-friendly activities, charity partner engagements and deals on the top brands. “The holidays are special for so many reasons, and we really want to be a part of bringing that joy to...
Buffalo Dream Center helping those in need this holiday season
Pastor Eric Johns of the Buffalo Dream Center is raising awareness for those in need here in the City of Good Neighbors.
Bread Aisles Completely Empty at Wegmans in Western New York
The huge lake effect snowstorm, which is predicted to start this evening in Buffalo and Western New York is what's on everyone's mind right now. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at 7 pm for Erie County and will not expire until Sunday afternoon. We've seen snowfall ranges anywhere...
wnypapers.com
Brickyard benefit looks to 'Vacate Cancer'
On Saturday, Nov. 26, three Lewiston bands will team up with the Brickyard Brewing Company to take down prostate cancer. A benefit event, “Vacate Cancer” has a goal to give back to the community, with all proceeds going to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Spearheaded by Lewiston rock band No Vacancy, the event will be jam-packed with fun surprises, a 50/50 and gift card raffles, a mustache contest to win a band merch basket, and chance to win Buffalo Sabres tickets.
wnypapers.com
Sister & Brother has new location in Youngstown
It has been two years since Sister & Brother closed its doors in Lewiston. Last year, Lisa and Mark Leffler reopened the beloved children's boutique in the Village of Youngstown, right on Main Street. The location was small, but full of beautiful clothing for children and a small selection of toys.
WKBW-TV
Buffalo Bills host Thanksgiving Blitz to distribute holiday meals with Feedmore WNY
BUFFALO (WKBW) — Plenty of smiles on Tuesday at the annual Thanksgiving Blitz. The Buffalo Bills teaming up with Feedmore WNY to distribute 600 holiday meals to families simply trying to make ends meet. "The annual Thanksgiving Blitz with the Buffalo Bills is such a critical event for Feedmore...
Stefon Diggs hosts 2nd annual turkey giveaway
The organization, founded by wide receiver Stefon Diggs, will provide 600 families with Wegmans turkeys and gifts.
wnypapers.com
Explore & More kicks off holiday toy drive with pay-what-you-wish admission
Explore & More – The Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Children's Museum announced its open house weekend and toy drive collection Nov. 18-19. Throughout the open house, presented by State Farm, the museum invites the community to celebrate the unofficial start of winter. On both days, there is pay-what-you-wish admission, meaning guests can choose to play at a price of their choosing, either $5, $7, $9 or $13; as always, members get in free. There will be festive activities for families throughout the museum, plus every child will go home with a free light-up gift.
Driving Ban In Place For Erie County As Dangerous Storm Approaches WNY
Erie County has officially put a driving ban in place ahead of the massive snowstorm that is expected to dump anywhere from two to six feet of snow on Buffalo and Western New York. As the storm begins to roll into our area tonight, there is currently a state of emergency in the 11 counties - Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming - that will bear the brunt of the storm.
Travel Bans in Erie County Are a Possibility With Snowstorm
We're less than 12 hours away from the huge lake effect snowstorm that is projected to bare down on Buffalo and surrounding areas in Western New York this evening, lasting until sometime on Sunday. A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for Erie County at 7 pm this evening...
Western New York superintendents deciding whether to cancel school Friday
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — While some school districts have already cancelled classes for Friday, many families in Western New York are still waiting on a decision. 2 On Your Side spoke with a superintendent in Niagara County on Thursday afternoon about how he decides whether to have a snow day.
Tops and Wegmans managing demand before snowstorm and Thanksgiving
On Thursday afternoon both the Tops on Sheridan Drive and Wegmans on Amherst Street were busy with customers stocking up on the essentials
Tasting Table
Sponge Candy: The Sugar-Spun Treat Buffalo Has Adored Since The 1900s
For such a regionally specific sweet treat, sponge candy has a following that reaches far beyond Buffalo, New York, which gave birth to the coveted melt-in-your-mouth confection in the early 1900s, according to Visit Buffalo Niagara. It goes by a handful of affectionate nicknames, including sea foam candy, puff candy, fairy food, and honeycomb toffee, notes Stefanelli's Candies. But whatever you call it, the sweet pride of Buffalo is here to stay.
The Worst Area to Be in WNY For This Huge Lake Effect Snowstorm
It's the water cooler talk you cannot avoid right now in Western New York: the upcoming lake effect snowstorm that will impact the Buffalo region from Thursday evening and well into Sunday. There's a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect starting 7 pm Thursday and lasting into 1 pm...
New Restaurant In Hamburg,NY Opening During Historic Snowstorm
There is a historic amount of snow that is in the forecast for all of Western New York! The warm days are gone and the reality of the weather here in Western New York and New York State is going to set in fast this week. The forecast, as of...
Exact Timeline For the Lake Effect Snowstorm in Western New York
It's almost here; for at least a large portion of Western New York. The lake effect snowstorm that will impact the vast majority of Western New York and the City of Buffalo, which will see a Winter Storm Warning from 7 pm on Thursday and last until Sunday afternoon. However,...
Natale looks to build on Lancaster success with $25M Orchard Park project
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For the second time in recent years, Natale Builders wants to develop a suburban independent senior housing complex. Following the success of the 146-unit Belvedere Apartments in Lancaster — which Natale developed in 2018 — the Clarence-based company is looking to build a similar senior apartment complex in Orchard Park.
wnypapers.com
Jingle Falls USA returns to downtown Niagara Falls with full schedule of holiday activities
Old Falls Street in downtown Niagara Falls will be the place for one-stop festive fun once again, as Jingle Falls USA kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 26, and continues on Dec. 3 and 10. The annual festival welcomes the return of live entertainment, craft and food vendors, family-friendly activities and Santa to celebrate the holiday season.
Former St. Ann's Church property sold
The former St. Ann property, including the church, school and convent, sold Wednesday to Buffalo Crescent Holdings, Inc. for $250,000.
