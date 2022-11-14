Read full article on original website
'Electric Light Parade & Noel at Niagara' canceled
UPDATE: Due to the pending storm, Saturday's "Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara" illumination has been canceled. Supervisor Lee Wallace issued the following statement: "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control and with the possibility of a major weather event in our area and the surrounding communities, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s 'Noel at Niagara' parade and lighting event. I want to sincerely thank you all for your hard work and dedication to this event. With no possibility of a make-up date, my hope is that next year’s event will be bigger and better."
The Land Conservancy names Jon Kaledin new executive director
The Western New York Land Conservancy has named Jon Kaledin as its new executive director, effective Jan. 9, 2023. He will succeed longtime Executive Director Nancy Smith. A press release stated, “Kaledin is an accomplished leader in the conservation and environment field. He has held executive positions in the private, government and nonprofit sectors – including 15 years as New York general counsel at The Nature Conservancy’s New York state office in Albany. His substantive areas of expertise are land conservation, water, environmental policy, climate change and clean energy. He brings to the Land Conservancy an extensive background in advocacy, policy, land protection, land stewardship, fundraising, board development and relations, and public communications work. He holds a B.A. from Harvard University and a J.D. from New York University School of Law, where he was president of the Environmental Law Society.
AccuWeather: Feet of snow to bury Buffalo, as potentially historic lake-effect event looms
A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Western New York ahead of a long-duration lake-effect snow event that could produce potentially record-setting amounts of 3 to 6 feet. AccuWeather meteorologists say the fiercest lake-effect snow event yet this season – and potentially in years – will ramp...
NYS: $21.4 million to provide support services for displaced Ukrainians living in New York
Federal funding to support 17 refugee services providers. √ 'Uniting for Ukraine' program brought roughly 14,000 Ukrainians to New York state. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced more than $21.4 million has been awarded to help Ukrainians, who have fled their country as a result of Russia's military invasion, to temporarily resettle in New York. The funding will be utilized by 17 refugee services providers around the state to assist displaced Ukrainians now living in New York.
