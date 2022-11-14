UPDATE: Due to the pending storm, Saturday's "Electric Light Parade and Noel at Niagara" illumination has been canceled. Supervisor Lee Wallace issued the following statement: "Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond our control and with the possibility of a major weather event in our area and the surrounding communities, we have no choice but to cancel this year’s 'Noel at Niagara' parade and lighting event. I want to sincerely thank you all for your hard work and dedication to this event. With no possibility of a make-up date, my hope is that next year’s event will be bigger and better."

NIAGARA, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO