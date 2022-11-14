Read full article on original website
Related
cityandstatepa.com
Senate lawmakers elect new caucus leaders for 2023-24 session. Here’s who they are.
With control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives hanging in the balance, lawmakers in the state Senate already have an eye toward next year, with Democrats and Republicans in the upper chamber electing new party leaders, making history in the process. Senate Republicans elevated GOP leader Kim Ward to the...
Kari Lake: Election denier calls Arizona loss ‘unforgivable’ as she still refuses to concede race
Kari Lake is showing no signs of conceding after she was projected to lose the race for Arizona governor to Democratic rival Katie Hobbs. The Donald Trump-endorsed Republican traveled to his Mar-a-Lago residence on Thursday, days after the former president announced his entry into the 2024 presidential race.Ms Lake, who has dutifully embraced his false narrative of a stolen 2020 election, has sought to represent the state that birthed the “Stop the Steal” movement and was central to conspiracy theory-fuelled audits after Joe Biden’s victory.In a video posted to social media on Thursday morning, she called her election loss...
cityandstatepa.com
House committee approves articles of impeachment against Larry Krasner
The House Judiciary Committee voted in favor of House Resolution 240 Tuesday morning, sending two articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to the full chamber for consideration. In the latest step in the investigation of Krasner, legislators voted along party lines, with Republicans approving the resolution in...
WVNS
Senator Warner’s statement on Trump and the presidential election
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Mark Warner held a press conference on Thursday, November 17, 2022, where he talked about different topics and current events. Warner discussed an array of different topics, which included the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia that left three students dead. He provided an update on the current state […]
Comments / 0