ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkston, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
koze.com

Clarkston FFA Holds Ninth Annual Stock The Trailer Food Drive Saturday

The Clarkston FFA chapter will conduct its ninth annual “Stock the Trailer” food drive event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarkston Albertsons and Lewiston Winco parking lots. Students will be collecting nonperishable food products and personal care items for the Asotin County Food Bank.
CLARKSTON, WA
koze.com

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
KTVB

Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one

MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths

MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
MOSCOW, ID
koze.com

Clarkston School Board moving ahead with new H.S. campaign

The Clarkston School Board will begin formal discussions about a campaign to construct a new high school at its next meeting later this month. The campaign aims to bring a bond campaign before voters in April. Former Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who was instrumental in convincing Lewiston voters...
CLARKSTON, WA
CBS Minnesota

Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"

The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
koze.com

Lewiston Woman Charged with Neglect Following Death of Mother

A Lewiston woman has been charged with felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died. 37-year-old Cindi Williams is accused of neglecting her 72-year-old mother Connie Williams, who died Saturday. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered following an autopsy.
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Lewiston council adopts stance in support of Snake River dams

The majority of Lewiston city councilors have made it known they support keeping the four lower Snake River dams and oppose the idea of breaching them as a way to save threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead. The Lewiston Tribune reports that five of the six city councilors supported the...
LEWISTON, ID
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
koze.com

Armed Robbery Suspects Force Lockdown at Lewis-Clark State College

Three of armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area of Lewiston forced Lewis-Clark State College, Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were locked down for nearly an hour this morning. An alert from the college advised people to remain indoors...
LEWISTON, ID
koze.com

Officials close Lenore bridge with emergency order

The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an emergency order closing the Lenore Bridge following the discovery of broken planks. Officials say a feasibility study for replacement is being conducted. The Lenore Bridge is located off U.S. Highway 12 across from the Lenore Community Center, and is the main access point...
LENORE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy