koze.com
Clarkston FFA Holds Ninth Annual Stock The Trailer Food Drive Saturday
The Clarkston FFA chapter will conduct its ninth annual “Stock the Trailer” food drive event Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Clarkston Albertsons and Lewiston Winco parking lots. Students will be collecting nonperishable food products and personal care items for the Asotin County Food Bank.
koze.com
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
KTVB
Family of Moscow homicide victim remembers their loved one
MOSCOW, Idaho — Kaylee Goncalves' oldest sister Alivea said every one of her five siblings have a role to play in their family. As the middle child, Kaylee served as the 'fairness fighter.'. Alivea described her sister as constantly chasing adventure and living her life to the fullest. She...
Local nurse practitioner’s heroic actions save two strangers at WSU
SPOKANE, Wash. — A local nurse practitioner’s quick thinking saved two fellow Cougar fans this year. “It was heartbreaking,” said Andrea Perry, who saved two strangers. It was like another game day. Long-time Cougar fan Andrea Perry and her family left for the football game last Saturday without knowing something unexpected on the way. She went to the game earlier...
Moscow mayor expresses condolences to U of I community following students’ deaths
MOSCOW, ID. — Moscow Mayor Art Bettge released a statement expressing his condolences to the University of Idaho community following the deaths of four students. I am deeply saddened by the events that occurred on November 13th which claimed the lives of four of our community members. It is impossible to understand the senselessness of events like this, and we...
KTVB
'You will be greatly missed' | Moscow restaurant remembers University of Idaho students, servers
MOSCOW, Idaho — A restaurant in Moscow, Idaho posted a loving tribute to two of the University of Idaho students killed in an attack this week. Mad Greek said Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle had been servers at the restaurant for several years. The students were found dead on...
koze.com
Clarkston School Board moving ahead with new H.S. campaign
The Clarkston School Board will begin formal discussions about a campaign to construct a new high school at its next meeting later this month. The campaign aims to bring a bond campaign before voters in April. Former Lewiston School District Superintendent Bob Donaldson, who was instrumental in convincing Lewiston voters...
Families of slain Idaho students speak out after no arrests: "We will find you"
The families of four University of Idaho students found dead near campus are vowing justice and searching for answers after police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a weapon in the weekend slayings.The victims have been identified as Madison Mogan, 21, from Coeur d'Alene, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, from Rathdrum, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, from Avondale, Arizona; and Ethan Chapin, 20, from Conway, Washington.The family of Goncalves issued a warning to whoever was behind the killings."To whomever is responsible, we will find you. We will never stop. The pain you caused has fueled our hatred...
koze.com
Lewiston Woman Charged with Neglect Following Death of Mother
A Lewiston woman has been charged with felony neglect of a vulnerable adult after the alleged victim died. 37-year-old Cindi Williams is accused of neglecting her 72-year-old mother Connie Williams, who died Saturday. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be considered following an autopsy.
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
koze.com
Lewiston council adopts stance in support of Snake River dams
The majority of Lewiston city councilors have made it known they support keeping the four lower Snake River dams and oppose the idea of breaching them as a way to save threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead. The Lewiston Tribune reports that five of the six city councilors supported the...
Officials say the 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of deaths.
idahoednews.org
‘We cannot say there is no threat to the community:’ Police break silence on U of I slayings
In their first news conference since four University of Idaho students were found slain in an off-campus house, law enforcement officers conceded that the killer remains at large. “We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there,” Moscow Police Chief James Fry told...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
KTTS
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
‘One of the best’: Coach of UI murder victim remembers life of former player
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — The Coeur d’Alene community came together for a vigil to remember the four students whose lives were taken over the weekend. However, the vigil in Coeur d’Alene isn’t the only one happening across the region to remember the victims. Ethan Chapin was from the west side of Washington. His former basketball coach says they’re also having...
koze.com
Armed Robbery Suspects Force Lockdown at Lewis-Clark State College
Three of armed robbery suspects in the Normal Hill area of Lewiston forced Lewis-Clark State College, Jenifer Middle School, the old Lewiston High campus and elementary schools Webster, Whitman and McSorley were locked down for nearly an hour this morning. An alert from the college advised people to remain indoors...
koze.com
Officials close Lenore bridge with emergency order
The Idaho Transportation Department has issued an emergency order closing the Lenore Bridge following the discovery of broken planks. Officials say a feasibility study for replacement is being conducted. The Lenore Bridge is located off U.S. Highway 12 across from the Lenore Community Center, and is the main access point...
Close friends of UI murder victims holding memorial in Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, Wash. — Close friends of the four students who were killed at the University of Idaho over the weekend will hold a memorial in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday. There will be a candlelight ceremony for the four victims to honor and cherish their lives at Independence Point at 5 p.m. Close friends of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan...
4 University of Idaho students found dead near campus
Police are investigating the deaths of four University of Idaho students found Sunday in a home near the campus.
