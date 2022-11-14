Joan L. Johnson (Marino) 82, of Warwick died Wednesday November 16th at The Kent Regency Center. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Dubuc) Marino, she was a lifelong resident of Warwick. Mrs. Johnson was a Library Aid at the Warwick Public Library for twenty-two years before retiring in 2005. She was an avid reader and a member of the City of Warwick Retiree’s Association. Mrs. Johnson was an enthusiastic baseball fan and was a long-time supporter of the Continental Little League.

WARWICK, RI ・ 19 HOURS AGO