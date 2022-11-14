ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joan L. Johnson (Marino)

Joan L. Johnson (Marino) 82, of Warwick died Wednesday November 16th at The Kent Regency Center. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Leo and Rose (Dubuc) Marino, she was a lifelong resident of Warwick. Mrs. Johnson was a Library Aid at the Warwick Public Library for twenty-two years before retiring in 2005. She was an avid reader and a member of the City of Warwick Retiree’s Association. Mrs. Johnson was an enthusiastic baseball fan and was a long-time supporter of the Continental Little League.
Midnight to 5:00AM License

APPLICATION FOR A MIDNIGHT TO 5:00AM AND A SECOND CLASS VICTUALER 24hrs IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE CITY ORDINANCE, SECTION 10-3 AS AMENDED HAS BEEN RECEIVED AT THIS OFFICE AS FOLLOWS:. FROM: Colbea Enterprises LLC. Dba: Seasons Corner Market. 2055 Warwick Ave. Warwick RI 02889. THE MEETING WILL BE HELD IN...
Probate Court Hearings

BAZOR, John N. alias John Bazor, est. Administration Petition; for hearing December 1, 2022. BAZOR, Sharon A. alias Sharon Ann Bazor, Sharon Bazor, est. Petition to Appoint a Successor Administrator; for hearing December 1, 2022. CAMPION, Marie, est. Probate of Will; for hearing December 1, 2022. COMEAU, Edward Bernard, Sr.,...
NOTICE CITY OF WARWICK PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is given pursuant to Rhode Island General Laws 45-24-53 that a Public Hearing will be held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 3275 Post Road, Warwick, Rhode Island on December 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider the proposed ordinance to amend the Zoning Ordinance as summarized below:
