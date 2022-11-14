Want to win 5K? Promise the folks at Coffee mate you won’t run a 5K this Thanksgiving

Are you an overachiever? Like to point out the utter laziness of your family on holidays by heading to the annual turkey trot and knocking off a 5K before breakfast?

If you can put a hold on that this year, you may have a chance to win $5,000 from Coffee mate.

The folks at Nestle, the company that owns Coffee mate, will give two winners $5,000 each if they promise not to participate in a holiday 5K and, instead, relax at home enjoying morning coffee, according to Leonardo Aizpuru, Nestle senior director of brand marketing who oversees its creamer business unit.

“Here at Coffee mate, we know better than anyone that the morning coffee routine is not only personal, it’s sacred. Every Thanksgiving, the infamous 5K run poses a potential disruption to that ritual,” Aizpuru said in a news release. “We’re encouraging people to slow down this year and savor Thanksgiving morning — a holiday where comfort is king.”

Coffee mate hasn’t disclosed what will be required in the pledge to enter or how the winner will be chosen.

According to the company, “The Skip the 5K Sweepstakes” will accept pledges until Thanksgiving at midnight.

To sign up for the chance to win, and see the sweepstakes rules, click here.

